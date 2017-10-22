Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS (ULKER.IS)

Name Description

Murat Ulker Mr. Murat Ulker has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi Anonim Sirketi since May 22, 2006. He was elected Board Member of the Company on June 29, 2004, and was appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board in December 2004. He began his professional career in 1982, participating in a variety of professional training courses overseas, including AIB and ZDS. Upon completion of these courses, he interned at Continental Baking in the United States. He then spent two years touring more than 60 American and European cookie, chocolate and food plants and facilities, as well as participating in several IESC projects. He first took up his responsibilities at Ulker Group in 1984, working as Control Coordinator. Following that, he served as Assistant General Manager of Operations, and then as General Manager before becoming Member of the Executive Board and Board Member of several group companies. Mr. Ulker was elected as Chairman of the Board of Yildiz Holding in 2000. Mr. Ulker graduated from the Administrative Sciences Faculty of Bogazici Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in Management.

Mehmet Tutuncu Mr. Mehmet Tutuncu has served as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi Anonim Sirketi since 2015. He was Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Food and Drinks Group President of the Company between 2014 and 2015, as Member of the Board of Directors, Food and Drinks Group President of the Company between 2012 and 2014, and as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between June 13, 2011 and 2012. He graduated from Gazi Universitesi Department of Mechanical Engineering. He was appointed Chairman of the Food and Beverages Group in 2005. As of October 2009, the Gum and Candy companies were incorporated into the Food Group; Mr. Tutuncu was appointed CEO for biscuit-chocolate-cake operations in September 2011, in addition to his other duties. Mr. Tutuncu began his professional career in 1981 as an engineer at the Ministry of National Education, Construction Department. From 1983 to 1987, he worked as a Local Industry Specialist at the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Between 1987 and 1996, he served as Production Manager, Business Manager and General Manager, respectively, at Best Rothmans Entegre Sigara ve Tutun Sanayi A.S. Mr. Tutuncu joined the Group in 1996 as Facilities Coordinator, and later served as General Manager of Ulker Biskuvi and Cikolata production facilities in 1998; in 2000, he became the Deputy Chairman of the Ulker Group. He holds a Master of Science degree in the field of Industrial and Organizational Psychology. From 1993 until 1994, Mr. Tutuncu attended the Business Administration Training Program at Bogazici University where he studied Marketing Techniques, International Marketing, Factory Organization and Management. He also completed the Strategic Marketing Program at Harvard Business School and attended several training programs at IMD/Switzerland and Insead/Singapore. Mr. Tutuncu is a member of TUSIAD (Turkish Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association).

Ahmet Ozokur Mr. Ahmet Ozokur has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi Anonim Sirketi since June 13, 2011. He received a Bachelors degree in Management from Indiana University, and a Masters degree in Business and Marketing from the European Business School. He began his professional career in 2004 as Executive Board Member at Hizli Sistem A.S. In 2005, he was appointed General Manager of Datateknik, and he was promoted to the position of CEO of Datateknik Informatics Group within the same year. Post-merger in 2006, Datateknik Informatics Group became a fully integrated group engaged in systems integration, distribution of computer components, software development and distribution, development of interactive applications, manufacturing and distribution of Expert branded products; it was a pioneering and innovative company in its sector. In 2008, with the restructuring of Datateknik Informatics Group under the umbrella of Yildiz Holding, Mr. Ozokur was appointed Assistant to the Chairman. Within the same year, he was also appointed Project Leader at Yildiz Holding Real Estate Investment Group and Executive Member of Beta Marina Isletmeciligi A.S. Subsequently, Mr. Ozokur also served as the General Manager of Saglam Real Estate Investment Trust which eventually merged with SAF REIT.

Cengiz Solakoglu Mr. Cengiz Solakoglu has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi Anonim Sirketi. He was Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between April 25, 2006 and 2014. He graduated from Marmara Universitesi in 1964, and began his professional career in sales at Beko Ticaret A.S. He was promoted to Regional Sales Manager in 1969 and to Sales Director in 1975. After serving as the General Manager of Beko Ticaret from 1977 to 1983, he was appointed General Manager of Atilim A.S., another Koc Group company. During his eight year tenure in that position, he pioneered the efforts to strengthen the Arcelik Authorized Dealer System. In 1991, Mr. Solakoglu was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Consumption Group of Koc Holding; he was also a Member of the Executive Committee of the Group between 1996 and 1998. In 2002, he was appointed Chairman of the Durable Consumer Goods Group of Koc Holding. Having worked at the Koc Group continuously for more than 37 years, Mr. Solakoglu retired due to the Group’s policy of mandatory retirement at age 60. He is among the founders of the Educational Volunteers Foundation of Turkey (TEGV) and the 1907 Fenerbahce Association. Mr. Solakoglu was named a Leader of Civil Society by Ekonomist magazine in 2003.

Ibrahim Taskin Mr. Ibrahim Taskin serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi Anonim Sirketi. He graduated from Istanbul Universitesi, Faculty of Law in 1986. He served his military service as a disciplinary officer at military disciplinary court in Sanliurfa in 1988. He is a member of Istanbul Bar as a self-employed lawyer since 1989. Beginning from 1990 for four years he lectured constitutional law, criminal law, criminal procedure law and police profession code at Florya Police Academy in Istanbul. In between 1996-2004 he was involved in political activities with various assignments in addition to his career as a free-lance lawyer. He has been in charge of Legal Affairs of Yildiz Holding since 2004. Currently he is President of Global Legal Affairs at Yildiz Holding. He is also member of board of directors of many companies and member of board as a founder and/or director at various association and foundations. Besides his responsibilities at Yildiz Holding Group he is President of Discipline Committee, Food Safety and Defense Board and Global Legal Affairs at Yildiz Holding.

Ali Ulker Mr. Ali Ulker has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi Anonim Sirketi since 2014. He served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company between June 13, 2011 and 2014, as Executive Member of the Board of Directors, Group President of the Company between 2010 and June 13, 2011, as Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between June 27, 2008 and 2010, and as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between August 1, 2006 and June 27, 2008. He was appointed as General Manager of the Company on March 31, 2005, and resigned from his General Manager post on August 1, 2006. His career within the Ulker Group began in 1985, as an intern in the Quality Control Department. Between 1986 and 1998, he continued his internship and management training rotating through chocolate production and various roles within Atlas Gida Pazarlama A.S., including Sales Director, Sales Coordinator, Product Group Coordinator and Product Group Manager. In 1998, Mr. Ulker was appointed as General Manager of Atlas Gida Pazarlama A.S., and in 2000 he became Group President responsible for Marketing and Chain Store Consumers. In 2001, he took over General Manager post of Merkez Gida Pazarlama A.S. In 2002, he became Vice President of the Food Division. Mr. Ulker also actively participated in the Kaizen project implementation led by the De Boccard & York Consulting Company in 1992, as well as the Sales System Development and Organizational Restructuring project led by IESC in 1997. Mr. Ulker was appointed as President of the Ulker Division (Cookies, Chocolate and Confections) in 2005. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi with a degree in Economics and Business Administration. He also participated in various educational programs in IMD, Harvard and Wharton Business schools.

Duran Akbulut Mr. Duran Akbulut serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi Anonim Sirketi. In 1959, he started his professional career and became a partner in the Goya retail chain. From the 1970s onwards, he served as Board Member at various Cankurtaran Holding companies including Esem, Roventa, Adidas; Chairman at Aymasan; and partner at Adidas and Esem for 28 years. He was a member of the Turkish Football Federation in 1983, as well as Board Member at Cercle d’Orient from 1978 until 1994, which included two years of service as Vice Chairman. Since 1996, Mr. Akbulut serves as Chairman of Cercle d’Orient. He is Chairman of the Company’s Audit Committee and Corporate Governance Committee (as of 2016).

Halil Corapci Mr. Halil Bulent Corapci has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi Anonim Sirketi since February 18, 2016. He has been Member of the Company’s Board since February 9, 2016. He graduated from Ankara Iktisadi ve Ticari Ilimler Akademisi in 1956. He started his professional career at Karamancilar-Gaziogullari in 1953, responsible from various group companies in the areas of management and audit. Mr. Corapci attended many seminar at abroad within the context of his area and worked at Karamacilar Holding, Orta Anadolu Mensucat, Anadolu Cam Sanayii, Nasas Aliminyum, Celik Halat, Polinas, Henkel and Turyag during his professional career. He also acted as board member in these companies. Currently, performs as a board member at Astay Gayrimenkul A.S, Atikpasa ve Sultanahmet (Four Seasons Otelleri) A.S., Senapa Stampa Plastik A.S., Marti GYO, Kerevitas (Super fresh) A.S. Mr. Corapci is registered at the chamber of certified public accountant of Istanbul and a former member of tax council founded in accordance with the law. He is Chairman of the Company’s Risk Committee.