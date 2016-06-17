UBM PLC (UBM.L)

Name Description

Greg Lock Mr. Greg Lock serves as Acting Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of UBM Plc. Greg brings the benefit of his significant experience in the technology, software and computer services industry, having spent 30 years at IBM holding a wide range of senior roles in the UK, Europe and the US. He has experienced in Software, Technology and Computer Services. He is Chairman at Computacenter plc, Development Board Member and Fellow of Churchill College, Cambridge. He was Chairman of Kofax plc and Surfcontrol plc, NED at Target Group and Liberata plc. Senior executive roles held at IBM included being a member of IBM’s Worldwide Management Council and Governor of the IBM Academy of Technology.

Tim Cobbold Mr. Tim R. Cobbold serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of UBM Plc. Tim has significant experience of operating complex international businesses in a number of sectors, which is key to driving forward the implementation of Events First. He has had substantial executive leadership experience in the UK listed environment, having been the CEO of two FTSE 250 businesses prior to joining UBM. He is a NED of Drax plc. He has been Chief Executive of De La Rue plc, Chloride Group plc. He has experience in Manufacturing, Power, Technology.

Marina Wyatt Ms. Marina Wyatt serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective September 2, 2015. Marina brings extensive and wide ranging financial experience to the Group from multiple international sectors, making her ideally placed to lead the Company successfully through the next stage of its development. Marina provides effective oversight of the Group’s finance, tax, treasury and internal audit teams. She has experience in Technology, telecommunications, resource management. She is NED of Shanks Group plc. Member of the Supervisory Board at Lucas Bols B.V. She has been Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board at TomTom NV, Chief Financial Officer of Colt Telecom, Group Finance Director at Psion Plc.

Jime Essink Mr. Jime Essink serves as Chief Executive Officer - UBM Asia of UBM Plc. Appointed CEO of UBM Asia in November 2007. Jimé started his career with NV Databank in international trade promotion, business information and advertising. Subsequently he worked for Expoconsult (now part of UBM) as Managing Director of the Netherlands office. He was responsible for the branded international food ingredients and pharmaceutical ingredients shows in Europe, Asia, and South and North America. Jimé then joined Ogilvy & Mather and subsequently Royal Dutch Jaarbeurs/VNU Exhibitions in 1998. He was appointed as CEO of VNU Exhibitions Europe and then President of VNU Exhibitions Asia in 2006.

Scott Schulman Mr. Scott Schulman serves as Chief Executive Officer of UBM Americas of the Company. Scott has a strong leadership background in multi-platform innovation and transforming businesses with new areas, for profitability and growth. He was most recently President of Rodale, the leading healthy lifestyle media company that owns hallmark brands such as Men’s Health and Bicycling and serves more than 75 million customers globally. At Rodale, Scott developed and led the strategy to transform a once publishing-focused company into the multiplatform health and wellness business it is today. During his tenure, Scott improved monetization, expanded live events and established a foundation for new business models in a variety of areas. Scott was previously President of Dow Jones Corporate Markets Group, where he drove the digital strategy and led Internet product expansion during a critical period of transformation and growth.

Jane Risby-Rose Ms. Jane Risby-Rose serves as Global Executive Vice President - UBM Events of UBM Plc. Appointed as Global EVP, UBM Events in June 2010, from her role as a divisional CEO. Jane joined UBM in 1993 following successive positions in sales, management and publishing at both VNU and Haymarket. She has managed several flagship brands at UBM, ranging across multiple markets and geographies, launches and mature products and acquisitions. Jane is now charged with leading GEM (Global Events Momentum) across UBM which is an internal engine of customer and event excellence, best practice and growth innovation. She was previously on the Board of the Association of Event Organisers.

Simon Hollins Mr. Simon Hollins serves as Group Chief Information Officer of the Company. Simon has extensive experience as a CIO for large, global companies undergoing transformational change. He has a proven track record of delivering reliable and cost effective IT infrastructure and the ability to use an organisation's technological know-how to deliver innovative solutions to customers. Most recently Simon was CIO for Oxford University Press where he worked on external digital partnerships and internal systems for improved productivity. Simon previously worked at EMI Music where he delivered digital supply chain and market insight programmes.

Eleanor Phillips Ms. Eleanor Phillips serves as Group Human Resources Director of UBM Plc. Appointed as UBM Group Human Resources Director in October 2014. An experienced HR practitioner with wide-ranging industry experience, Eleanor combines strong commercial appreciation with in-depth experience of providing HR services to global organisations. Most recently with SAP, she was latterly Senior Vice President Human Resources for EMEA, responsible for providing integrated HR services to SAP’s growing European business. Eleanor previously held roles in medium-sized, acquisitive technology companies including Geac Corporation and Lawson Software, having started her career with Mobil Oil Corporation.

John Petevinos Mr. John Petevinos serves as Group Strategy Director of the Company. John joins from the strategy consulting practice at Deloitte, where he was a senior Strategy Director. Prior to Deloitte, JP was a consultant with Arthur Andersen and holds a Masters in Engineering from Cambridge University.

Mark Peters Mr. Mark Peters serves as Group Company Secretary of UBM Plc. Appointed as UBM Company Secretary in September 2014. An experienced company secretary, he has a strong commercial background, having spent several years in commercial contracting roles at both British Aerospace and Guinness. On the formation of Diageo plc, Mark was appointed its joint Deputy Secretary. He has subsequently held senior company secretarial appointments at both Xansa (formerly FI Group) and Balfour Beatty. Mark is responsible for regulatory and compliance matters across the Group, including Business Conduct, Legal, Risk and Health & Safety.

Katryn Blake Ms. Katryn Shineman Blake (“Trynka Shineman”) serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2016. Trynka excels in growing businesses, building teams, and driving change which enables organisations to deliver results in line with the strategy. In addition, Trynka’s understanding of marketing for online global businesses is invaluable in the implementation of UBM’s strategy. As CEO of Vistaprint, a leading global online provider of professional marketing products and services to tens of millions of micro-business owners, Trynka brings valuable insight to the Boardroom. She has experienced in Marketing, Consumer, Technology. She is CEO of Vistaprint. She was Chief Customer Officer and EVP Global Marketing at Vistaprint, Director of Marketing at PreVision Marketing.

John McConnell Mr. John C. McConnell serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of UBM Plc. John has extensive experience of working in senior finance roles in UK based public companies operating worldwide, with his role as a serving CEO providing an added dimension to his contribution. John’s experience of technical financial, regulatory and compliance matters is of particular importance to his role as Chairman of the Audit Committee. He has experienced in Capital Markets, Automotive, Health. He is Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Automotive Holdings Group Limited (listed on the Australian Stock Exchange). He was Chief Finance Officer of Inchcape plc, senior executive roles at Reckitt Benckiser.

Mary McDowell Ms. Mary T. McDowell serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of UBM Plc. Mary has a strong background leading innovation and high performance in technology and telecommunications sectors globally, with experience of running both enterprise and consumer divisions in global technology companies. Mary brings extensive management skills and in-depth knowledge of technology strategy to the Board. She has experienced in Technology, Telecommunications, Consumer. She is CEO of Polycom, NED and Chair of Compensation Committee of Autodesk Inc. She was Executive Vice President at Nokia, senior executive roles held at Hewlett-Packard and Compaq Corporation. Former Director and Chair of Compensation Committee of Bazaarvoice, Inc.

Terry Neill Mr. Terry V. Neill serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of UBM Plc. Terry has extensive experience in leading and delivering large-scale projects and managing transformational change from his executive roles at Accenture and Andersen Worldwide. Terry also brings significant global business experience to the Boardroom. He has experienced in Banking, Accounting, Professional Services, Construction. He is Non-Executive Member of the Institute of International & European Affairs and Trinity College Dublin Foundation Board and Chair of Council of Wexford Festival Opera. He has been Chairman of Andersen Worldwide, Senior Partner of Accenture. Held NED positions at Bank of Ireland Group and CRH plc and Governor of London Business School.

David Wei Mr. David Wei serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. David built his career in the investment, management and growth of complex businesses operations in China. David has strong digital and customer credentials, having held the position of CEO of the global leading e-commerce company Alibaba.com Limited until its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He has experienced in Financial Services, Capital Investment, Retail, e-commerce. He is Chairman and Founding Partner of Vision Knight Capital. He was NED of HSBC Bank China and the China Advisory Board of IMI plc, CEO of B&Q China and Alibaba.com, and Head of Investment Banking at Orient Securities Co.