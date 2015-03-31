Unichem Laboratories Ltd (UNLB.NS)

Name Description

Prakash Mody Dr. Prakash Amrut Mody is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Unichem Laboratories Limited. He is a Doctorate in Organic Medicinal Chemistry from University of Bombay and alumni of Harvard Business School. He is associated with various industry associations. He serves on the Boards of Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited and all Subsidiary Companies of Unichem.

Prafull Anubhai Shri. Prafull Anubhai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Unichem Laboratories Limited. He is a management consultant and is associated with educational, research and cultural institutions like Indian Institute of Management (IIMA), Ahmedabad Education Society (AES), Centre for Science Technology and Policy (CSTEP), ATIRA, Saptak (An Indian Classical Music organization), etc. He has done his B.Sc.(Econ.) from the London School of Economics and attended PMD at Harvard Business School. He has over 30 years of experience in top management of Textile and other businesses. He serves on the Boards of Torrent Cables Ltd., The EMSAF – Mauritius (The Emerging Markets South Asia Fund), Vardhaman Textiles Ltd., Vardhaman Special Steels Ltd., Birla Sun Life Trustee Co. Pvt. Ltd., Gruh Finance Ltd., etc. He has served on the Board of Unichem since 1979.

Ramdas Gandhi Shri. Ramdas M. Gandhi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Unichem Laboratories Limited. He is an advocate and solicitor by profession. He holds Masters degree in Law from University of Bombay. He was enrolled as an attorney at law in the High Court of Mumbai in 1956. He also served as partner in a law firm in India namely M/s. Bhaishanker Kanga & Girdharlal, and M/s. Manilal Kher Ambalal & Co. He presently serves on the Boards of Pidilite Industries Limited, Aarti Industries Limited, Vinyl (India) Chemicals Limited and Aarti Drugs Limited. He has served on the Board of Unichem since 1985. He is the Chairman of the Shareholders Grievance Committee and member of Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Management Committee of Unichem.

Anand Mahajan Mr. Anand Y. Mahajan is Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector of Unichem Laboratories Limited. He is graduated from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, in 1974 and obtained a B.A. (Honours) degree in Economics. He completed his Masters degree in Economics, securing a First Class, from the University of Mumbai in 1975. In 1983, he received a MBA (with distinction) from Cornell University, USA. In 1974, Mr. Mahajan joined the State Bank of India as a Probationary Officer and served the Bank in various positions until 1981. On completion of his MBA in 1983, Mr. Mahajan joined Grindwell Norton Ltd. In 1988, he was appointed as a Whole-time Director and in 1991, he became the Managing Director. He continues to hold this position. In 1996, Grindwell Norton became a subsidiary of Saint- Gobain. At the same time, Mr. Mahajan was appointed as the General Delegate of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain for India. In this role, Mr. Mahajan is responsible for all the activities of and the development of the Saint-Gobain Group in India and in the neighbouring countries. Mr.Mahajan is the Chairman of Saint-Gobain Glass India. Mr.Mahajan is a member of the Group Management Executive Committee of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain; the first and only Asian on this Committee.