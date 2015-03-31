Tata Elxsi Ltd (TTEX.NS)
TTEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
Summary
N. Subramaniam
Madhukar Dev
H. Muralidharan
G. Vaidyanathan
Gopichand Katragadda
M. Ananth
Shyamala Gopinath
Patrick McGoldrick
Sudhakar Rao
Mary George
Biographies
N. Subramaniam
Madhukar Dev
|Mr. Madhukar Dev is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Tata Elxsi Ltd. He has over 20 years of experience in Sales & Marketing. He joined Tata Elxsi in 1991 and since then has held various positions in Sales & Marketing. In 2002 he was designated as Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining Tata Elxsi Madhukar has worked in industries spanning Information Technology, Power Electronics and Publishing where his work experience included roles in Field Sales, Product Management and Market Development. Mr. Madhukar is a qualified MBA from IIM Bangalore and has also completed his M.Sc in Physics.
H. Muralidharan
G. Vaidyanathan
Gopichand Katragadda
M. Ananth
Shyamala Gopinath
|Smt. Shyamala Gopinath is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tata Elxsi Ltd., since August 18, 2011. She is a Master of Commerce and a Certifi ed Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. Mrs. Gopinath has more than 39 years experience in fi nancial sector policy formulation in diff erent capacities at the Reserve Bank of India. She retired as Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India. She has experience in guiding and infl uencing the national policies, in the diverse areas of fi nancial sector regulation and supervision, development and regulation of fi nancial markets, capital account management, management of government borrowings, forex reserves management, RBI accounts and payment and settlement systems. During 2001-03, she has worked as Senior Financial sector Expert in the then Monetary Aff airs and Exchange Department of the IMF (Financial Institutions Division). She was also a member of Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) missions to Tanzania and Nigeria and foreign exchange and reserve management to Turkey and Kosovo. In 2009, she represented India at the G20 as the Central Bank Deputy. She was the sole representative of the Reserve Bank at the Uruguay Round/WTO negotiations earlier in her career. Mrs. Gopinath is also in the Board of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Gas Authority of (India) Limited, and National Stock Exchange Ltd.
Patrick McGoldrick
|Mr. Patrick McGoldrick is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tata Elxsi Ltd. He has over 30 years of experience in engineering and information technology. He holds a master’s degree in Computer Science from Stanford University, USA and completed the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program . Before joining the Tata Group, he spent 11 years at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the United States where he had technical responsibility for several complex information systems projects. He also consulted to computer companies throughout the United States on project management, advanced products, multiprocessor computer systems, man-machine interfaces and improved software productivity. He joined the Tata Group in 1981 and is a founder director of Tata Technologies.
Sudhakar Rao
Mary George
Basic Compensation
N. Subramaniam
Madhukar Dev
H. Muralidharan
G. Vaidyanathan
Gopichand Katragadda
M. Ananth
Shyamala Gopinath
Patrick McGoldrick
Sudhakar Rao
Mary George
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
N. Subramaniam
Madhukar Dev
H. Muralidharan
G. Vaidyanathan
Gopichand Katragadda
M. Ananth
Shyamala Gopinath
Patrick McGoldrick
Sudhakar Rao
Mary George
