Turk Telekomunikasyon AS (TTKOM.IS)

Name Description

Mohammed Al Hariri Mr. Mohammed Ahmad Mukhtar Al Hariri serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S. He also acts as Member of the Governance Committee and Chairman of the Executive Management Committee of the Company. He previously served as Board Member of the Company until July 30, 2008, and was re-elected on November 14, 2008. He holds a BSc degree in Management Engineering from the University of Ottawa.

Rami Aslan Mr. Rami Mohammed Zaki Aslan is Member of the Board of Turk Telekomunikasyon AS since June 23, 2011. He has been also Chief Executive Officer of the Company since December 2013. He is also Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He is also Board Member of The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance Co PLC (Jordan) since February 15, 2010. He holds a Bachelors of Commerce degree in Finance and Information Systems and an MBA from McGill University, Montreal, Canada, 1993 and 1997, respectively. He served as Financial Consultant at AUJA Saudi Ltd since 2005. Mr. Aslan served as Vice Chairman of Citigroup in 1999 until 2005; Head of Financial Analysts at TD Bank of Canada in 1997 until 1999; Financial Analysts at Metlife Insurance Co in 1993 until 1995 and as Board Member at Cell C (Pty) Limited.

Fuat Oktay Mr. Fuat Oktay has been Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board at Turk Telekomunikasyon AS since July 19, 2016. After graduating from the business management department at Cukurova University in 1985, he worked as a research associate at the university. He completed a Masters program on Manufacturing Engineering and received his MBA in Business Management at the Wayne State University in 1990 in Detroit. He also received his PhD in Industrial Engineering at the same University and worked as a research associate and academician at the Business Administration and Manufacturing Engineering Departments. He worked in the automotive industry, at the companies such as Ford, General Motors and Chrysler. In these companies, he worked on product development and lean production projects. He provided consultancy services to many public and private sector companies. Moreover, he provided consultancy services to small and medium sized enterprises, including KOSGEB. In some of these companies, he served as Director General, Vice Chairman and Board Member. During the economic crisis hitting Turkey in early 2000s, he specialized in enterprise-based crisis management, and worked as Vice Dean and Head of the Business Management Department at Beykent University. He served as Deputy Director General responsible for Strategic Planning and Business Development, Sales and Marketing, Production Planning and Information Technologies, at Turk Hava Yollari (THY). Between 2008-2012, he has brought five different joint venture projects to life at THY Teknik AS in the fields of maintenance & repair, design and manufacturing. He also served as a Steering Committee Member for Turkish-English, Turkish- German and Turkish-Spanish Business Councils at Foreign Economic Relations Board. He performed as the Chairman of the Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) between January 2, 2012 and June 19, 2016. Since June 19, 2016, he has been working as the Prime Ministry Undersecretary.

Kaan Aktan Mr. Kaan Aktan has been Chief Financial Officer at Turk Telekomunikasyon AS since December 1, 2016. Prior to this, he was Chief Consumer Finance Officer, TTNET at the Company. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi with a degree in Economics in 1995. He started his career in 1995 in Anadolu Group. He served in managerial positions in Pepsico-Pepsi Bottling Group, and Texas Pacific Group. He joined the Company in 2010.

Boulos Doany Mr. Boulos H.B. Doany serves as TTNET Chief Consumer Customer Care Officer, TTNET Chief Consumer Sales Officer, TTNET Corporate Business Unit CEO at Turk Telekomunikasyon AS. Prior to this, he was Member of the Board at the Company. He was also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Prior to this he also served as General Manager (CEO), Chairman of the Executive Board of the Company.

Sukru Kutlu Mr. Sukru Kutlu has served as Chief Human Resources, Regulation and Support Officer at Turk Telekomunikasyon AS since october 5, 2016. Prior to this, he was Vice General Manager of Human Resources Regulations and Support Services at the Company until 2014. After getting his degree from Ankara University Faculty of Law, he worked as an assistant auditor, auditor, and chief auditor at the Turkish Court of Accounts. He joined Turk Telekom in 2003 as Vice General Manager. He is currently serving as a member on the board of directors of TCDD (Turkish State Railways).

Firat Er Mr. Firat Yaman Er has been Chief Strategy, Planning and Business Development Officer at Turk Telekomunikasyon AS since December 2016. Prior to this, he was Chief Business Planning Officer at the Company. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi department of Management and obtained an MBA degree from San Francisco State University. He served in Oger Telecom in business planning department. He started his career at Dogan Holding in 1997.

Yakup Oztunc Mr. Yakup Oztunc has been Acting Chief Legal Officer at Turk Telekomunikasyon AS since January 2017. He started his career in 1997 as a self-employed lawyer. After joining Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S. in 1998, he took several different responsibilities as lawyer, legal counsel and legal director. Mr. Oztunc was responsible for adapting “Suspect Tracking System” to developing technology and changing legislation. Within this frame he coordinated the process of making the Legal Monitoring System (I-Hope System) available to all Turk Telekom Group Companies. Since 2003, he provided legal assistance as a counsel of the company regarding Collective Bargaining agreement. He was a member of License Coordination Committee which is established for supervising the implementation of the concession agreement between Türk Telekom and ICTA (2010 -2015). Additionally, he was a member of Turk Telekom Health, Social and Relief Foundation between 2007-2012 and Turk Telekom Saving Foundation between 2011-2014. He also served as PTT Foundation Board Member between 2014-2016. He graduated from the Faculty of Law, Ankara University in 1996.

Nazif Burca Dr. Nazif Burca has been CEO Advisor for Risk Analysis Projects at Turk Telekomunikasyon AS since February 6, 2017. Prior to this, he was Head of Internal Audit at the Company. After graduating from Ankara University, Department of Public Administration, he began working as a Trainee Public Accounts Controller at the Ministry of Finance. Later he continued his career as a Public Accounts Controller and Chief Controller. Dr. Burca received his MA degree in the area of Finance from Illinois University in USA. In 2003 he was appointed to Turk Telekom as Vice General Manager responsible for Finance. He continued working in this position until November 2006 and has continued his career as Head of Internal Auditing since 2007. In 2008 he completed his PhD in finance at Gazi University.

Ramazan Demir Dr. Ramazan Demir has been also CEO Advisor for Special Projects at Turk Telekomunikasyon AS since October 5, 2016. He served as a Director of Yahoo! Marketplace Group. Dr. Demir graduated from Bilkent University Department of Industrial Engineering and he holds a Doctoral Degree from MIT, Sloan School of Management in Operational Research.

Hakan Dursun Mr. Hakan Dursun has been Chief Consumer Marketing Officer at Turk Telekomunikasyon AS since March 11, 2016. Prior to this, he was Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at the Company. He was previously an Advisor of the Company's Chief Executive Officer. He started his career in the Boston Consulting Group's Istanbul office and moved on in its New York office. He served in Booz Allen Hamilton and Delta Partners. Mr. Dursun graduated from Bogazici Universitesi department of Industrial Engineering and obtained an MBA degree from the same university.

Umit Onal Mr. Umit Onal has been Chief Sales and Customer Care Officer, TTNET at Turk Telekomunikasyon AS since December 2016. After that he held various managerial positions in the areas of advertising, production, content/ broadcasting/advertisement sales in Turkey’s media companies including TGRT and Kanal 7. He joined Turkuvaz Medya Group, initially as the General Manager of ATV and then he served as Executive Committee Member and Advertising VP for all brands operating under the Group. Mr. Onal served as General Manager at Show TV between 2014 and 2015. Following that he served as CEO and the Executive Board Member of Digiturk between 2015 and 2016. He played an active role during the acquisition of Digiturk (change of control from SDIF). He has more than 20 years expertise in media industry, which gave him a chance to be a part of Turkey’s media transformation and he has been active in NGOs throughout his career. He is the former Chairman and current Board Member at TIAK (TV Monitoring and Research Committee) and committee head at TVYD (Association of TV Broadcasters). He obtained his Bachelors degree with a major in Advertising and Public Relations Department from Istanbul University in 1995.

Arif Sumer Mr. Arif Kaan Sumer has been CFO of Assistt Rehberlik ve Musteri Hizmetleri AS since November 10, 2016. Prior to this, he was Chief Corporate Finance Officer, TTNET at the Company from February 16, 2015. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi department of Political Science and International Relations in 1999 and obtained an Executive MBA degree from Bahcesehir University in 2012. He started his career in PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the advisory services unit. He left this company as Senior Advisor in 2003.

Yavuz Turkmen Mr. Yavuz Turkmen has been Head of Internal Audit at Turk Telekomunikasyon AS since February 6, 2017. He started his career at KPMG. He worked at Turk Hava Yollari between 2004 and 2006 as Financial Control Manager, afterwards in 2006 he worked at Polsa Polielektrolit Kimya Company as Vice General Manager of Finance and Administrative Affairs. He joined Turk Telekom in 2007 as General Accounting Manager. Between 2009 – 2017, he served as Turk Telekom Financial Control Director and Turk Telekom Group Financial Control Director. Yavuz Turkmen has CPA and Independent Auditor certificates. He graduated from Bilkent University, Economics with high honor in 1995.

Yavuz Yildirim Mr. Yavuz Yildirim has served as Chief Wholesale Officer at Turk Telekomunikasyon AS since December 2016. Prior to this, he was President of Wholesale Clients Business Unit at Turk Telekomunikasyon AS at the Company. He began his professional career at Telsim Telekomunikasyon A.S. in 2002. He assumed various roles within the sales and marketing departments of Telsim, Nortel Networks Netas, and Vodafone, respectively. In 2009, he joined Turk Telekom as SME Sales Operations Manager and made significant contributions to the establishment of the SME Sales Channel. In November 2011, he was appointed to the position of Wholesale Director. He graduated from Uludag University, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences, Department of Business Administration in 1999.

Nasser Al Nasser Mr. Nasser Sulaiman A. Al Nasser is Board Member of Turk Telekomunikasyon AS. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering. Mr. Al Nasser served in various positions in the Saudi sector of telecommunications and GSM network. He served as Vice General Manager of Operations at Etihad Etisalat (Mobily). He serves as Senior Vice President of Operations and Technology at Saudi Telecom since 2015.

Mazen Chakra Mr. Mazen Abou Chakra is Board Member of Turk Telekomunikasyon AS. He was also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He serves as executive member of the Board of Directors of Oger Telecom Limited, and acts as the Chief Legal Officer of the Company. He is also member of the Board of Directors of 3C Telecommunications PTY Limited and Cell C (Pty) Limited in South Africa and Argela Yazilim ve Bilisim Teknolojileri A.S.and Assist Rehberlik ve Müsteri Hizmetleri A.S. in Turkey. Mr. Chakra began his career as a trainee at the law firm DePardieu Brocas & Maffei in Paris before moving to the law firm Shearman & Sterling (Paris Office). Prior to joining Oger Telecom, he served as an associate at Nabil Abdel-Malek Law Offices in Beirut. Mr. Chakra is admitted to the Beirut Bar Association and holds a degree (Maitrise) in Law from Saint Joseph University in Beirut and a Masters in International Business Law from Paris I-Sorbonne University in Paris.

Suat Hayri Aka Mr, Suat Hayri Aka has been Member of the Board at Turk Telekomunikasyon AS since March 19, 2016. After he started his career at Turkish Cargo Lines as a captain, left his Office at the public sector in 1991 and worked at various managerial levels in private sector until 2006 in a diverse array of maritime sector branches such as operating ships, brokerage, international marine shipping, marine insurance services, sale and purchase of ships, training and consultancy services and engineering services on ship-building, salvage etc. As from 1994, he has lectured at the Faculty of Naval Architecture and Maritime Engineering at Istanbul Technical University on Ship Management and Maritime Economics for 12 years. He was appointed as the Deputy Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Turkey in 2006 and held office until June 2014. As Deputy Undersecretary, he was responsible for aviation, maritime sector (since 2012) and related institutions and the foreign relations and EU affairs of the Ministry between 2006 and 2014. During his term of office, he was also the EU permanent contact point of the Ministry. Furthermore, he carried out the Presidency of IPA Operational Program managing EU financial aids. Besides, as the representative of the Ministry, he took charge in Management and Executive Boards of Izmir EXPO 2020 Project and, Transport Management Board of the International Transport Forum. He was awarded with Honorary Outstanding Alumnus award by World Maritime University in 2015. He was appointed as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications in August 26, 2016. He graduated from Istanbul Technical University, Maritime Faculty with a BSc Degree in Nautical Sciences in 1982. He has got his MSc. degree in the field of Shipping & Port Administration between 1989 and 1990 at the World Maritime University (WMU) – Malmoe / Sweden.

Hakam Kanafani Mr. Hakam Kanafani is Board Member of Turk Telekomunikasyon AS. He was also TT Group Chief Executive Officer until December 2013. He is a University Trustee Scholar and holds Beta Gamma Sigma honors from the United States. He is also Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park with a B.A. in Economics and a B.Sc. in Management Information Systems. He worked in the Apple Research Lab in College Park, Maryland and upon graduation he joined the Information Technology team based in Goddard Space Flight, NASA, Greenbelt, Maryland. He then moved to the Middle East as the Business Development Director for Egypt’s oldest running private holding company MM Sons Conglomerate. He spearheaded the conglomerate’s efforts to establish ICT enterprises. Then he was appointed CEO of Jawwal, Palestine's first private cellular network. Later he became Chief Operating Officer of the PalTel Group, where he led strategy, acquisitions and financial consolidation for the Group. He is currently a Non-Executive Director on the board of directors of TTNET, Argela, Assist, Innova and Sebit in Turkey and Cell C in South Africa. He also served on the board of directors of AVEA in 2007 and 2008. He wrote several papers on Information Communications Technology and International Management. He was featured in the Independent, Forbes magazine and other periodicals. In 2005, he was named as one of the 100 most influential figures in the Arab Word.

Cenk Serdar Mr. Cenk Serdar is Board Member of Turk Telekomunikasyon AS. He is also Vice General Manager of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri. Mr. Serdar graduated from Bilkent Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering and obtained an MBA degree from the Wharton School. He is also Member of the Governance Committee.

Abdullah Tivnikli Mr. Abdullah Tivnikli is Board Member of Turk Telekomunikasyon AS. He is also Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. After getting his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Istanbul Technical University, he completed a business master’s program at the same university on Business. Following his involvement, upon invitation by the public authority, in the development of the legal infrastructure for the participation banking model in Turkey, he actively took part in the establishment of Albaraka Turk Participation Bank. He was a member and subsequently the vice chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuveyt Turk Participation Bank.

Yigit Bulut Mr. Yigit Bulut is Independent Board Member of Turk Telekomunikasyon AS. Throughout his career, he has acted as Advisor to the President of Republic, economist, financial analyst, banker and journalist. He served in Kanal 6, Kanal E, CNN Turk, Radikal, Vatan and Referans newspapers. He graduated from Galatasaray Lisesi and obtained his Banking and Finance degree from Bilkent University. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Ibrahim Eren Mr. Ibrahim Eren is Independent Board Member of Turk Telekomunikasyon AS. He is Chairman of Audit and Governance Committees of the Company. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi department of International Relations and Political Science in 2004. He started his career in 2002 while still studying. He founded Who Pictures in 2005 and obtained a Masters degree in Media Management from Westminster University in 2010.