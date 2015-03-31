Uflex Ltd (UFLX.NS)
UFLX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
465.90INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.75 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
Rs457.15
Open
Rs461.90
Day's High
Rs472.45
Day's Low
Rs460.75
Volume
149,113
Avg. Vol
250,687
52-wk High
Rs494.80
52-wk Low
Rs226.55
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ashok Chaturvedi
|57
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Rajesh Bhatia
|2017
|Group President - Finance & Accounts, Chief Financial Officer
|
Ajay Krishna
|2010
|Senior Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary
|
Subhash Khatua
|Compliance Officer
|
Amitava Ray
|62
|2016
|Whole-Time Director
|
Vijay Gupta
|2015
|Nominee Director – IFCI Limited
|
Arvind Mahajan
|68
|2016
|Additional Independent Director
|
Tara Bhattacharya
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Achintya Karati
|69
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Indu Liberhan
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ashok Chaturvedi
|Shriman Ashok Chaturvedi serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Uflex Limited. He holds B.Sc.
|
Rajesh Bhatia
|
Ajay Krishna
|
Subhash Khatua
|
Amitava Ray
|
Vijay Gupta
|
Arvind Mahajan
|
Tara Bhattacharya
|Shriman Tara Sankar Sudhir Bhattacharya serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Shri. Bhattacharya has more than 40 years of experience of Indian banking, including years of experience at the head of India’s premier bank, i.e. State Bank of India.
|
Achintya Karati
|Shriman Achintya Karati serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Uflex Limited. He is a Law Graduate having wide and varied experience in the fi eld of Banking and Finance. He has held several prestigious assignments/positions in the ICICI Bank Limited. Presently he is associated with Ratnakar Bank Limited.
|
Indu Liberhan
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Ashok Chaturvedi
|77,712,000
|
Rajesh Bhatia
|--
|
Ajay Krishna
|5,604,000
|
Subhash Khatua
|--
|
Amitava Ray
|--
|
Vijay Gupta
|--
|
Arvind Mahajan
|--
|
Tara Bhattacharya
|--
|
Achintya Karati
|--
|
Indu Liberhan
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Ashok Chaturvedi
|0
|0
|
Rajesh Bhatia
|0
|0
|
Ajay Krishna
|0
|0
|
Subhash Khatua
|0
|0
|
Amitava Ray
|0
|0
|
Vijay Gupta
|0
|0
|
Arvind Mahajan
|0
|0
|
Tara Bhattacharya
|0
|0
|
Achintya Karati
|0
|0
|
Indu Liberhan
|0
|0