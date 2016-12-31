Uniper SE (UN01.DE)

Name Description

Bernhard Reutersberg Dr. Bernhard Reutersberg is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE since December 18, 2015. Previously he served as Member of the Management Board of E.ON SE from 2010 till 2016, in his final year as Chief markets Officer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of E.ON Czech Holding AG from 2014 till 2015, E.ON Hungaria Zrt from 2011 till 2015, E.ON Energie AG from 2010 to 2013, Member of the Supervisory Board at E.ON Sverige AB since 2010, Chairman from 2010 to 2015, Member of the Supervisory Board of E.ON Espana S.L from 2010 to 2015. E.ON Italia S.p.A from 2010 to 2015, Member of the Shareholders Committee of Nord Stream AG 2008 to 2015.

Klaus Schaefer Mr. Klaus Schaefer is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer at Uniper SE since December 30, 2015. He is responsible for strategy, corporate development, merger & acquisition, legal & compliance, political affairs & regulatory, communications & investor relations, corporate audit, HR, Russia & national management for the United Kingdom, Sweden, France and the Benelux countries. Previously he served as Member of the Management Board at E.ON SE from 2013 till 2015, Member of Shareholders Committee of Nord Stream AG, Vice President of the International Business Congress, Vice Chairman of the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, advisory board of HSBC Trinkhaus & Burkhardt AG from 2014 till 2016, President of E.ON Italia S.p.A from 2015 till 2016, Chairman of the supervisory board of E.ON Business Services GmbH from 2013 till 2015. He studied Business Administration at the Universitaet Passau, Germany.

Andreas Scheidt Mr. Andreas Scheidt is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Uniper SE since April 14, 2016. He is Employee, Member of the supervisory board of WSW Wuppertaler Stadtwerke GmbH, WSW Energie und Wasser AG, WSW mobil GmbH (until 2015 in each case) and E.ON SE, Member of the Works Council.

Johannes Teyssen Dr. Johannes Teyssen is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Uniper SE since December 18, 2015. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of E.ON SE (since 2010); Member of the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter AG (2010 to 2015); Member of the Supervisory Board of E.ON Energie AG (until 2011) and Deutsche Bank AG (since 2008).

Christopher Delbrueck Mr. Christopher Delbrueck is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at Uniper SE since December 30, 2015. He is responsible for risk management, finance, tax, accounting & financial control, commercial and operational controlling and financial organization Russia as well as for IT & operations. Previously he served as member of Shareholders Committee of Nord Stream AG since 2013, Member of the Supervisory Board of E.ON IT GmbH (currently, E.ON Business Services GmbH from 2010 till 2013. He studied Economics at Christian Albrechts-Universitaet zu Kiel, Bachelor of Arts at Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet, Master of Public Administration at Harvard University.

Eckhardt Ruemmler Mr. Eckhardt Ruemmler is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board at Uniper SE since December 30, 2015. He is responsible for HSSE, plant management, plant operations, nuclear power, gas storage, engineering, operational excellence and third party business & infrastructure. Previously he served as Chief Executive Officer at E.ON Climate & Renewables GmbH from 2013 till 2015, Member of the Supervisory Board at E.ON Energie AG till 2013, Member of the Supervisory Board at E.ON Kernkraft GmbH (currently, PreussenElektra GmbH till 2015 of which temporarily as Chairman. He studied Marine Engineering at Fachhochschule Hamburg/Hochschule fuer Angewandte Wissenschaften Hamburg (HAW Hamburg) and an Engineering degree.

Keith Martin Mr. Keith Martin is Chief Commercial Officer, Member of the Management Board at Uniper SE since March 1, 2016. He is responsible for global trading business, sales and group purchasing. Previously he served as Executive Director Global Business Development Gazprom Marketing & Trading since 2011 till 2013, As Vice President Gas, Power, Carbon and LNG at Petrochina since 2013 till 2016. He studied Bachelor of Arts at University of Liverpool.

Ingrid Asander Ms. Ingrid Marie Asander is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Uniper SE since April 14, 2016. She served as Accountant at ICA Hakon AB(1980 – 1984); Tax Inspector and responsible for the Audit of small and big companies at Tax Authority Sundsvall (1984 – 1989); Financial Controller at BÅKAB Energi AB (Bålforsens Kraft Aktiebolag) (1989 – 1993); since 1993, she is a Financial Controller at Sydkraft Hydropower AB (former BÅKAB Energi AB).

Oliver Biniek Mr. Oliver Biniek is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Uniper SE since April 14, 2016. He is Member of the supervisory board at Uniper-Anlagenservice GmbH (Uniper Group), Member of the Works Council. Since 2002, Chairman of the works council at Uniper Anlagenservice GmbH, since 1998, Released from work assignment to serve as a member of the works council at E.ON Kraftwerke GmbH, among others.

Jean-Francois Cirelli Mr. Jean-Francois Cirelli is Member of the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE since January 1, 2017. Since 2016, he serves as Chairman for BlackRock France, Belgium and Luxembourg, Paris, France; since 2015, Senior Advisor at Advent International and at McKinsey & Company; Vice Chairman and President of GDF SUEZ (2008 – 2014); Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gas de France (2004 – 2008); among others.

David Davies Mr. David Charles Davies is Member of the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE. He was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board at OMV AG effective September 2016, which he served since April 1, 2002. He was Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at the Company since April 1, 2011 till Mr. September 2016. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Wiener Boerse AG and CEESEG AG. From 1978 to 1981, he has worked for Touche Ross & Co training to become Certified Chartered Accountant. From 1982 until 1983, he has worked for Price Waterhouse as Auditor on Italian companies and Italian subsidiaries of foreign companies. From 1983 till 1988, he has served at BOC Group Plc. From 1983 to 1984, he has served as Internal Audit Manager. From 1984 until 1986, he occupied the position of Finance Director Specialty Chemicals Division. From 1986 till 1988, he served as Finance Director, Health Care Group. Then, from 1988 to 1994, he worked for Grand Metropolitan Plc. From 1988 till 1989, he has served as Commercial Director New Retail Ventures. After that, from 1989 until 1991, he has served as Finance Director European Restaurants Division based in Munich, Germany. From 1991 to 1994, he was Vice President Corporate Controller at Burger King Corporation. In 1994, he became Finance Director International Distillers and Vintners Asia Pacific Division. From 1994 until 1997, he worked for The Walt Disney Company as Vice President Finance and Development for European Retail Division. From 1997 till 1999, he has served as Finance Director for the London International Group Plc. From 2000 until March 2002, he was Finance Director for the Morgan Crucible Company Plc. He graduated from the University of Liverpool with a degree in Economics in 1978.

Marion Helmes Dr. Marion Helmes is Member of the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE since January 1, 2017. She serves as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective August 1, 2016. Dr Helmes brings with her a wealth of international business skills and experience which includes recent senior executive roles at has been member of the Audit and Nominations Committees. She is Supervisory Board member of Bilfinger SE; NED of NXP Semiconductors N.V.; Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE; Supervisory Board member of Uniper SE. Marion brings significant financial expertise and operational experience gained at an international level having spent her working life managing businesses across Europe, the Americas and Asia. Her extensive career includes Chief Financial Officer positions at Celesio, Q-Cells and ThyssenKrupp Elevator Technology.

Barbara Jagodzinski Ms. Barbara Jagodzinski is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Uniper SE since April 14, 2016. Since 2013, Works Council Chairperson at Uniper Global Commodities SE, and Vice-Chair of the General and Group Works Councils at Uniper SE, between 2008 and 2013, Purchaser for training sessions, conferences, events and travel management at E.ON Global Commodities SE, among others.

Andre Muilwijk Mr. Andre Muilwijk is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Uniper SE since April 14, 2016. Since 2016, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the (European) Group Works Council at Uniper SE; Member of the Executive Committee of the (European) Group Works Council of E.ON SE (2014-2016); since 2014, Chairman of the Works Council at E.ON Benelux N.V.; Secretary of the Works Council of E.ON Benelux N.V. and Chairman of the Strategy Committee of the Works Council of E.ON Benelux N.V. (2011 – 2014); between 2009-2016 served as Quality Manager of HSEQ Generation at E.ON Benelux N. V, and among others.

Rebecca Ranich Ms. Rebecca Ranich is Member of the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE since January 1, 2017. She is Independent Director of the Company. She is a former director at Deloitte Consulting, LLP, where she led the firm’s Energy and Sustainability Investment Advisory Services for public sector clients, providing counsel on more than $1 billion of investments. Her practice focused on strategic energy investments designed to mitigate and manage risks related to energy supply, demand and climate change issues. Preceding her position at Deloitte, Ms. Ranich worked at PSG International, where she was a member of the management team leading negotiations to implement the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline, a multi-billion dollar, 1,700-kilometer pipeline project transporting natural gas from Turkmenistan to Turkey. She was previously a Vice President at Michael Baker Corporation, an international engineering, energy and environmental services firm. While at Baker, she held executive responsibility for delivering energy and environmental engineering services in Europe, Russia and the Caspian region, overseeing projects with a construction value in excess of $40 billion. She managed offices in London, Naples, Wiesbaden and Moscow. Ms. Ranich served as a member of the Board of Directors of Questar Corporation from 2013 until September 2016, when Questar was acquired by Dominion Resources, Inc. At Questar she was Chair of the Board’s Governance and Nominating Committee. She is a member of the Supervisory Board at Uniper, SE, a German power generation and energy supply chain corporation, and serves as vice chair of the Board of the Gas Technology Institute and chair of the Investment Committee. Ms. Ranich is an advisory board member of Yet Analytics, an xAPI data analytics platform.

Immo Schlepper Mr. Immo Schlepper is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of Uniper SE. Between 2010 and 2011, he was "Management Certification" at the Institute for Continuing Education and Training in the Department of Economic and Social Sciences at the University of Hamburg; Training in systemic organizational consulting, step Berlin (2003-2006); since March 2001, he is Head of the Department of Utilities and Waste Management with Ver.di for the Lower Saxony-Bremen District, and among others.

Harald Seegatz Mr. Harald Seegatz is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Uniper SE since April 14, 2016. He is Employee, Uniper Kraftwerke GmbH (Uniper Group), Chairman of the ver.di Federal Committee (since 2016), Member of the Works Council.