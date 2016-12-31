Unibail Rodamco SE (UNBP.AS)

Name Description

Colin Dyer Mr. Colin Dyer has held the position of Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board at of Unibail - Rodamco SE since April 25, 2017. Since July 24, 2017 he has been Chairman of the Company's Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee. HE is a former CEO of Courtaulds Textiles; former CEO of Worldwide Retail Exchange and former President and CEO of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated from 2004-2016 (USA). In addition to his Unibail-Rodamco Supervisory Board membership, he is currently Non-Executive Director of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (USA). Mr. Colin Dyer holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College London and an MBA from INSEAD.

Christophe Cuvillier Mr. Christophe Cuvillier has served as Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Unibail - Rodamco SE since April 25, 2013. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board of the Company from June 1, 2011 until April 25, 2013. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Cuvillier held various positions within the PPR Group from 2000. He served as Chief Executive Officer of FNAC from 2008 to 2010 and as CEO of Conforama from 2005 to 2008. Prior to PPR, he spent 14 years with the Luxury Products Division of the L'Oreal Group, both in France and abroad. He also holds other mandates, including Director of Cariboom.com, Member of the Board of the Unibail-Rodamco SE Permanent Establlishment in the Netherlands and Member of the Board of Directors and Secretary of Unibail Rodamco Inversiones SLU and Unibail Rodamco Ocio SLU. Mr. Christophe Cuvillier is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC).

Jean-Louis Laurens Mr. Jean-Louis N. A. Laurens has served as Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Unibail - Rodamco SE since April 21, 2016. He serve as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company between June 25, 2007 and April 21, 2016. He has also been Member of the Company's Audit Committee as of March 9, 2009. On April 27, 2007, he became Independent Director of the Company. Previously, he held the positions of Chairman and Managing Director (CEO) of AXA Investment Managers Paris and Appointed Managing Director of AXA Investment Managers. He was also Director of AXA France Assurance and CEO of Robeco France and Global Head of Mainstream Investments of Robeco Group. Mr. Laurens currently serves as General Partner of Rothschild & Cie Gestion Paris and as Chairman of the Board of Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Mr. Laurens received the French Decoration Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Merite. Mr. Jean-Louis N. A. Laurens is a graduate of the Hautes Etudes Commerciales and holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics and a Masters Degree in Law, both from University of Paris XI. He became Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company in January 2015.

Jaap Tonckens Mr. Jaap L. Tonckens has served as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of Unibail - Rodamco SE since July 1, 2012. Prior to this, he was Chief Investment Officer, Member of the Management Board of the Company from October 16, 2010. On September 1, 2009, he became General Counsel, Member of the Management Board of the Company. He served previously at Morgan Stanley & Co. from 1994 to 2008, first in London and then in New York, where he was Managing Director in Leverage & Acquisition Finance of Morgan Stanley's Global Capital Markets Group. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Mr. Tonckens worked for five years at the law firm Shearman & Sterling in New York and Paris. He also holds other mandates, including Chairman of Uni-Commerces S.A.S., Immobiliere Lidice S.A.S., UR-LAB and Rodamco-France, among others. Mr. Jaap L. Tonckens holds Law Degree from Universiteit Leiden, The Netherlands and a Masters Degree in Law from Emory University, Atlanta, USA.

Jean-Marie Tritant Mr. Jean-Marie Tritant has served as Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board of Unibail - Rodamco SE since April 25, 2013. He joined the Company in 1997 and held various management positions including Head of Asset Management, General Manager of the Office Division, Managing Director Retail France (2007). He became Managing Director Retail and Offices France at the Company in 2012. Mr. Jean-Marie Tritant is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Dijon, and holds a Masters degree from Paris-Sorbonne University in Commercial Real Estate, and a qualification recognized by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Astrid Panosyan Ms. Astrid Panosyan has served as Chief Resources Officer, Member of the Management Board of Unibail - Rodamco SE since September 2015. She joined the Company in September 1, 2015. Astrid was previously an advisor and member of the cabinet of Emmanuel Macron, French Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs where she was in charge of Economic Attractiveness and International Investments. She started her career at AT Kearney before joining AXA’s Strategy Department in 1998, moving on later to the Department of Business Support & Development for Asia-Pacific region. In 2002, she joined Groupama, where she successively held various senior positions in the International Department, the Department of Strategy and the Department of Finance. She became General Secretary of the Group in 2011. Ms. Astrid Panosyan is a graduate from Sciences-Po (IEP Paris), HEC Paris and Harvard University (Kennedy School of Government).

Olivier Bossard Mr. Olivier Bossard has served as Chief Development Officer, Member of the Management Board of Unibail - Rodamco SE since April 25, 2013. He joined the Company in 1998 as Managing Director of the Groups Office portfolio, then Head of Asset Management (2003) and Executive Vice President in charge of development and strategy at Unibail (2006) before becoming Managing Director of Offices France in 2007. Mr. Bossard became Group Managing Director of Development of the Company on October 16, 2010. Mr. Olivier Bossard obtained a degree in Architecture from Ecole nationale superieure des beaux-arts and also graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Michel Dessolain Mr. Michel Dessolain serves as Managing Director, Convention and Exhibition, France of Unibail - Rodamco SE. In the past, he also served as Member of the Management Board and Chief Strategy of the Company from May 31, 2011 until October 15, 2012; as Member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer of the Company from June 26, 2007. He had been Member of the Executive Committee, General Manager of Shopping Center Division at the Company from October 20012. Before joining the Company in 1997 as Espace Expansion Deputy Managing Director, he was in charge of international development for the retail company Habitat, opening stores and several subsidiaries throughout Europe. He started his career with La Caisse des Depots & Consignations as Project Manager and was then Property Expert. Mr. Dessolain holds a Masters Degree in Law from Ecole Speciale des Travaux Publics, du Batiment et de l'Industrie (ESTP).

Fabrice Mouchel Mr. Fabrice Mouchel has served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of Unibail - Rodamco SE since April 25, 2013. He joined the Company in 2001 as Head of Corporate Development, before becoming Head of Financial Resources and Investor Relations (2002), and Deputy Chief Financial Officer (2007). Mr. Fabrice Mouchel is a graduate of Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC) and holds a Masters Degree in Law.

Philippe Collombel Mr. Philippe Collombel has held the position of Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Unibail - Rodamco SE since April 25, 2017. Since July 24, 2017 he has been Member of the Company's Governance, Nomination & Remuneration Committee. He is a former partner at Accenture and he formerly managed innovation and internet initiatives at Carrefour. In addition to his Unibail-Rodamco Supervisory Board membership, he is currently Co-Managing Partner at Partech Partners and member of the Advisory Board of Facebook France. Philippe Collombel, born in 1961, is French. Mr. Philippe Collombel is graduate of Institut d’études politiques de Paris and holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management (Northwestern University).

Mary Harris Ms. Mary E. Harris has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Unibail - Rodamco SE since April 29, 2008. She has been Member of the Company's Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee since April 29, 2008. Apart from her current duties at the Company she is Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of J. Sainsbury PLC (UK) and Non-Executive Director of ITV PLC (UK) (listed) and of Reckitt Benckiser PLC (UK. She previously also acted as Advisory Board member of Irdeto B.V. (NL) and Member of the SBs of TNT N.V. (NL), of TNT Express N.V. (NL) and of Scotch & Soda N.V. (NL).She is a former Consultant and Partner at McKinsey & Co in London, Amsterdam, China and South East Asia and held various positions at Pepsi Beverages, Goldman Sachs and at private equity/venture capital ?rms.. Ms. Mary E. Harris holds Masters in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Dagmar Kollmann Mrs. Dagmar Kollmann has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Unibail - Rodamco SE since April 23, 2014. She has also served as Member of the Company's Governance, Nomination & Remuneration Committee since April 23, 2014. Apart from her current duties at the Company she is Vice-Chair of the SB of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (DE); Supervisory Board Member and Chair of the AC of Deutsche Telekom AG (DE); Member of the SBs of KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH (DE) and Bank Gutmann AG (AT) and Commissioner of the Monopolies Commission (DE). She previously occupied the post of Vice-Chair of the SB of HRE Holding AG (DE). Mrs. Dagmar Kollmann holds a Masters of Law (focus on International and Business Law) from the Universitaet Wien. Previously held positions at Merrill Lynch Capital Markets in New York and UBS Philips & Drew Ltd in London.

Roderick Munsters Dr. Roderick M.S.M. Munsters has held the position of Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Unibail - Rodamco SE since April 25, 2017. Since July 24, 2017 he also has been Member of the Company's Audit Committee.He previously held various positions in the Investment Department of NV Interpolis Insurance; former Managing Director and CIO of PGGM Pension Fund; former Executive Director and CIO of ABP Pension Fund & APG All Pensions Group; former Member of the Capital Markets Committee of the Dutch AFM; former CEO of Robeco Group N.V. and former Head of Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management. Dr. Roderick Munsters holds a Master in Economics and in Finance from Tilburg University.

Alec Pelmore Mr. Alec Pelmore has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Unibail - Rodamco SE since April 29, 2008. He has been also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since April 29, 2008. Apart from his current duties at the Company he acts as Non-Executive Director of London Metric Property PLC (UK). He previously held positions of Equity Investment Analyst specializing in real estate companies mainly at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson and Merrill Lynch. He was also Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Metric Property Investments plc and Member of its Nomination and Remuneration Committees. Mr. Alec Pelmore holds a degree in Mathematics from the Cambridge University.

Sophie Stabile Mrs. Sophie Isabelle Stabile has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Unibail - Rodamco SE since April 16, 2015. She has served as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since April 16, 2015. Apart from her current duties at the Company she is Executive Committee member of AccorHotels (FR); CEO of HotelServices France and Switzerland (FR) (Accor Group); CEO of Women at AccorHotels Generation (WAAG) and Member of Club des 30; Supervisory Bosr Member of Altamir (FR) and Non-Executive Board Member of Spie (FR). She is a former Board Member of Groupe Lucien Barriere and held various positions within the Accor Group and Deloitte. Between 2010 and 2015 she occupied the post of CFO at Accor Group. Mrs. Sophie Isabelle Stabile is a Graduate of Ecole Superieure de Gestion et Finances.

Jacques Stern Mr. Jacques Stern has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Unibail - Rodamco SE since April 21, 2016. Since February 1, 2017 he has been Member of the Company’s Audit Committee. Apart from his current duties at the Company he is President and CEO of Global Blue (CH) and Non-Executive Board Member of Voyage Prive (FR). He is a former external auditor with Price Waterhouse; held several positions in Accor Group including CFO and Deputy CEO; CEO of Edenred; Supervisory Board member of Groupe Lucien Barriere and Board member of Club Med. Mr. Jacques Stern is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Lille; holds a Masters degree in Accounting (DECS) & Masters in Accounting and Finance (MSTCF).