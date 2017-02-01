Edition:
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (UJVF.NS)

UJVF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

335.85INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.45 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs337.30
Open
Rs338.00
Day's High
Rs338.35
Day's Low
Rs331.70
Volume
1,933,335
Avg. Vol
2,085,676
52-wk High
Rs471.80
52-wk Low
Rs284.85

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Sudha Suresh

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Deepak Ayare

2014 Chief Information Officer

Arunava Banerjee

Chief Risk Officer

Carol Furtado

Chief Operating Officer – South & North

Samit Ghosh

2017 Director

Jayanta Basu

51 2016 Non-Executive Director

Amit Gupta

2016 Non-Executive Director

Venkatesh Natarajan

2016 Non-Executive Director

Abhijit Sen

2016 Non-Executive Independent Director
Ms. Sudha Suresh has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company effective Feb 1st, 2017. She was Chief Financial Officer of Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt., Ltd. Sudha is a Chartered Accountant with a rich corporate career spanning over two decades. Her expertise and contributions include areas of fiscal management, strategic planning, capital and debt syndication, MIS and compliances in private and public limited companies. She is amongst the CFO 100 Roll of Honour for 2013 awarded by CFO India. She is also a qualified Cost Accountant and Company Secretary.

Mr. Deepak Ayare is the Chief Information Officer of Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt., Ltd. Deepak is an IT professional with 24 years of experience in different aspects of Technology. He worked in the Gulf and in East Africa for 14 years. His core strengths are implementing ERP and developing business systems for organizations in different verticals, IT Vision and cost saving with Open Source Technology, Team Building and Vendor Management. He Graduated from Bombay University. Additionally, he has good knowledge about animal husbandry and different rural businesses.

Mr. Arunava Banerjee is a Chief Risk Officer of the Company. Arunava has over 36 years' experience, having worked in both Banking and the Retailing Industry. Starting his career with State Bank of India, Arunava later worked with Standard Chartered Bank in their Merchant Banking unit in both Mumbai and New Delhi where he was part of the advisory and international banking team. He moved to Bahrain in 1996 to head the Corporate Banking department at the Bahraini Saudi Bank, before making a career shift to work as the Chief Financial Officer with Remza Investment Company which has diverse interests in the retailing sector in the Middle East. Arunava has an M.A in Economics from University of Kolkata.

Ms. Carol Furtado is the Chief Operating Officer – South & North of Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt., Ltd. Carol has been with Ujjivan since inception. She is a Finance professional with over 15 years of experience, having worked in ANZ Grindlays and Bank Muscat, where she specialized in modern retail banking operations. In 2009, she won the Financial Women's Association (FWA) of New York Leadership Award. Carol is an MBA from Mount Carmel Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Mr. Samit Ghosh is re-designated as Director of the Company effective Jan 31st, 2017. He was Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt., Ltd., effective Jan 31st, 2017. Samit has been in international banking for over thirty years. At Citibank, he co-pioneered consumer banking in India in 1985. He led the launch of retail banking for Standard Chartered in the Middle East and South Asia and for HDFC Bank in India. His last assignment was as Chief Executive (India) of Bank Muscat. He founded Ujjivan in 2005 as a pioneering microfinance firm for the urban poor. He serves as the President of Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN), Chairman of Association of Karnataka Microfinance Institutions (AKMI) and Board Member of Women's World Banking (WWB). He is an alumnus of Jadavpur University and Wharton School.

