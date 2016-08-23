Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.L)

Name Description

Kevin Beeston Mr. Kevin Stanley Beeston is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Taylor Wimpey Plc. He has significant experience of chairing boards of both public and private companies and of being a non executive director and a member of audit, nomination and remuneration committees. He also brings a wealth of commercial, financial and high level management experience including being a former CEO of a FTSE 100 company. Kevin was formerly Chairman of Serco Group plc and also of Domestic and General Limited; and was previously anon executive director of IMI plc. Kevin is Chairman of Equiniti Group plc and is a non executive director of both Severn Trent plc and The Football Association Premier LeagueLimited.

Peter Redfern Mr. Peter Timothy Redfern is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Taylor Wimpey Plc. He was previously Group Chief Executive of George Wimpey Plc and, before that, successively held the posts of Finance Director and Chief Executive of George Wimpey’s UK Housing business. Pete has full day to day operational responsibility for delivering the Company’s strategy in a profitable, safe and environmentally responsible manner. He has significant financial, operational and management experience, gained from his various roles in industry and from his time at KPMG. Pete is a non executive director of Travis Perkins plc, where he is also Chairman of the Stay Safe Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. He is also a Trustee of the homelessness charity Crisis and a member of the board of the Home Builders Federation.

Ryan Mangold Mr. Ryan Mangold is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Taylor Wimpey Plc. He has operational responsibility for managing the Company’s finances and also oversees commercial and pensions. He has financial, treasury, risk and financial control expertise including that gained from his five years as Group Financial Controller of Mondi Group and earlier whilst holding a number of senior finance roles with Anglo American plc group of companies. Ryan previously held the post of Group Financial Controller of Taylor Wimpey plc.

James Jordan Dr. James J. Jordan is Group legal Director, Executive Director, and Company Secretary of Taylor Wimpey Plc. He is a solicitor, was previously GroupCompany Secretary and General Counsel of George Wimpey Plc from February 2002 until July 2007, when he was appointed to the same position with Taylor Wimpey plc, following the merger. Before joining the Group, James held senior legal and company secretary roles in industry which included positions with The Rugby Group Plc and English China Clays Plc. James oversees compliance with legal and regulatory obligations and also manages the Company’s Legal and Secretariat Departments. He has significant legal, commercial, transactional and regulatory / corporate governancerelated experience.

Dame Barker Ms. Dame Katharine (Kate) Barker is Independent Non-Executive Director of Taylor Wimpey Plc. She is a business economist and was previously a member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) from 2001 until May 2010. During this period, Kate also led two major policy reviews for Government, on housing supply and on land use planning. Before joining the MPC, she was Chief Economic Adviser at the CBI. Kate was awarded a CBE in 2005 for services to social housing and a DBE in 2014 for services to the economy. Kate is an industry-recognised economist who also brings a wider economic insight gained through her various roles, including as a Member of the Oversight Board of the Office for Budget Responsibility. Kate is a Trustee Director and Chairman of the British Coal Superannuation Scheme; a non executive director of the Yorkshire Building Society; and will join the Board of Man Group plc as a non executive director with effect from 1 April 2017.

Mike Hussey Mr. Mike R. Hussey is Independent Non-Executive Director of Taylor Wimpey Plc. He is Chief Executive of Almacantar, aprivate property investment and development company which he founded in February 2010. He has held a number of senior roles in the property sector, most recently as an executive board director of Land Securities plc. Prior to that position, Mike was Head ofLeasing and Marketing for Canary WharfGroup plc. He has previously held a number ofsenior positions within the property industry including with the British Council for Offices, the City Property Association, and as Chairman of the Regeneration and Development Committee of the British Property Federation. Mike has in-depth expertise in land development and marketing, particularly in London, gained from his previous roles. Mike is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a Trustee of the Royal College of Surgeons of England and a Governor of the Southbank Centre.

Angela Knight Ms. Angela Ann Knight, CBE, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She brings to the Board a wealth of experience gained at a senior level in both the public and private sectors. Previously, Angela was a member of Parliament from 1992 to 1997, including two years as the Economic Secretary at HM Treasury and was also successively Chief Executive of the Association of Private Client Investment Managers and Stockbrokers; the British Bankers’ Association; and Energy UK. Angela has extensive non executive director experience and her previous roles have included Lloyds TSB plc; Scottish Widows; Logica plc; and Transport for London. Angela is Chairman of the Office of Tax Simplification in HM Treasury; senior independent director of TPICAP Plc; and a non executive director of Arbuthnot Latham & Co.

Robert Rowley Mr. Robert O. (Rob) Rowley is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Taylor Wimpey Plc. He has a wealth of financial, commercial and management expertise, principally from his time as Finance Director of Reuters plc and Deputy Chairman of Cable & Wireless plc. He has substantial experience as a non executive director including the chairing of audit committees and has recent and relevant financial experience as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code. Rob was previously Deputy Chairman of Cable and Wireless plc, a director of Reuters Plc, and a non executive director of Prudential plc; Taylor Nelson Sofres plc; and Intu Properties plc. Rob is the senior independent director of moneysupermarket.com Group PLC; senior independent director and Chairman of the audit committee of Greene King plc; a non executive director and Chairman of the audit committee of Morgan Advanced Materials plc; and Camelot Group.