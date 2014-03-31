Tata Sponge Iron Ltd (TTSP.NS)

Mr. Dipak Kumar Banerjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd. Mr. Banerjee is a Qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1970 and worked with LIC till 1975. List of other Companies in which Directorship held (excluding in foreign companies). DIC India Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, TM International Logistics Ltd, Mjunction Services Ltd, The Tinplate Co. of India Ltd, Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Tayo Rolls Ltd, Tata Metaliks Kubota Pipes Ltd, HBB Business Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd, NET Engineering Pvt. Ltd. He is Chairman/Member of the Committees of the Board of Directors of other Companies in which is a Director (excluding in foreign companies). Chairman of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of DIC India Ltd, Member of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of Tata Metaliks Ltd, Chairman of Audit Committee of TM International Logistics Ltd, Chairman of Audit Committee of Mjunction Services Ltd, Member of Audit Committee and Chairman of Remuneration Committee of The Tinplate Co. of India Ltd, Chairman of Audit Committee and Member of Shareholders Grievance Committee and Remuneration Committee of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Member of Audit Committee of Tata Metaliks Kubota Pipes Ltd.