Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

John Allan Mr. John Murray Allan, CBE., is Non-executive Chairman of the Board of Company since March 1, 2015. John brings a wealth of executive management expertise from across the commercial and financial sectors. He was CEO of Exel PLC and when it was acquired by Deutsche Post in 2005 he joined the board of Deutsche Post, becoming CFO in 2007 until his retirement in 2009. John was Chairman of Dixons Retail plc and following its merger with Carphone Warehouse was Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of Dixons Carphone until 2015. He was also previously a non-executive director of National Grid plc, the UK Home Office Supervisory Board, 3i plc, PHS Group plc, Connell plc, Royal Mail plc, Wolseley plc and Hamleys plc. He is Chairman of Barratt Developments PLC and London First, and a non-executive director of Worldpay Group PLC.

David Lewis Mr. David Lewis serves as Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of TESCO PLC., effective 1 September 2014. Dave has significant experience in brand marketing, customer management and general management. Prior to joining Tesco, he worked for Unilever for nearly 30 years in a variety of different roles across Europe, Asia and the Americas. He has experience across many sectors in the UK and overseas, and has been responsible for a number of business turnarounds. He was previously a non-executive director of Sky PLC. He has been Member of the Governance Committee of the Consumer Goods Forum and Chair of Champions 12.3, a UN programme seeking to add momentum to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Target 12.3 by 2030.

Alan Stewart Mr. Alan J. H. Stewart serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company since September 23, 2014. Alan brings to the Board significant corporate finance and accounting experience from a variety of highly competitive industries, including retail, banking and travel, as well as executive leadership experience within a listed company environment. Prior to joining Tesco, he was UK CEO and CFO of Thomas Cook Holdings, Group Finance Director of WHSmith plc and CFO for AWAS and Marks & Spencer plc. He was previously a non-executive director of Games Workshop Group plc. He has been Non-executive director of Diageo plc and Tesco Bank, Member of the Advisory Board, Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and Member of the Main Committee and Chairman of the Pension Committee of the 100 Group of Finance Directors.

Matthew Davies Mr. Matthew (Matt) Davies serves as Chief Executive Officer, UK & ROI of the company. Matt was appointed to the Executive Committee as UK & ROI CEO on 11 May 2015. As UK & ROI CEO, Matt is responsible for all of Tesco’s businesses in these two key countries. Matt began his career at Arthur Anderson where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1995. He then moved in-house, holding senior finance positions in a number of companies before being appointed as CEO of Pets At Home Group PLC in 2004. Matt held this position for eight years, after which he moved to become CEO of Halfords Group PLC, a role he held until 2015. Matt served as a non-executive director at Dunelm Group PLC from 2012 to 2015.

Benny Higgins Mr. Benny Higgins serves as Chief Executive Officer of Tesco Bank, a subsidiary of Tesco plc., and Group Strategy Director of the Company. Benny joined the Executive Committee on 28 January 2013. As CEO of Tesco Bank, Benny is responsible for our Bank and as Group Strategy Director he has responsibility for the development of our strategic options. Benny began his career in 1983 qualifying as an actuary. He has since held senior positions at the Royal Bank of Scotland and has been CEO of Tesco Bank since 2008. Benny was appointed as Group Strategy Director in January 2015. Benny holds positions with a number of external financial and treasury bodies.

Antony Hoggett Mr. Antony Hoggett serves as Chief Executive Officer, Asia of the Company. Tony joined the Executive Committee on 1 April 2017. Tony joined Tesco as a 16-year old student in 1990 and managed a number of stores in the north of England. Between 2007 and 2011 he held a number of roles in China before moving to Turkey as Chief Operating Officer for Tesco Kipa. In 2011, Tony returned to the UK as Managing Director for Superstores, before becoming Managing Director for Extra in 2012. He was also appointed as a board member of Tesco Mobile at this time. In 2014, he joined the UK Leadership Team as Retail Director UK and then Chief Operating Officer UK in 2016.

Matthew Simister Mr. Matthew Simister serves as Chief Executive Officer, Central Europe of the Company. Matt joined the Executive Committee on 1 April 2017. Matt joined Tesco in 1996 as a marketer. He built on his UK experience with three years as Commercial Director for our Czech and Slovak businesses before returning to the UK to set up our Group Food capability, managing our regional fresh food and Tesco Brand sourcing, buying and inbound supply chains for the UK, ROI, Central Europe and Asia. For the last two years, Matt has integrated these capabilities into the UK business.

Adrian Morris Mr. Adrian Morris serves as Group General Counsel of Tesco Plc. Adrian joined the Executive Committee on 6 September 2012. As Group General Counsel, Adrian is responsible for the legal, company secretarial, government relations, regulatory and compliance functions across Tesco globally. Adrian joined Tesco in September 2012 as Group General Counsel. Prior to Tesco, Adrian worked at BP PLC as Associate General Counsel for Refining and Marketing and prior to that at Centrica PLC, initially as European Group General Counsel and then as General Counsel for British Gas.

Alessandra Bellini Ms. Alessandra Bellini serves as Chief Customer Officer of the Company. Alessandra joined the Executive Committee on 1 March 2017. As Chief Customer Officer, Alessandra is responsible for building the Tesco brand globally and putting the customer at the heart of everything that we do. Prior to Tesco, Alessandra worked at Unilever for over 21 years, latterly as Vice President for the Food Category in North America and Food General Manager for the USA. Previously, she had a 12-year career in advertising, working both in Italy and the UK. An international executive, Alessandra has held roles in North America, the UK, Italy and Central and Eastern Europe.

Alison Horner Ms. Alison Horner serves as Chief People Officer of Tesco Plc. Alison joined the Executive Committee on 1 March 2011. As Chief People Officer, Alison is responsible for setting the overall agenda for and developing people management programmes at Tesco, including reward and employee relations. Alison joined Tesco in 1999 as a Personnel Manager and was later promoted to Personnel Director for Tesco’s UK operations. Alison is a Tesco pension trustee. Alison is a non-executive director of Carillion PLC and a member of the Manchester Business School Advisory Board.

Jane Lawrie Ms. Jane Lawrie serves as Group Communications Director of the Company. Jane joined the Executive Committee on 10 October 2016. As Group Communications Director, Jane is responsible for rebuilding trust in the Tesco brand and our business. Jane has over 25 years' experience of corporate, financial, colleague and digital communications. She joined Tesco from Coca-Cola, where she led European public affairs and communications. She has significant experience in advising businesses on trust and corporate reputation, including previous roles at Diageo and Boots the Chemist.

Jason Tarry Mr. Jason Tarry serves as Chief Product Officer of the Company. Jason joined the Executive Committee on 1 January 2015. As Chief Product Officer, Jason is responsible for everything related to the design, procurement and delivery of all products to Tesco channels. In addition, he is responsible, together with the Chief Customer Officer, for the customer promotional plan. Jason joined Tesco in October 1990 on the graduate recruitment programme. He has held a number of positions in both food and non-food divisions. Jason was appointed CEO of Group Clothing in 2012, which included UK & ROI store and online operations as well as taking F&F to Tesco’s Asia business and further afield via franchise partnerships.

Robert Welch Mr. Robert Welch serves as Group Company Secretary of the Company. He is Secretary to the Committee.

Mark Armour Mr. Mark H. Armour serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Tesco PLC., since September 2, 2013. Mark has significant strategic and financial expertise. He was CFO of Reed Elsevier Group PLC (now RELX Group PLC), and its two parent companies, Reed Elsevier PLC and Reed Elsevier NV, from 1996 to 2012. Prior to joining Reed Elsevier, he was a partner at Price Waterhouse in London. He was previously a non-executive director and chair of the audit committee of SABMiller PLC. He has been Non-executive director of the Financial Reporting Council.

Steve Golsby Mr. Steve Golsby serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Steve has a wealth of knowledge of operating internationally and a strong background in consumer marketing. He held senior executive positions with Bristol Myers Squibb and Unilever, before being appointed President of Mead Johnson Nutrition, a leading global infant nutrition company in 2004 and then President and CEO from 2008 to 2013. He was previously a non-executive director of Beam Inc. He is Non-executive director of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, advisor to Thai Union Group PLC, a global leader in the seafood industry, and an Honorary Advisor to the Thailand Board of Investment.

Byron Grote Dr. Byron Elmer Grote serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 May 2015. Byron brings broad financial and international experience to the Board. He served on the BP PLC board from 2000 until 2013 and was BP’s CFO during much of that period. He was previously a non-executive director of Unilever PLC. He has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Akzo Nobel NV and a non-executive director of Anglo American PLC and Standard Chartered PLC.

Mikael Ohlsson Mr. Mikael Ohlsson serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since 1 November 2014. Mikael provides the Board with valuable retail and value chain experience as well as knowledge of sustainability, people and strategy in an international environment. He worked for IKEA Group for 35 years and was a member of the executive committee from 1995 until 2013, holding the position of CEO and President from 2009 until 2013. He has been Non-executive director and vice chairman of Volvo Cars Group, non-executive director of Ikano S.A., Lindengruppen AB and The Schiphol Group.

Deanna Oppenheimer Ms. Deanna W. Oppenheimer serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Tesco PLC. Deanna has significant marketing, brand management and consumer knowledge and experience. She held a number of senior roles at Barclays plc, including Chief Executive of UK Retail and Business Banking and Vice Chair of Global Retail Banking. Prior to Barclays, Deanna held senior positions at Washington Mutual, Inc. She was previously a non-executive director of Catellus and Plum Creek Timber. She has been Founder of consumer-focused boutique advisory firm, CameoWorks LLC, a non-executive director of AXA Group, the Joshua Green Corporation, Whitbread PLC, Worldpay Group PLC and Brooks Sports. Additionally, she is a senior advisor to Bain & Company.

Simon Patterson Mr. Simon Patterson serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since 1 April 2016. Simon has extensive knowledge of and years of experience in finance, technology and global operations gained in various management and leadership roles. He was a member of the founding management team of the logistics software company Global Freight Exchange and has worked at the Financial Times and McKinsey & Company. He has previously served on the boards of Skype, MultiPlan, Cegid Group, Intelsat, Gerson Lehrman Group and N Brown Group. He has been Managing Director of Silver Lake Partners, a leading global technology investment firm, board member of Dell, a Trustee of the Natural History Museum and a Trustee of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Alison Platt Ms. Alison Platt serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since 1 April 2016. Alison has extensive experience of the property sector and customer service delivery. She has also significant business-to-business and international commercial experience, having held a number of senior positions at Bupa. Alison was previously Chair of ‘Opportunity Now’, which seeks to accelerate change for women in the workplace, as well as a non-executive director of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and Cable & Wireless Communications PLC. She is Chief Executive of Countrywide plc.