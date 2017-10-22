Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS (TUPRS.IS)

Name Description

Omer Koc Mr. Omer Mehmet Koc has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since 2008. He was Board Member at the Company from 2006. He completed his undergraduate studies at Columbia University in 1985 and received his MBA from the same university in 1989. He began his professional career in 1985 as a Sales Clerk at Kofisa Trading Company in Switzerland and worked again as a Sales Clerk at Ramerica Int. Inc. in New York between 1989 to 1990. He joined Koc Holding in 1990 and served in senior positions such as Finance Coordinator at Gazal A.S., Vice President and then President of the Energy Group at Koc Holding A.S. Since April 2004, Mr. Koc has been Member of the Board of Koc Holding and has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Holding since May 2008. On February 22, 2016, he was appointed as the Chairman of Koc Holding. He also serves as the President of the Turkish Educational Foundation, President of the Geyre Foundation, President of the Yapi Kredi Arts and Culture Publications.

Ibrahim Yelmenoglu Mr. Ibrahim Yelmenoglu has been Chief Executive Officer of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since January 1, 2016. Prior to that, he was Vice General Manager for Financial Affairs at the Company from January 27, 2006. He started his professional life in the Ministry of Finance in 1987. In 1992, he worked for the Tax Inspectors Board, after which he joined Koc Holding's Audit Group in 2004. Between 2004 and 2006, he worked in Koc Holding A.S. as Audit Group Coordinator. Following the 51% share transfer of the Company to Koc Holding, Mr. Yelmenoglu was appointed to his position as Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs. Mr. Yelmenoglu received his Bachelors degree from Ankara Universitesi, Faculty of Political Sciences, in 1991, and his Masters degree from University of Illinois in 2003.

Ali Koc Mr. Ali Yildirim Koc has been Vice Chairman of the Board of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since April 2016. He was Member of the Board of the Company from January 2008. He graduated from Rice University’s Business Administration Faculty and went on to earn an MBA from Harvard University. Between 1990 and 1991, he joined American Express Bank’s Management Trainee Program, served as Coordinator at Ramerica International Inc. between 1991 and 1992 and as Analyst at the Morgan Stanley Investment Bank between 1992 and 1994. After being appointed New Business Development Coordinator at Koc Holding in 1997, Mr. Koc held a number of senior positions such as President of the Information Group. He has served as President of Koc Holding’s Corporate Communications and Information Group from 2006 to 2010. Since January 2008, he has been on the Board at Koc Holding and he has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Holding since February 2016.

Dogan Korkmaz Mr. Dogan Korkmaz has been Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since January 1, 2016. He started his professional life with Koc Holding MT program in 1996 and started working in Arcelik A.S. Investment finance department at the same time. He held Corporate Finance and Financial Markets Strategist positions in Arcelik until 2007. In 2007, he became Treasury and Capital Markets Manager of Arcelik. In 2009, he became Finance Director at Beko plc, Arcelik’s UK subsidiary. In 2012, he became the Finance Director of Arcelik. Mr. Korkmaz graduated from Department of Business Administration at DEU in 1996. He has also completed his MBA program in Koc University in 2007 and Diploma in Global Business at Oxford University in 2013.

Levent Zagra Mr. Levent Zagra has been Vice General Manager - Investment and Planning at Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since April 2016. He started his career at Koc Holding Strategic Planning Department in 1996. He was appointed as the General Manager of Promena Electronic Commerce in 2002. Prior to his current role he served as the Energy Group Coordinator at Koc Holding. He is a magna cum laude graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute and earned his Master of Science and an MBA from Cornell University.

Ozgur Kahramanzade Mr. Ozgur Kahramanzade has been Vice General Manager - Sales and Marketing at Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since April 2016. He started his career as a Management Trainee at Beko Elektronik in 1994. He worked as a Project Engineer at Koc Holding in 1997. He was transferred to Zinerji A.S. as Project Officer in 2000. In 2001, He became Project Manager at Koc Holding. In 2005, he was appointed as the Marketing, Investment and Group Companies Director at OPET Petrolculuk and in 2006, he became Supply and Technical Assistant General Manager at OPET Petrolculuk. He served as the General Manager of Entek Elektrik Uretim A.S. during the period from December 2010 to April 2016. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bogazici University. He received his Master’s degree in Management from Purdue University, Krannert Business School.

I. Kemaloglu Mr. I. Serdar Kemaloglu serves as Vice General Manager - Technical Affairs at Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. He started his professional carrier in Tupras Izmit Refinery as Operation Engineer. During his refinery experience, he served various units in Tupras, such as FCC, CDU, VDU, Desulfirizers and Hydrocracker Units as Operation Supervisor and Operation Superintendent. In 2002 he assumed responsibility as commissioning superintendent in Isomerization Complex. He served as Process Control Superintendent to implement APC applications in refinery in 2008. He was promoted to be Production Manager in Tupras Izmir Refinery in 2009. He graduated from the Department of Chemical Engineering at Middle East Technical University in 1991.

Atilla Ulusu Mr. Atilla Ulusu has been Vice General Manager - Crude Oil Supply and Foreign Trade at Turkish Petroleum Refineries Corporation since May 2017. He started his professional life in 2000 as Ram Algeria Regional Sales Representative and he became Regional Director in the same Country as of 2002. In 2003, he was appointed as LPG Trading & Planning Responsible in Aygaz A.S. Following this position, he became Overseas LPG Sales Responsible mainly for LPG exports to Iraq and other East Mediterranean Countries. In 2007, he was appointed as Crude Oil Supply Coordinator in Tüpras; and respectively he became responsible as Crude Oil Supply Manager in 2013 and Crude Oil Supply and Production Planning Director in 2015. He graduated from Bilkent University Political Science and Public Administration in 1999.

Sinan Girgin Mr. Sinan Girgin has been Batman Refinery Manager at Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since October 19, 2015. He started his professional carrier as technical services engineer at Ankara Akyak Trading Company in 1994. He joined TUPRAS in 1997 and served as Operations Engineer, Operations Supervisor, Operations Superintendent at Crude, Vacuum, FCC, Hydrocracker, Isomerization, Platformer and MQD units. He leaded the commissioning of isomerization Project in 2002 and GSIP Project in 2009. He served at Izmit Refinery Production Manager from June 2, 2011. He graduated from the Department of Chemical Engineering at Ankara Universitesi in 1994 and earned his M.Sc. degree at Koc University in 2013.

Metin Tufekcioglu Mr. Metin Tufekcioglu has been Izmit Refinery Manager at Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since July 12, 2016. He graduated from Chemical Engineering Department of Hacettepe University in 1995. He took his Master’s degree from Koc University Executive MBA program. He started his professional life in Teksmak Kimya as an Engineer in 1996. After working for this company for two months he became a Tupras family member in 1996. He held various positions in Tupras between 1996 and 2016 such as Process Engineer, Process Supervisor, Process Units Superintendent, Planning Superintendent, Planning and Sales Manager, Head Office Operations Planning Manager and Izmit Refinery Operations Group Manager.

Arda Yildirim Mr. Arda Yildirim has been Kirikkale Refinery Manager at Turkish Petroleum Refineries Corporation since February 2017. He started his professional life at AVEA Customer Relations Department in 2005. He joined to Tupras just after the privatization period to Koc Holding and started working as an Operation Engineer in charge of Power Plant in Izmit Refinery. He worked in Energy Management Department as Process Chief in 2009, then he was transferred to Izmir Refinery in 2010 and worked as an Operation Superintendent. He served at Technical Services Department of Tupras General Management as a Process Superintendent in 2012. Between years 2013 to 2015, he was in charge as Process Superintendent of Delayed Coker and Vacuum Distillation Units during the project evaluation, commissioning and start up phases of Residuum Up-grading Project (RUP) in Izmit Refinery. In 2015, he was appointed as an Operation Superintendent to Kirikkale Refinery and he served as Production Manager after September 2015. He is a Chemical Engineering graduate of Bogazici University and he has completed his MBA in Koc University in 2015.

M. Yumuk Mr. M. Bekir Yumuk has been Izmir Refinery Manager at Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since October 16, 2015. He was Kirikkale Refinery Manager at the Company from June 8, 2013 and was appointed as Batman Refinery Manager on March 1, 2012. He started his professional career as Assistant of Professor in Istanbul Technical University in 1980. He joined the Company in 1985 and worked as Process Engineer, Chief Engineer, Superintendent, Assistant Manager and Operations Manager in Kirikkale Refinery for 17 years. He was transferred to Iskenderun Enerji Uretim A.S. in 2001 and worked as Boiler Department Manager at Sugozu Power Plant. He returned back to TUPRAS as Special Projects Manager in 2006. He graduated from the Department of Chemical Engineering at Istanbul University in 1980 and completed his M.Sc. studies in the field of Petroleum Refining at University of Tulsa in 1984.

Semahat Arsel Ms. Semahat Sevim Arsel has been Member of the Board of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since March 27, 2009. After graduation from the American College for Girls in Istanbul, she participated in German language programs at the Goethe Institute. She started her professional career in 1964 as Member of the Board of Directors at Koc Holding. She currently is Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Vehbi Koc Foundation, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Tourism Group, Second Chairman of the Florence Nightingale Foundation and Chairman of Semahat Arsel Nursing Education & Research Center. She has been Founder of Koc University’s Faculty of Nursing.

Temel Atay Mr. Temel Kamil Atay has been Member of the Board of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since 2006. He is a graduate of Istanbul Technical University’s Mechanical Engineering Department and Wayne State University’s Business Administration Department. He started his professional career as Product Development Engineer at Chrysler Industries in 1965; the following year, he joined Koc Group, where he served as Product Development Director at Otosan A.S., Product Development Engineer at Ford Motor Co. U.S.A., Vice Automotive Coordinator at Koc Holding A.S., Chief Executive Officer of Otoyol Sanayi A.S. and Chief Executive Officer of Tofas Turk Otomobil Fab. A.S., Vice President of Technical Projects at Koc Holding A.S. and President of the Tofas Group. Between 2000 and 2001, he was Chief Executive Officer of Koc Holding A.S. He has been Board Member at Koc Holding since 1996.

Bulent Bulgurlu Dr. Bulent Bulgurlu has been Member of the Board of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since 2014. He held the same position within the Company from 2010 to 2012 and was Vice Chairman of the Board at the Company from 2007 to 2010. After graduating from Ankara University’s Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Dr. Bulgurlu earned his Ph.D. from Norwegian University of Science and Technology. He began his career in 1972 as a Civil Engineer at Elliot Stromme A/S in Oslo. In 1977, he joined Garanti Construction as Field Engineer, and later served as Engineering, Planning and Construction Manager, Site Coordination and Construction Manager, Assistant General Manager, and General Manager, respectively. In 1996, Dr. Bulgurlu joined Koc Holding, where he served as the President of Tourism & Services Group, President of Tourism and Construction Group, and President of Durable Goods and Construction Group. Dr. Bulgurlu is a Member of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD), and the Turkish Marine Environment Protection Association (TURMEPA).

Levent Cakiroglu Mr. Levent Cakiroglu has been Member of the Board of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since March 30, 2015. He graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Faculty of Political Sciences, Department of Business Administration. He went on to earn his Master’s degree at the University of Illinois. Mr. Cakiroglu began his professional career as an Auditor at the Ministry of Finance in 1988. From 1997 to 1998, he taught as a part-time instructor at Bilkent University, and served as Vice President of the Financial Crimes Investigation Board at the Ministry of Finance. He joined Koc Holding in 1998 as Financial Coordinator. Subsequently, he worked as the General Manager at Koctas (2002-2007) and General Manager at Migros (2007-2008). In 2008, he was appointed General Manager at Arcelik while at the same time serving as President of the Consumer Durables Group at Koc Holding from April 2010. On February 17, 2015, Mr. Cakiroglu was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Koc Holding. He was later appointed Chief Executive Officer at Koc Holding, after the Ordinary General Assembly meeting held on March 31, 2015.

Osman Durak Mr. Osman Turgay Durak has been Member of the Board of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since April 5, 2010. He completed his undergraduate studies in Mechanical Engineering at Northwestern University in the United States and his MA from the same university. He started his professional career as Application Engineer at Otosan and was subsequently appointed Project Coordination Manager in 1982 and Project Coordination Department Director in 1984. In 1986, he became Assistant General Manager - Marketing, in 1987 Assistant General Manager - Procurement and in 2000 Chief Assistant General Manager at Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. From 2002 until 2007, he served as General Manager of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and then as President of the Automotive Group of Koc Holding between 2007 and 2009; as Vice Chief Executive Officer at Koc Holding A.S. between 2009 and 2010. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer in April 2010.

Yagiz Eyuboglu Mr. Yagiz Eyuboglu has been Member of the Board of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since April 4, 2016. He started his professional life as a Management Trainee at Arcelik A.S. in 1991. In 1993, he was promoted to Koc Holding Headquarters, where he worked for more than 10 years, as Auditor, Senior Internal Auditor, Assistant Financial Coordinator and Financial Coordinator, respectively. Between 2004 and 2009, he assumed several responsibilities within the Koc Group, namely, Chief Financial Officer of Arcelik A.S., Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Beko Elektronik A.S., Assistant to the President of the Koc Holding Foreign Trade and Tourism Group, and Human Resources Director of Koc Holding. In 2009 he joined Aygaz A.S. as the General Manager. He is assigned to Koc Holding as the Energy Group Deputy President as of October 1, 2015. He serves as the Chairman of Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TISK), Turkish Union of Chambers and as the Deputy Chairman of Turkish Employers’ Association of Metal Industries (MESS). He is President of World LPG Association (WLPGA). Mr. Eyuboglu graduated from Bogazici Universitesi with BA degree in Economics in 1991, and he earned his MBA from Koc University in 1996.

Rahmi Koc Mr. Rahmi Mustafa Koc has been Member of the Board of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since June 4, 2008. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University’s Industrial Management Department and started his professional career in 1958 at the Otokoc Company of the Koc Group. Throughout his career, he has held senior positions at Koc Holding. In 1980, he was appointed President of the Executive Committee and then Chairman of the Board of Directors at Koc Holding. Since 2003, he has served as the Honorary Chairman of Koc Holding. Mr. Koc is also Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Vehbi Koc Foundation, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Koc University, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rahmi M. Koc Museum and Culture Foundation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of VKV American Hospital, Founding Member and Honorary Chairman of the Clean Seas Association (TURMEPA), Honorary Chairman of the High Advisory Council of the Turkish Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (TÜSIAD), Member of the Advisory Council of the Turkish Confederation of Employers’ Unions (TISK).

Erol Memioglu Mr. Erol Memioglu has been Member of the Board of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since 2006. He is a graduate of the Middle East Technical University’s Petroleum Engineering Department. He started his business career in 1979 as Senior Engineer at the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and later became Production Manager and President of the Overseas Projects Group. He was appointed Vice President at the Koc Holding A.S. Energy Group in 1999, later served as an Executive Board Member at Koc Holding Energy Group from 2003 to 2004; between May 2004 to April 2016, he has served as President of the same Group.

Osman Altan Mr. Osman Mete Altan has been Independent Member of the Board at Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since April 4, 2012. He graduated from Yildiz Teknik Universitesi, Department of Mechanical Engineering in 1965 and completed his MA at the same university and later earned an MBA from Uludag Universitesi. Between 1966 and 1968, Mr. Altan worked for the American company TUMPANE Co. Inc.; upon completing his military service in 1970, he worked at the TOFAS Automobile Factory, where he became Workshop Engineer, Production Engineer and Assistant General Manager - Production. In 1995, he was appointed General Manager of Otoyol A.S. and served in this position until his retirement in July 2003.

Gokce Bayindir Mr. Gokce Bayindir has been Independent Member of the Board of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since April 4, 2012. He graduated from Robert College, and then from Bogaziçi University, Department of Business Administration in 1965; subsequently, he received his MBA from the same institution. After completing his military service, Mr. Bayindir started his professional career in 1967. He joined Tofas Oto Ticaret A.S. in 1971 where he first worked as Marketing Manager before rising to Assistant General Manager; in 1979, he began serving as General Manager at Tofas. In 1987, he was appointed Tofas Group Vice President at Koc Holding, and later held the position of Tofas Group President before retiring from Koc Group in 2000. During his time at Koc Group, Mr. Bayindir served as a Board Member at various Group companies, primarily Tofas Oto Ticaret A.S. and Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi A.S.

Kutsan Celebican Mr. Kutsan Celebican has been Independent Member of the Board of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. since April 4, 2012. A graduate of Ankara Universitesi, Faculty of Political Sciences, he started his career in 1969 at the Ministry of Finance, Board of Public Auditors, before becoming Assistant General Manager of the Treasury at the same ministry between 1979 and 1982. He later served as Deputy Executive Director at the World Bank (IBRD). Mr. Celebican joined the Koc Group in 1987 and served as Finance Coordinator, Vice President and President of the Finance Group. He retired from the Koc Group in December 2001 and currently he runs his own business as financial consultant.

Suleyman Karaman Mr. Suleyman Karaman serves as Independent Member of the Board at Turkish Petroleum Refineries Corporation. Between 1979-1981, he worked on prototypes of engine, tractor and agriculture machine in ITU. Between 1984-1994, he worked in Automotive Sup-Industry as Operations Manager, Assistant General Manager and Board Member, respectively. In 1994, he was appointed as Assistant General Manager at IETT and worked at ISBALT, ISBAK, ISTON, ISMER and BELTUR, which are organizations of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. On December 31, 2002, he became the General Directorate of TCDD Operations and Chairman of the Board of Directors. In this period he contributed to the realization of more than 100 railway projects, specifically the High Speed Train project. He received Innovation Award from President of the Republic of Turkey due to his works at TCDD General Management. He served in the Board of Directors of Turk Telekom, TTNET and TURKSAT as a member. In 2015, he resigned from his position in TCDD and became a deputy candidate for nomination from Erzincan at AK Party. He is currently serving as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of TURKSAT. After graduating from Istanbul Pertevniyal High School, he completed his degree at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering in Istanbul Technical University in 1978. He later earned his Masters in Mechanical Engineering with high honor from the same university.