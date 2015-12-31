Technotrans AG (TTRGn.DE)

Name Description

Heinz Harling Dipl.-Ing. Heinz Harling is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at technotrans AG since May 9, 2008. In addition, Mr. Harling acts as Member of the Audit Committee as well as Nomination, Personnel Committee of the Company. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Management Board of technotrans AG from December 1997 until May 9, 2008. Mr. Harling began his career at technotrans AG in 1980 as Sales Manager. In 1988, he became Managing Director of technotrans GmbH. Mr. Harling served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Gaemmerler AG and has been Member of the Advisory Board at Westfalia Automotive Holding GmbH.

Henry Brickenkamp Mr. Henry Brickenkamp has been Spokesman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of technotrans AG since May 9, 2008. He is Responsible for the Products and Markets division (Sales and Service worldwide, business units, tt industrial system solutions and Marketing). From March 5, 2007 until May 9, 2008 he served as Member of the Management Board at the Company. Before that, Mr. Brickenkamp acted as Deputy Member of the Management Board at technotrans AG as of July 1, 2006. He joined technotrans AG in 2005, starting as Director of Sales. He is Trained as electrician, Deutsche Bundespost. He Studied Electrical Engineering, specialising in Energy Technology from Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences.

Norbert Broecker Dr. Norbert Broecker has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at technotrans AG since December 8, 2010. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Nomination, Personnel Committee of the Company. From May 11, 2007 until December 8, 2010 Dr. Broecker served as Member of the Supervisory Board at technotrans AG. He is Partner of the Law Firm Hoffmann Liebs Fritsch & Partner in Duesseldorf.

Dirk Engel Mr. Dirk Engel has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at technotrans AG since August 2006. He is responsible for Finance and Administration, including Finance/Controlling, Human Resources, IT, Legal Support and Investor Relations.

Christof Soest Dr. Christof Soest has been Technical Director, Member of the Management Board at technotrans AG since June 1, 2011. Previously, he served as Technical Director. He is responsible for Technology and Operations, including Production and Quality Management world-wide, Procurement, Logistics, Research & Development, Controls and CPS.

Reinhard Aufderheide Mr. Reinhard Aufderheide is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of technotrans AG since May 16, 2013. He is a Industrial electrican.

Wolfgang Hoeper Dr. Wolfgang Hoeper is Member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans AG since 2016. He is a Independent entrepreneur, and member of the board of INDUS Holding AG in Bergisch Gladbach and former owner of REBOPLASTIC GmbH in Kalletal.

Thomas Poppenberg Dipl.-Ing. Thomas Poppenberg is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of technotrans AG since May 16, 2013. He is Design manager, at technotrans since 2004.