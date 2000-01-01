TVS Srichakra Ltd (TVSC.NS)

Name Description

R. Naresh Shri. R. Naresh is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of TVS Srichakra Ltd. He is holding the position of a Joint Managing Director in Sundaram Industries Limited.

P. Vijayaraghavan Mr. P. Vijayaraghavan is Non-Executive Director of TVS Srichakra Ltd. He holds a Post Graduate in Chemistry and Post Graduate in Rubber Technology from IIT, Korakpur. He has more than four decades of experience in Rubber Industry. Mr. Vijayaraghavan headed Manufacturing, R&D, Quality, and Marketing Functions. Mr. Vijayaraghavan has travelled to more than 60 Countries in building the Exports of the Company. Mr. Vijayaraghavan is holding Directorship in TVS Srichakra Investments Limited.