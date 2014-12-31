Trevali Mining Corp (TV.TO)

Name Description

Michael Hoffman Mr. Michael L. Hoffman is an Chairman of the Board of Trevali Mining Corporation. Mr. Hoffman is a professional mining engineer with over 30 years of experience in mine operations, projects, engineering and corporate development. Mr. Hoffman is currently Vice President Engineering of Belo Sun Mining Ltd. (since January 2012). He has also served in senior executive positions at Crocodile Gold (from July 2009 to June 17, 2011), Crowflight Minerals Inc (from September 2007 to July 2009), Goldcorp Inc. (from April 2003 to June 2006), Desert Sun Mining Corp. (from September 2006 to April 2007) and Yamana Gold Inc. (from April 2006 to June 2007). Mr. Hoffman also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Kria Resources Ltd. (“Kria”), prior to Kria’s plan of arrangement with the Company. Mr. Hoffman received a Bachelor of Applied Science (Mining Engineering) from Queen’s University in 1982.

Mark Cruise Dr. Mark D. Cruise, Ph.D. is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Trevali Mining Corporation. Dr. Cruise has been President of the Company since February 25, 2008 and Chief Executive Officer since May 28, 2009. Dr. Cruise was Vice-President, Business Development of Cardero Resources Corp., a public company listed on the TSX and NYSE-Amex, from March 2007 to September 2011, and was the Vice- President, Exploration from November 2004 to March 2007. From 1996 to 2004, Dr. Cruise was Senior Geologist with Anglo American plc. He received a Bachelor of Geology from the University of Dublin, Trinity College and a Doctorate of Geology from the University of Dublin, Trinity College. Dr. Cruise is a professional member of the Institute of Geologists of Ireland and the European Federation of Geologists.

Anna Ladd Ms. Anna Ladd is Chief Financial Officer of Trevali Mining Corporation. Ms. Ladd has over 16 years of experience in financing and financial controls in relation to the mining industry from mine controller up to and including responsibility for multiple large scale open pit and underground base and precious metal production units. Ms. Ladd has served as Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer for a number of TSX listed junior mining and development companies in addition to several mid-size to senior gold and base metal producers including Grande Cache Coal’s operations, Kinross Gold Corporation’s Fort Knox, Round Mountain and Kettle River operations and Vale Inco’s Thompson and Sudbury base metal operations. Ms. Ladd holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia, and a Master of Arts in Economics from Queens University, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Paul Keller Mr. Paul Keller is Chief Operating Officer of Trevali Mining Corporation. He brings extensive mine operations experience in Canada with 27 years of experience most recently as Manager of Technical Services for a major Canadian mining contractor where he led a team of engineers and designers on various mining contracts for major mining companies. Mr. Keller began his career with Rio Algom Limited and has also worked in various management roles with Barrick Gold’s Hemlo mine in operations, engineering and maintenance. Mr. Keller initially jointed the Company in May 2012 as Vice President of Operations. On July 4, 2012, he was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Keller holds a Bachelor of Engineering/Mining from Laurentian University and is a Professional Engineer.

Daniel Marinov Mr. Daniel Marinov is Vice President - Exploration of Trevali Mining Corporation. A professional geologist, Mr. Marinov has over 22 years of international experience in exploration and underground mining for precious, base metals and industrial minerals throughout Eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, as well as Central and South America in senior management roles for Rio Tinto and Anglo American. Mr. Marinov holds a Master of Science degree in mineral exploration from the University of Mining and Geology of Sofia, Bulgaria.

Steve Stakiw Mr. Steve Stakiw is Vice President - IR/Corporate Communications of Trevali Mining Corporation. Mr. Stakiw is a geologist with over 20 years of mineral exploration, research and finance/equity market experience, and has held senior management roles with a leading mining research and investment publication and has consulted to resource-focused investment funds. He initially joined the Company in April 2008, as Manager – Corporate Communications, and has been instrumental in expanding the Company’s institutional and retail investor base in North America, Europe and South America, in addition to being a key member of the team that has raised in excess of $140 million to successfully acquire, explore and develop the Properties to date. Mr. Stakiw holds a B.Sc. (Geology) degree from Lakehead University, Ontario and has completed the Canadian Securities Course.

Dan Myerson Mr. Dan Myerson serves as Director of the Company. Dan currently manages Glencore’s Canadian zinc business and has worked closely with Trevali at both the corporate and operations level, specifically facilitating technical support to the Company’s Caribou operations in New Brunswick.

Russell Ball Mr. Russell D. Ball serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Russell Ball is currently Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development of Goldcorp Inc., a role he assumed in March 2016 after initially joining Goldcorp in 2013 and serving as Executive Vice President of Capital Projects, Strategy and Corporate Development including oversight of their primary growth projects. Prior to his role with Goldcorp Inc., Mr. Ball served in varying capacities for Newmont Mining Corporation, including Strategic and Business Planning culminating with his appointment as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He is both a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of South Africa and a Certified Public Accountant in Colorado.

Anton Drescher Mr. Anton J. Drescher is an Independent Director of Trevali Mining Corporation. Mr. Drescher was President of the Company from May 23, 2007 to February 25, 2008. Mr. Drescher has also been Chief Financial Officer of Oculus Visiontech Inc., a public company listed for trading on the TSXV and the OTC Bulletin Board (since December 1994), Chief Financial Officer of Xiana Mining Inc., a public company listed on the TSXV (since March 2, 2012) and the President of Ravencrest Resources Inc., a public company listed on the CDNX (since 2007). Mr. Drescher is also the President of Westpoint Management Consultants Limited, a private company engaged in tax and accounting consulting for business reorganizations and the President of Harbour Pacific Capital Corp., a private British Columbia company involved in regulatory filings for businesses in Canada. Mr. Drescher has been a Certified Management Accountant since 1981.

Christopher Eskdale Mr. Cristopher Robert Eskdale is Independent Director of Trevali Mining Corporation since March 5, 2012.Mr. Eskdale joined Glencore International A.G. in January 1997 as Asset Manager. Prior to this, he was an accountant at Deloitte & Touche in London and Moscow. He is on the board of directors of a number of international mining companies, including Perubar SA, a Peru-based company primarily engaged in the provision of storage services and loading of mineral concentrates (since 2003), Empresa Minera Los Quenuales SA, a Peru-based mining company engaged in the extraction and production of zinc, lead and bulk concentrates (since 2003) and Compania Minera Volcan SAA, a Peruvian listed mining company engaged in the extraction and production of zinc, lead and copper concentrates (since 2012). Mr. Eskdale holds a Master of Arts (Honours) degree from the University of Oxford and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Dan Isserow Mr. Dan Isserow serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Dan Isserow is a Chartered Accountant with financial and business operations leadership experience and a successful track record of growing organizations across various business sectors including introducing the Nando's restaurant franchise to Canada and serving as its President and CEO from 1993 to 2012. He is currently the Co-Founder, President and Chief Financial Officer with Silica Ventures, a company focused on the expanding market for digital sign applications; with customers in Canada and the United States. He is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of South Africa.