Umicore SA (UMI.BR)

Thomas Leysen Mr. Thomas Leysen has been Non-Executive Chairman of Umicore N.V. since November 19, 2008. He is also Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee since that date. Prior to that, he was Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Leysen became Chief Executive Officer of Umicore in 2000, after having held various positions within Umicore and its affiliates. Since October 1, 2011, he is Chairman of KBC Group, a banking and insurance group. He is also Chairman of Corelio, a Belgian Media company, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Metzler, (Germany). Mr. Leysen holds an LLB in Law from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (University of Leuven) and Master of Legal Letters from Leuven University.

Karel Vinck Mr. Karel Vinck has served as Honorary Chairman of Umicore N.V. since November 19, 2008. Previously, he was appointed Independent Non-Executive Director on October 17, 1994 and Independent Non-Executive Chairman on October 1, 2002. He also served as Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company between October 1, 2002 and November 19, 2008. Before joining Umicore, Mr. Vinck was Chief Executive Officer of Eternit and Bekaert. He is also Member of the Board of Suez-Tractebel, Tessenderlo Group and of Theatre Royal de la Monnaie. He is Co-Ordinator of the European Rail Traffic Management System with the European Commission, Chairman of Cumerio, Honorary Chairman of VEV (the Flemish employers association) and Chairman of the Flemish Science Policy Council. He was Chief Executive Officer of the Belgian Railways from 2002 until 2005. Mr. Vinck holds a Masters of Business Administration from Cornell University and a Master of Engineering degree from Institut Commercial de Nancy.

Marc Grynberg Mr. Marc Grynberg has served as Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Umicore N.V. since November 19, 2008. He joined the Company in 1996 as Group Controller. He was Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from 2000 until 2006, after which he became Head of the Group’s Automotive Catalysts business unit until his appointment as Chief Executive Officer. He holds a Commercial Engineering degree from Ecole de Commerce E.Solvay and, prior to joining the Company, worked for DuPont de Nemours in Brussels and Geneva.

Filip Platteeuw Mr. Filip Platteeuw has served as Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Financial Officer of Umicore N.V. since November 1, 2012. He joined the Company in 2004 and was involved in the Cumerio spin-off in 2005. He then led the project team for the creation of Nyrstar and its IPO in 2007. He became Vice President of Corporate Development in 2010. He took up the position of Chief Financial Officer in November 2012. He holds a Masters degree in Applied Economics from Universiteit Gent and a Masters degree in Financial Management from Vlerick Management School. He has financial experience including nine years in investment banking, corporate banking and equity research with KBC bank. He is also responsible for Corporate Development.

Geraldine Nolens Ms. Geraldine Nolens serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President, Chief Counsel of Umicore N.V. Geraldine Nolens joined Umicore in 2009. She studied law in Belgium and Germany before obtaining her LL.M at the University of Chicago. She started her career at the international law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton before joining GDF Suez (now Engie) in 2001 where she was Electrabel’s Chief Legal Officer for Southern Europe, France and new European markets. Her career has involved periods working and living in the US, Germany, Italy and Belgium. She joined the Executive Committee in 2015. She is Umicore’s Chief Counsel and has responsibility for Environment Health & Safety, Corporate Security and Internal Audit.

Stephan Csoma Mr. Stephan Csoma has served as Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President Recycling of Umicore N.V. since 2015. He served as Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President Performance Materials of the Company between November 1, 2012 and 2015. He also served as Senior Vice President Governmental Affairs of the Company until November 1, 2012. He joined the Company in 1992. He holds diplomas in Economics from Universite Catholique de Louvaine and Chinese/Mandarin from Fudan University in Shanghai. He has strategic and operational and commercial experience. He set up the Company’s first industrial operations in China in the mid-1990s and ran the Company’s former South African cobalt operations. Between 2001 and 2005 he led the Zinc Chemicals business unit and from 2005 to 2009 he was Senior Vice President for Umicore South America. Afterwards he became Senior Vice President Government Affairs. In November 2012 he took up the function of Executive Vice President of Performance Materials and retains oversight responsibility for Government Affairs.

Pascal Reymondet Mr. Pascal Reymondet has served as Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President Catalysis of Umicore N.V. since November 1, 2012. He was Executive Vice President of Performance Materials of the Company from June 2010 until November 1, 2012. Mr. Reymondet holds a Master of Science from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Ecole Centrale de Paris. He held different management positions within the Degussa group including management of the Port Elizabeth and Burlington automotive catalyst plants. He joined the Company's Executive Committee in 2003 to be in charge of the Precious Metals Products group. In September 2007, he was appointed to head the Zinc Specialties business group. In June 2010 he assumed responsibility for the Performance Materials business group.

Marc Van Sande Dr. Marc Van Sande has served as Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President Energy & Surface Technologies of Umicore N.V. since 2010. Dr. Van Sande holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Physics from the Universiteit Antwerpen (University of Antwerp) as well as a Masters of Business Administration from the same university. He joined the Company in 1980, and held several positions in research, marketing and production. In 1993 he was appointed Vice-President of the Electro-Optic Materials business unit and he joined the Executive Committee as Executive Vice-President of Advanced Materials in 1999. He assumed the role of Chief Technology Officer between 2005 and 2010 after which he headed the Energy Materials business group.

Denis Goffaux Mr. Denis Goffaux has served as Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Technology Officer of Umicore N.V. since July 2010. He graduated from Universite de Liege in 1991 as a mining engineer and joined Umicore Research in 1995. Prior to moving to Japan in 2006, he was Head of the Rechargeable Battery Materials business line and developed the business into company engaged in cathode materials for lithium ion rechargeable batteries. In his capacity as Country Manager Japan, Mr. Goffaux laid foundations for the Company to grow its industrial presence and commercial activities in Japan. Besides his position as Chief Technology Officer, he also is responsible for Environment, Health & Safety.

Ian Gallienne Mr. Ian Gallienne has served as Non-Executive Director of Umicore N.V. since April 28, 2015. He is Managing Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), Umicore’s largest shareholder. He has been a Director of GBL since 2009 and Managing Director since January 2012. He began his career in Spain, in 1992, as co-founder of a sales company. From 1995 to 1997, he managed a consulting fi rm specialising in turning around businesses in France. From 1998 to 2005, he was manager of the private equity funds Rhone Capital LLC in New York and London. In 2005 he founded the private equity funds Ergon Capital Partners in Brussels and was Managing Director of such funds until 2012. Mr. Gallienne is a non-executive director at Lafarge, Imerys, Pernod Ricard and SGS. He has a degree in Management and Administration from Ecole des Dirigeants and Createurs d'Entreprise in Paris and an MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau.

Colin Hall Mr. Colin M. Hall has served as Non-Executive Director of Umicore N.V. since April 26, 2016. He is currently the Head of Investments at Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL). Mr. Hall began his career in 1995 in the merchant banking group of Morgan Stanley. In 1997, he joined Rhone Group, a private equity firm, where he held various positions for 10 years in New York and London. In 2009, he was the co-founder of a hedge fund, sponsored by Tiger Management, where he worked until 2011. In 2012 he became CEO of Sienna Capital, a 100% subsidiary of GBL, which manages GBL’s alternative investments (private equity, credit and specific thematic funds). In 2016, Mr. Hall was appointed Head of Investments at GBL. He holds a BA from Amherst College and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Mr. Hall also serves as a Director and member of the Audit Committee of Imerys; Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the credit fund Kartesia Management; and a Director of Ergon Capital Partners.

Jonathan Oppenheimer Mr. Jonathan Oppenheimer has served as Non-Executive Director of Umicore N.V. since September 5, 2001. Mr. Oppenheimer joined the De Beers Group in 1994 and was a Director of De Beers SA from 2006 to August 2012. He was Managing Director of De Beers Consolidated Mining between 2004 and 2006, a Member of the Executive Committee of De Beers S.A., as well as Chairman of De Beers Canada Inc. and of Element Six Abrasives Group of companies until 2012.

Francoise Chombar Ms. Francoise Chombar has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Umicore N.V. since April 26, 2016. She is co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Melexis, a producer of integrated semiconductor sensor, driver and communication circuits for automotive applications. Prior to assuming her role at Melexis she served as planning manager at Elmos GmbH (Germany) from 1986 to 1989. From 1989 she served as operations manager and director at several companies within the Elex group. She holds a master’s degree as Interpreter in Dutch, English and Spanish from Universiteit Gent. Ms. Chombar is a Board member of the ISEN Higher Education College for Engineers, a member of the STEM Advisory Board to the Flemish Government, a member of Women on Board and mentor in the women's network Sofia.

Mark Garrett Mr. Mark M. Garrett has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Umicore N.V. since April 28, 2015. He has also served as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since April 28, 2015. He graduated in Economics (Bachelor of Arts) and Systems Analysis (Masters) from the University of Melbourne and the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology respectively. He has enjoyed a long career in the chemical industry working with well known companies such as Ciba- Geigy and DuPont. Since 2007, he is CEO and Chairman of the Borealis Executive Board. Borealis is an Austrian based provider of innovative solutions in the field of base chemicals and fertilizers. He is also a member of the Board of Directors / Supervisory Board of Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd. (Borouge ADP, a joint venture between Borealis and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), NOVA Chemicals and Webster University.

Ines Kolmsee Ms. Ines Kolmsee has served as Independent Non-Executive Independent Director of Umicore N.V. since April 26, 2011. On April 26, 2011 she was also appointed Member of the Company's Audit Committee. She was also appointed Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company on April 28, 2015. She holds degrees in Engineering from Technische Universitaet Berlin, Germany and Ecole des Mines de Paris. She also holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France. Since 2004 she has been Chief Executive Officer of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Group, a specialty chemicals company with operations worldwide. She previously occupied different positions, including as Chief Financial Officer at Arques Industries AG.

Barbara Kux Ms. Barbara Kux has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Umicore N.V. since January 1, 2014. Ms. Kux holds an MBA with Distinction from INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France. She serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Total, France and Firmenich, Switzerland and of the Supervisory Board of Henkel, Germany. She was a member of the Managing Board at Siemens AG, where she was Head of Supply Chain Management and Chief Sustainability Officer. Prior to that, she held management positions in global companies and was a Management Consultant at McKinsey. She has been a Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company since January 1, 2014.

Eric Meurice Mr. Eric Meurice has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Umicore N.V. since April 28, 2015. He was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Dutch-based ASML Holding, a major provider of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. Under his stewardship between 2004 and 2013, ASML achieved a very impressive growth in earnings and shareholder returns and became recognized as an industry leader in innovation. Eric was previously Executive Vice President in charge of Thomson Multimedia TV Division and prior to that he held senior positions in several technology groups such as Intel, ITT and Dell Computer. He is a non-executive director of NXP Semiconductors and of IPG Photonics. He holds Master’s degrees in Economics and Mechanical Engineering from Universite Paris-Sorbonne (Paris IV) (1979) and Ecole Centrale de Paris (1979) respectively and an MBA from Stanford University (US) (1984).