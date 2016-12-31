TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO)

Name Description

Siim Vanaselja Mr. Siim A. Vanaselja, CPA, serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company effective May 2017. Mr. Vanaselja is a corporate director. He currently serves on the boards of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (financial services) and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Ltd. (sports, property management). Mr. Vanaselja was the Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada (telecommunications and media) from January 2001 to June 2015. Prior to joining BCE Inc., he was a partner at the accounting firm KPMG Canada in Toronto. Mr. Vanaselja previously served as a member of the Conference Board of Canada’s National Council of Financial Executives, the Corporate Executive Board’s working council for Chief Financial Officers and Moody’s Council of Chief Financial Officers. During the period of the 2008 global financial crisis, he was a member of the Minister of Finance's Special Advisory Committee to address the continued functioning of financial and credit markets in Canada. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. He holds an Honours Bachelor of Business degree from the Schulich School of Business. His community involvement has included work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto, St. Mary’s Hospital, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Québec and the annual Walk for Kids Help Phone.

Russell Girling Mr. Russell K. Girling serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of TransCanada Corporation. Mr. Girling has been the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TransCanada and TCPL since July 1, 2010. He has led TransCanada Corporation through a period of unprecedented growth, including the development of its Liquids Pipelines business, expansion of its power generation portfolio and the successful US$13 billion acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. in July 2016. Prior to becoming CEO, Mr. Girling was Chief Operating Officer, responsible for overseeing TransCanada's pipelines and energy businesses, corporate development activities and strategies, operations and major projects and corporate services. Mr. Girling has also served as President, Pipelines, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development, Chief Financial Officer and Executive VicePresident, Power. Prior to joining TransCanada in 1994, Mr. Girling held several marketing and management positions at Suncor Inc., Northridge Petroleum Marketing and Dome Petroleum. Mr. Girling is currently a director of Agrium Inc., the American Petroleum Institute and the Business Council of Canada and is a member of the U.S. National Petroleum Council and U.S. Business Roundtable. Mr. Girling is the former Chairman of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, former Chairman of the Natural Gas Council and former director of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association. He has also served as Chairman and CEO of TC PipeLines GP, Inc. (general partner of TC PipeLines, LP), Chairman of TransCanada Power, L.P. and director of Bruce Power Inc. Mr. Girling has a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Calgary.

Donald Marchand Mr. Donald R. Marchand serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. He was Executive Vice-President - Corporate Development, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Prior to February 1, 2017, he has been Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to October 2015, he was Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

Kristine Delkus Ms. Kristine L. Delkus serves as Executive Vice-President - Stakeholder Relations, General Counsel of the Company. Prior to October 2015, she was Executive Vice-President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to March 2014, she was Senior Vice-President, Pipelines Law and Regulatory Affairs. Prior to June 2012, Deputy General Counsel, Pipelines and Regulatory Affairs (TCPL).

Wendy Hanrahan Ms. Wendy L. Hanrahan serves as Executive Vice President - Corporate Services of TransCanada Corporation. Prior to May 2011, she was Vice-President, Human Resources since January 2005.

Karl Johannson Mr. Karl R. Johannson serves as Executive Vice President, President - Natural Gas Pipelines of TransCanada Corporation. Prior to November 2012, Senior Vice-President, Canadian and Eastern U.S. Pipelines. Mr. Johannson is responsible for the profitability and growth of our natural gas pipeline and regulated natural gas storage businesses in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Paul Miller Mr. Paul E. Miller serves as Executive Vice President, President - Liquids Pipelines of the Company. Prior to March 2014, he was Senior Vice-President, Oil Pipelines. Prior to December 2010, Vice-President, Oil Pipelines. Prior to July 2010, Vice-President, Keystone Pipeline since May 2008 (TCPL).

Francois Poirier Mr. Francois L. Poirier serves as Executive Vice President - Strategy and Corporate Development of the Company. Prior to February 1, 2017, Senior Vice-President, Strategy and Corporate Development (Corporate Services Division) since October 2015. President, Energy East Pipeline (Development Division) from April 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015. President, Wells Fargo Securities Canada, Ltd., from January 1, 2012 to March 31, 2014.

William Taylor Mr. William C. Taylor serves as Executive Vice President, President - Energy of the Company. Prior to March 2014, Senior Vice-President, U.S. and Canadian Power. Prior to May 2013, Senior Vice-President, Eastern Power.

Christine Johnston Mr. Christine R. Johnston serves as Vice President - Law, Corporate Secretary of the Company. Prior to June 2014, Vice-President and Corporate Secretary. Prior to March 2012, Vice-President, Finance Law.

Kevin Benson Mr. Kevin E. Benson serves as Independent Director of TransCanada Corporation. Mr. Benson is a corporate director. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Laidlaw International, Inc. from June 2003 to October 2007, and Laidlaw, Inc. from September 2002 to June 2003. Mr. Benson served as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia from December 2001 until September 2002. He was also a director of the Calgary Airport Authority from January 2010 to December 2013. In February 2015, Mr. Benson became a director of Winter Sport Institute (non-profit). Mr. Benson is a Chartered Accountant (South Africa) and was a member of the South African Society of Chartered Accountants.

Derek Burney Mr. Derek H. Burney, O.C., serves as Independent Director of TransCanada Corporation. Mr. Burney is a senior strategic advisor at Norton Rose Fulbright (law firm). He is the Chairman of GardaWorld's International Advisory Board (risk management and security services) which position he has held since April 2008. He also became a member of the Paradigm Capital Inc. Advisory Board (investment dealer) in May 2011 and a member of The Ottawa Hospital Board (Governor) in November 2011. Mr. Burney served as President and Chief Executive Officer of CAE Inc. from October 1999 to August 2004. Prior to that, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bell Canada International Inc. from 1993 to 1999. He also served as lead director at Shell Canada Limited from April 2001 to May 2007. Mr. Burney held various positions with the Canadian Foreign Service, including serving from 1989 to 1993 as Canada’s Ambassador to the United States. From 1987 to 1989, he was Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister and was directly involved in the negotiation of the Trade Agreement. In 1992, Mr. Burney was awarded the Public Service of Canada’s Outstanding Achievement Award and, in 1993, he was named an Officer of the Order of Canada. Mr. Burney is Chancellor of Lakehead University. He was conferred Honorary Doctor of Laws Degrees from Lakehead University, Queen’s University, Wilfrid Laurier University, Carleton University and University of Windsor. He also holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from Queen’s University.

Stephan Cretier Mr. Stephan D. Cretier serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Crétier is the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Garda World Security Corporation (Garda World) (private security services). He is also a director of a number of Garda World’s direct and indirect subsidiaries. Mr. Crétier previously served as a director of ORTHOsoft Inc. (formerly ORTHOsoft Holdings Inc.) (medical software technology) from August 2004 to November 2004, a director of BioEnvelop Technologies Corp. (manufacturing) from 2001 to 2003 and as a director, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Rafale Capital Corp. (manufacturing) from 1999 to 2001. He plays an active role as a board member of several organizations, including the Montreal Economic Institute, a leading free market think-tank, and the Ligue Internationale des Sociétés de Surveillance. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Hirshhorn Museum, a Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C. In 2007, Mr. Crétier was honored by the Canadian Cancer Society for his exceptional contribution to its mission and in 1998 he was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the Quebec Young Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Crétier holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of California (Pacific).

S. Barry Jackson Mr. S. Barry Jackson serves as Independent Director of the Company effective May 2017. Mr. Jackson is a corporate director. He is currently the Chair of the Board of TransCanada and is a director of WestJet Airlines Ltd. (airline) and Laricina Energy Ltd. (oil and gas, exploration and production). Mr Jackson has previously served as director of Nexen Inc. (oil and gas, exploration and production) from 2001 to June 2013, serving as Chair from 2012, a director of Cordero Energy Inc. from 2005 to 2008, the Chair of Resolute Energy Inc. from 2002 to 2005, the Chair of Deer Creek Energy Limited from 2001 to 2005, and director of ENMAX Corporation from 1999 to 2002, Westcoast Energy Inc. from 2001 to 2002, and Gulf Canada Resources Ltd. from 2000 to 2001. He has also been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Crestar Energy Inc. from 1993 to 2000 and was the Chair of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers in 1997. Prior to that, he held a number of senior management positions in the oil and gas industry since 1974. Mr. Jackson has a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Calgary.

John Lowe Mr. John E. Lowe serves as Independent Director of TransCanada Corp. Mr. Lowe has been the non-executive Chairman of Apache Corporation’s (oil and gas) board of directors since May 2, 2015, having previously joined Apache's board in July 2013. He also currently serves on the board of directors for Phillips 66 (energy infrastructure) and has been the Senior Executive Adviser at Tudor Pickering, Holt & Co. LLC (energy investment and merchant banking) since September 2012. Mr. Lowe has previously served as a director of Agrium Inc. (agriculture) from May 2010 to August 2015, DCP Midstream LLC (energy infrastructure) and its wholly owned subsidiary, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, the general partner of DCP Midstream Partners, LP from October 2008 to April 2012 and Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC (global petrochemicals) from October 2008 to January 2011. He has also held various executive and management positions with ConocoPhillps (oil and gas, exploration and production) for more than 25 years, including Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of ConocoPhillips, Executive Vice President of Exploration & Production and Executive Vice President of Commercial. Mr. Lowe is a member of the Board of Trustees for the Houston Museum of Natural Science, is on the Katy ISD Education Foundation Board and is on the Board of Advisors of Kelce School at Pittsburg State University. He has also previously served on the Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus Advisory Council and is a former director of the National Association of Manufacturers. Mr. Lowe holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Accounting from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

Paula Reynolds Ms. Paula Rosput Reynolds serves as Independent Director of TransCanada Corporation. Ms. Reynolds has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of PreferWest, LLC (business advisory group) since October 2009. She serves as a director CBRE Group, Inc. (commercial real estate), BP p.l.c. (oil and gas), BAE Systems plc. (aerospace, defense, information security) and Siluria Technologies Inc. (natural gas). Ms. Reynolds previously served as a director at Delta AirLines Inc. from August 2004 to June 2015 and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (oil and gas, exploration and production) from August 2007 to May 2014. She also served as Vice-Chair and Chief Restructuring Officer of American International Group Inc. (insurance and financial services) from October 2008 to September 2009 as part of the team that was appointed during the global financial crisis. Prior to that appointment, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Safeco Corporation (insurance) until its acquisition by Liberty Mutual Group in September 2008. She was also Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGL Resources Inc. from August 2000 to January 2006. Ms. Reynolds has held the roles of Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Operating Officer of Atlanta Gas Light Company (energy infrastructure), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGL Resources Inc. She also previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Duke North America (energy infrastructure), a subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation, and President of PanEnergy Power Services Inc. (energy infrastructure). Prior to that she was Senior Vice-President of Pacific Gas Transmission Company (natural gas pipeline), a predecessor company of Gas Transmission Northwest LLC, a subsidiary of TransCanada. Ms. Reynolds currently serves on the board for the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and was, until June 2015, on the board for KCTS-9 public television in Seattle. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, with honours, from Wellesley College.

Mary Salomone Ms. Mary Patricia Salomone serves as Independent Director of TransCanada Corporation. Ms. Salomone is a corporate director. She currently serves on the board of directors of Herc Rentals (equipment rental) and Interape Polymer Group (manufacturing). She also serves as a trustee of the Youngstown State University Foundation. Ms. Salomone was the Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of The Babcock & Wilcox Company (B&W) (energy infrastructure) from January 2010 to June 30, 2013. Prior to that, she served as Manager of Business Development from 2009 to 2010 and Manager of Strategic Acquisitions from 2008 to 2009 for Babcock & Wilcox Nuclear Operations Group, Inc. From 1998 through December 2007, Ms. Salomone served as an officer of Marine Mechanical Corporation, which B&W acquired in 2007, including her term as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2001 through 2007. Ms. Salomone previously served on the board of directors of United States Enrichment Corporation (basic materials, nuclear) from December 2011 to October 2012 and on the Naval Submarine League from 2007 to 2013. She was formerly a member of the Governor's Workforce Policy Advisory Board in Ohio and the Ohio Employee Ownership Center, and served on the board of Cleveland's Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network. Ms. Salomone has a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering from Youngstown State University and a Master of Business Administration from Baldwin Wallace College. She completed the Advanced Management Program at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business in 2011.

Indira Samarasekera Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera, Ph.D., serves as Independent Director of the company. Dr. Samarasekera is currently a senior advisor for Bennett Jones LLP (law firm) and serves on the board of the Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) (chartered bank), Magna International (manufacturing, automotive parts), Asia-Pacific Foundation, the Rideau Hall Foundation, the Perimeter Institute of Theoretical Physics and the selection panel for Canada’s outstanding chief executive officer of the year. She is also a member of the TriLateral Commission, a federal member on the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments and is a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. Dr. Samarasekera is internationally recognized as one of Canada’s leading metallurgical engineers for her groundbreaking work on steel process engineering and she was the first incumbent of the Dofasco Chair in Advanced Steel Processing at the University of British Columbia. From 2005 to 2015, she served as President of the University of Alberta. Prior to that, she was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in the U.S. She has also served as the chair of the Worldwide Universities Network and has served on several boards and committees including the Prime Minister’s Advisory Committee for Renewal of the Public Service, a Presidential Visiting Committee at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Canada’s Science, Technology, Innovation Council. Dr. Samarasekera has received honorary degrees from the Universities of Alberta, British Columbia, Toronto, Waterloo, Montreal and Western in Canada, and Queen’s University in Belfast, Ireland. She received the Peter Lougheed Leadership Award from the Public Policy Forum in Canada in 2012 and was awarded the Order of Canada in 2002. Dr. Samarasekera was also granted a PhD in metallurgical engineering from the University of British Columbia in 1980 and, as a Hays Fulbright Scholar, she earned an MSc from the University of California in 1976.

Donald Stewart Mr. Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart serves as Independent Director of TransCanada Corporation. Mr. Stewart is a corporate director. He serves as a director of Pengrowth Energy Corporation (oil and gas, exploration and production) and Canadian Energy Services and Technology Corp. (oilfield services). He was a director of Northpoint Resources Ltd. (oil and gas, exploration and production) from July 2013 to February 2015, a director of C&C Energia Ltd. (oil and gas) from May 2010 to December 2012, a director of Orleans Energy Ltd. (oil and gas) from October 2008 to December 2010, a director of Pengrowth Corporation (administrator of Pengrowth Energy Trust) from October 2006 to December 2010, a director of Canadian Energy Services Inc. (general partner of Canadian Energy Services L.P.) from January 2006 to December 2009, Chairman and trustee of Esprit Energy Trust from August 2004 to October 2006, and a director of Creststreet Power & Income General Partner Limited (general partner of Creststreet Power & Income Fund L.P.) from December 2003 to February 2006. Mr Stewart held a number of senior executive positions with Westcoast Energy Inc. from September 1993 to March 2002, including Executive VicePresident, Business Development. He has been active in the Canadian energy industry for over 40 years. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta (nonpracticing). Mr. Stewart holds a Bachelor of Science (Geological Sciences) with First Class Honours from Queen's University.