Tata Chemicals Ltd (TTCH.NS)

Ratan Tata Mr. Ratan Naval Tata is Interim Chairman of the Board of Tata Chemicals Ltd. Mr. Tata received a degree in architecture from Cornell University in 1962, and completed an advanced management program from Harvard University in 1974-1975. Mr. Tata joined the Tata Group in 1962. He was assigned to various companies before being appointed, in 1971, as director-in-charge of the National Radio and Electronics Company Limited. He was named chairman of Tata Industries Limited in 1981. There he was responsible for transforming the company into a group strategy think tank and promoter of new ventures in high-technology businesses. In 1991 Mr Tata was appointed chairman of Tata Sons Limited, the holding company of the Tata Group. Mr. Tata is also the chairman of two of the private-sector philanthropic undertakings in India, the Sir Dorab Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. He is on the international advisory boards of Mitsubishi Corporation, the American International Group, JP Morgan Chase and Booz-Allen Hamilton Inc, and is a member of the board of trustees of the Ford Foundation. Mr. Tata also serves on the International Investment Council (South Africa), the Asia Pacific Advisory Committee to the board of directors of the New York Stock Exchange, the board of governors of the East West Center, the advisory board of Rand's Center for Asia Pacific Policy and the programme board of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's India Aids Initiative. Mr. Tata was honored by the Government of India with the Padma Bhushan on January 26, 2000. In March 2001 the Ohio State University awarded Mr. Tata an honorary doctorate in business administration.

John Mulhall Mr. John Mulhall has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with effect from on 20 October, 2015. Mr. John Mulhall is a graduate of the university of strathclyde and a Member of the lnstitute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. Mrr Mulhall has held responsible positions in the finance functions within the Tata Chemicals Group since 2007. He was a Finance Director at Tata Chemicals EUrOpe followed by positions in Taia Chemicals North America lnc. (Vice President & CFO) and Tata Chemicals lnternational Pte Ltd, Singapore as CFO. Prior to Tata chemicals, Mr. Mulhall worked in finance function for various UK manufacturing companies.

Arup Basu Dr. Arup Basu is the President - New Business and Innovation Centers of the company.

Richa Arora Ms. Richa Arora is the Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Products Business of the company.

Zarir Langrana Mr. Zarir Langrana is the Chief Operating Officer, Chemicals (India) of the company.

D. Sundar Mr. D. K. Sundar is the Chief Operating Officer, Fertilisers of the company.

R. Nanda Mr. R. Nanda is the Chief Human Resource Officer of the company.

Rajiv Chandan Mr. Rajiv Chandan is the General Counsel, Company Secretary of the company.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan Mr. Ramakrishnan Mukundan is Managing Director, Executive Director of Tata Chemicals Limited. Mr. Mukundan joined Tata Administrative Service in 1990, after completion of Masters of Business Administration from FMS, Delhi University and Bachelor of Engineering - Electrical Engineering from IIT, Roorkee. Also attended the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business Schoolin 2008. Prior to joining Tata Chemicals, as Chief Operating Officer, he served as Head of Mithapur Chemical Complex. He has held various responsibilities including Strategy & Business Development, Corporate Quality, Corporate Planning, Projects etc across the Chemical, Automotive and Hospitality sectors of the Tata Group. He has been on the Executive Committees of various industry forums including Indian Chemical Council, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association, Alkali Manufacturers Association of India etc.

Martin Ashcroft Dr. Martin Ashcroft is the Managing Director, Tata Chemicals Europe of the company.

Martin Keighley Mr. Martin Keighley is the Managing Director, Tata Chemicals North America of the company.

Jackson Mbui Mr. Jackson Mbui is the Managing Director, Tata Chemicals Magadi of the company.

Bhaskar Bhat Mr. Bhaskar Bhat is Director of the Company. Mr. Bhat has a degree in B. Tech (Mechanical Engineering) from llT - Madras, and a PGDBM in Management from llM - Ahmedabad. Mr. Bhat is currently the Managing Director of Trtan Company Limited. Mr. Bhat started his career with Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co in 1978. After spending flve years at Godrej, he joined the Tata Watch Project (now Titan Company Limited) in 1983. At Titan, Mr. Bhat has dealt w(h Sales & Marketing, HR, lnternattonal Business and various general managerial assignments.

Sankaranarayanan Padmanabhan Mr. Sankaranarayanan Padmanabhan is Director of the company. He is currently Head of Group Human Resources for Tata Sons and Executive Chairman, Tata Business Excellence Group (TBExG). ln his role as Head of Group Human Resources, he is responsible for enabling key HR policies and initiatives across the Tata Group globally. As Executive Chairman of TBExG, Mr. padmanabhan is responsible for enabling the Business Excellence journey across the Tata group of companies globally. This role, which he took on in 2014, is integral to Group initiatives in enhancing the performance of Tata companies through diagnostics, benchmarking and sharing best practices. His career with the Tata Group companies began with Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) in 1982 and spans over 34 years. He was Executive Director Operations, Tata power Company Limited since 2008, and was responsible for the profitable and sustainable operations of all thermal and hydro generation plants across lndia and transmission and distribution systems in Mumbai. He was also on the Boards of the operating subsidiaries of Tata Power. Prior to joining Tata Power, Mr. Padmanabhan was Executive Director, TCS. During his 26-year stint in TCS, he has held roles such as Executive Director of Human Resources, Head of Application Development and Maintenance, Head of Airlines Practice and Country I\4anager, TCS Switzerland. He has a distinguished academic record in the technical and management domain from reputable institutions. He is a Glaxo Marketing Scholar Medalist, a Distinguished Alumnus from llM Bangalore, and a Gold Medalist and a Distinguished Alumnus from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore. He has completed the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School. He is also a life member of CSl, Senior Member of IEEE.

Nasser Munjee Shri. Nasser M. Munjee is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tata Chemicals Ltd. He has Bachelor of Science (Honors) and Master of Science (Economics) from London School of Economics. He has Eminent Economist, Banker and Consultant on Infrastructure. His Directorships include Development Credit Bank Ltd., ABB Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Apollo Health Street Ltd., Bharti AXA Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Ciba India Ltd., Cummins India Ltd., HDFC Limited, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd., Shipping Corporation of India Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Unichem Labs., Ltd and Voltas Ltd.

Vibha Rishi Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.