Tom Tailor Holding AG (TTIGn.DE)

Name Description

Heiko Schaefer Dr. Heiko Schaefer has been Chief Executive Officer of TOM TAILOR Holding AG since March 15, 2017. He was Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of the Company from December 1, 2015. In his function as Chief Operating Officer he is responsible for the areas of procurement, logistics and IT as well as the project and process management. Dr. Schaefer started his career at the Boston Consulting Group where he advised clients for more than six years, mainly in the consumer goods and retail sector, in sales/marketing and operations topics. Prior to that, he gathered consulting experience parallel to his Ph.D. studies in consulting companies. He studied Business Administration at Universitaet Saarbruecken and subsequently earned a doctorate degree at Universitaet Mannheim. He joined the TOM TAILOR GROUP from the private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) in London. Previously, he worked over six years as a senior executive for the adidas Group. He was responsible most recently as a Senior Vice President Operations (product development, sourcing and logistics) for the four lifestyle/fashion labels of the umbrella brand adidas.

Thomas Schlytter-Henrichsen Mr. Thomas Schlytter-Henrichsen is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at TOM TAILOR Holding AG. He is Member of the Executive Committee at the Company. He is the founder of Alpha Beteiligungsberatung GmbH & Co. KG in Frankfurt. He began his career as a financial controller at Preussag AG. In 1987 he moved to 3i Deutschland GmbH, where he was Managing Director from 1990 onward. Additionally, he occupies numerous positions at various companies, including Managing Director of ALPHA Beteiligungsberatung GmbH & Co. KG, Managing Director of ALPHA Management GmbH, Managing Director of ACapital Beteiligungsberatung GmbH, Managing Director of Agrippina S.a.r.l., Managing Director of Bulowayo GmbH and Member of the Supervisory Board of Nero AG. Mr Schlytter-Henrichsen studied economics at Universitaet Hohenheim, Stuttgart.

Thomas Dressendoerfer Mr. Thomas F. Dressendoerfer is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at TOM TAILOR Holding AG since July 1, 2016. In this role, he is responsible for finance and accounting, controlling, investor relations, IT, human resources, auditing, taxes and legal affairs. He has gathered extensive experience as the Chief Financial Officer of listed companies and major corporate divisions and regions. Among others, he previously held Chief Financial Officer positions at Swiss implant manufacturer Straumann and technology firm Uster Technologies, also based in Switzerland. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Friedrich-Alexander-Universitaet Erlangen-Nuremberg,

Felix Zander Mr. Felix Zander is Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications of TOM TAILOR Holding AG since June 2013. Mr. Zander has a degree in business administration and most recently headed up the Investor Relations department at VTG AG, which he built up following the company's listing on the stock exchange. Before that, Mr. Zander spent more than six years in various management positions at the international brewery group Carlsberg A/S.

Uwe Schroeder Mr. Uwe Schroeder has been Interim Member of the Management Board at TOM TAILOR Holding AG since September 22, 2016. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He is co-founder of the TOM TAILOR GROUP. He began his career in 1965 as a trained textile engineer. He built the Company and managed the business of the Group until 2006 as Managing Director and Chairman of the Management Board. Since 2006 he has been Member of the Supervisory Board of TOM TAILOR Holding AG and its predecessor Tom Tailor Holding GmbH. He also serves as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company. He serves as Managing Director of Schroeder Consulting GmbH. Furthermore, he occupies the position of Chairman of the Verband der Fertigwarenimporteure e.V. (VFI — Association of Non-Food Importers) and Member of the Advisory Board of Kassenhalle Restaurant GmbH & Co. KG.

Andreas Karpenstein Mr. Andreas Karpenstein has been Member of the Supervisory Board at TOM TAILOR Holding AG since March 8, 2010. He serves as Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee at the Company. His career as a lawyer began in 1995 at Andersen Luther Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH. Mr. Karpenstein acts as Partner and Managing Director of Raupach & Wollert Elmendorff Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH. Furthermore, Mr. Karpenstein serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Trusted Advice AG. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Managing Director of Herceus Grundstuecks-Vermietungsgesellschaft mbH. Mr. Karpenstein studied law at the Universities of Wuerzburg and Goettingen and was subsequently a lecturer in business and labor law at various universities.

Carrie Liu Ms. Carrie Liu is Member of the Supervisory Board at TOM TAILOR Holding AG. She is Member of the Audit and Finance Committee at the Company. She is Executive Director of Fosun Group, since 2011. She is Member of the Audit and finance Committee. She holds Masters degree in Economic Law (2005) and Bachelors in Finance (2002), both from Tsinghua University.