UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS)

Name Description

Kumar Birla Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Ultratech Cement Limited. He chairs the boards of all of the Group's companies in India and globally, including Novelis, Columbian Chemicals, Aditya Birla Minerals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Thai Carbon Black and Alexandria Carbon Black among others. In India, he chairs the Boards of Hindalco, Grasim, Aditya Birla Nuvo, UltraTech, Idea, Aditya Birla Financial Services and Aditya Birla Retail. Mr. Birla took over as Chairman of the Group in 1995, at the age of 28, after the untimely demise of his father. As Chairman, Mr. Birla has taken the Aditya Birla Group to an altogether higher growth trajectory. He holds several positions on various regulatory and professional boards. He is a Director on the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India. Earlier, he was Chairman of the Advisory Committee constituted by the Ministry of Company Affairs and also served on The Prime Minister of India's Advisory Council on Trade and Industry. As the Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Committee on Corporate Governance, he authored the report on corporate governance titled Report of the Kumar Mangalam Birla Committee on Corporate Governance. Mr. Birla also served as Chairman of SEBI's committee on insider trading, which formulated corporate governance principles for Indian corporate. He is a commerce graduate from the Mumbai University. He is a chartered accountant. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the London Business School.

K. Birla Mr. K. C. Birla is the Senior Executive President of the company.

Rahul Mohnot Mr. Rahul Mohnot is the Chief Executive Officer - White Cement of the company.

Atul Daga Mr. Atul Daga is Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole-Time Director of the Company.

V. Swaminathan Mr. V. Swaminathan is the President - Finance, IR Contact Officer of the company.

Prabir Ray Mr. Prabir Ray is the Executive President – Ready Mix Concrete, Key Accounts & Building Products Division of the company.

Gautam Chainani Mr. Gautam Chainani is the Chief Human Resource Officer of the company.

Vivek Agrawal Mr. Vivek Agrawal is the Chief Marketing Officer of the company.

Paresh Thacker Mr. Paresh Thacker is the General Counsel of the company.

K. Maheshwari Mr. K. K. Maheshwari as has been appointed as Additional Director, Managing Director of the Company, with effect from April 01, 2016. Mr. Maheshwari, a chartered accountant by profession has over 38 years of experience. He has held various leadership roles spanning finance and general management.

M. B. Agarwal Mr. M. B. Agarwal is the Executive President of the company.

Jayant Dua Mr. Jayant Dua is the Group Executive President - International Markets of the company.

S. Chatterjee Shri. S. K. Chatterjee is the Company Secretary of the company.

Rajashree Birla Smt. Rajashree Birla is Non-Executive Director of Ultratech Cement Limited. She is an Industrialist. She holds B. A.

Dwarka Rathi Mr. Dwarka Dass Rathi is the Non-Executive Director of Ultratech Cement Limited. He is Company Executive in specific general functional area. He holds Bachelor of Commerce degree. He is Director of Grasim Industries Ltd.

Arun Adhikari Mr. Arun Adhikari is Independent Director of UltraTech Cement Limited. He is an Alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has also undergone an Advanced Management Program at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA.

Girish Dave Shri. Girish M. Dave is Independent Director of Ultratech Cement Limited. He holds a Master’s Degree in Commerce and a Bachelor’s Degree in Law. He is a partner of Dave & Girish & Co., Advocates. He is also on the Board of several companies.

Sukanya Kripalu Mrs. Sukanya Kripalu is the Additional Independent Director of the company.

S. Mathur Mr. S. B. Mathur is Independent Director of Ultratech Cement Limited. He is the Company Executive. He holds Bachelor of Commerce, F.C.A., ICWA Part I & II London. He is Director of Axis Bank Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., DCM Sriram Industries Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Havells India Ltd., HDIL Ltd., Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd., IL&FS Ltd., ITC Ltd., IDFC Trustee Co Ltd.