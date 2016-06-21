Unipetrol as (UNPE.PR)

Name Description

Wojciech Jasinski Mr. Wojciech Jasinski has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Unipetrol as since June 21, 2016. He has acted as President of PKN Orlen’s Management Board since December 16, 2015. From 2006 until 2007 he was Minister of State Treasury and from 2000 until 2001 he worked at the Ministry of Justice. In the years 1997-2000 he acted as Member and then President of the Management Board of Srebrna. He graduated from Uniwersytet Warszawski and Uniwersytet Gdanski.

Andrzej Modrzejewski Mr. Andrzej Mikolaj Modrzejewski has been Chairman of the Management Board at Unipetrol as since July 2, 2016. Prior to this, he was Vice Chairman of the Management Board at the Company from May 25, 2016.

Slawomir Jedrzejczyk Mr. Slawomir Robert Jedrzejczyk has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Unipetrol as since December 11, 2008. He has been on the Company's Supervisory Board since June 26, 2008. He also serves as Member and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors at PKN Orlen SA. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of TriOil Resources Ltd, Canada since January 1, 2014. He also served as Chairman of the Management Board and General Director of Telekomunikacja Polska Group from 2005 to 2008. He also acted as ORFE Group’s Financial Director, Member of the Management Board of Cefarm Slaski (subsidiary of ORFE) between 2002 and 2003. From 1997 to 2002, he worked at Impexmetal as Member of the Management Board and Financial Director, Chairman and Member of the Supervisory Board of its subsidiaries in Poland, Europe, Singapore and the USA. Before that, Mr. Jedrzejczyk served as Manager of the Audit and Business Advisory Department from 1994 to 1997. He graduated from Politechnika Lodzka in 1992.

Ivan Kocarnik Mr. Ivan Kocarnik has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Unipetrol as since June 22, 2006. Before that, he served as Editor of FINANCE A UVER magazine, Member of the convocation of University of Economics, Prague (Vysoka skola ekonomicka v Praze) from 1984 to 2000. He has also served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Ceska pojistovna since 2000. In addition, he acted as Chairman of the Management Board at Ceska pojistovna from 1997 to 2000 as well as Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Parliament of the Czech Republic from 1996 to 1998. Mr. Kocarnik also acted as Member of the Chamber of Deputies, Parliament of the CSR from June 1992 to December 1992 and from 1991 Member, later one of the Leaders of ODS party. Mr. Kocarnik has also served as the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance from 1992 to 1997, Deputy Minister of Finance from 1985 to 1990 and Director of the Research Department of Ministry of Finance. He graduated from Vysoka skola ekonomicka v Praze.

Miroslaw Kastelik Mr. Miroslaw Kastelik has served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer at Unipetrol as since July 1, 2016. Prior to this, he was Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer from February 6, 2013. He came to Unipetrol from Boryszew SA, where he had served as Chief Financial Officer of Maflow Group since 2011. He also served in financial management in Tele-Fonika Kable Sp. z o.o., where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors within years of 2009 and 2010. Within the years of 2007 and 2009 Mr. Kastelik had worked as Chief Financial Officer in Isuzu Motors Polska Sp. z o.o. In his career, he worked also at Zaklady Piwowarskie Zywiec SA, Kraft Jacobs Suchard Sp. z o.o, Sprint R.P. Telecom Sp. z o.o., Coca-Cola Poland Ltd. Sp. z o.o., and Bank Przemyslowo-Handlowy SA. Mr. Kastelik graduated from Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Krakowie with Masters in Economics in 1993, where he also completed postgraduate studies on Accounting in 1998. He holds an Executive MBA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Uniwersytet Warszawski (2007).

Krzysztof Zdziarski Mr. Krzysztof Zadziarski has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board at Unipetrol as since July 2, 2016. His responsibilities include production and maintenance, energy and process safety management. He joined Unipetrol Group having previously served as an Executive Director of Refinery Production in PKN Orlen. Mr. Zdziarski has experience in establishing and development of medium and large companies. From 1999 to 2006 he served as Chief Executive Officer of UPS POLSKA and later as Chairman of the Board of Directors of PEKAES SA Grouzp (2006 – 2010). From 2010 to 2015 he was Chairman of the Board of Directors of ORLEN Poludnie. He graduated from Uniwersytet Warszawski, Faculty of Economic Sciences (1987) and Ryerson Polytechnic University, Canada (1996).

Andrzej Kozlowski Mr. Andrzej Jerzy Kozlowski has served as Member of the Management Board at Unipetrol as since April 9, 2013. His responsibilities include strategy, investment / divestments and project management development, crude oil and natural gas purchase, management of supply of crude oil and natural gas. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Unipetrol as since June 24, 2009. Moreover, he has been Executive Director for Strategy and Project Portfolio Management at PKN Orlen (since February 2009) as well as Member of Supervisory Board of Mazeikiu Nafta (since April 2009). Between 2009 and 1998, he acted as Director of Strategy, Project Portfolio Management and Regulatory Relations at TP EmiTel, as Director at Prokom SA, as Manager at Telekomunikacja Polska SA and as Consultant and Project Manager at Avantis Consulting Group and American Management Systems. He is one of the founders of The Society of Practical Knowledge Management. Mr. Andrzej Jerzy Kozlowski holds MBA from Maastricht School of Management and graduated from National-Louis University.

Robert Mallek Mr. Robert Dominik Mallek has been Member of the Management Board at Unipetrol as since May 11, 2016. He is responsible for sales and transport of fuels and products, retail and logistics. Prior to joining Unipetrol as he served as a Strategy Director and Member of the Management Board of Spolana Neratovice. From 2009 to 2012, he acted as a Vice President of the Management Board of STOMIL Poznan and subsequently as a President of the Management Board of Grupa Hoteli WAM. He holds a Masters degree from Uniwersytet Warszawski, Faculty of Law. He completed also postgraduate studies at Canadian International Management Institute accredited by Harvard Business School.

Lukasz Piotrowski Mr. Lukasz Piotrowski has been Member of the Management Board at Unipetrol as since June 11, 2014. He is responsible for research and development, CAPEX investment projects, quality of production, etc. He joined Unipetrol after his functions in Eeska rafinerska where he was elected as a Vice-Chairmen of the Board of Directors together and subsequently with positions of Chief Operations Officer, Production and Maintenance Director and General Affairs Director. Between 2008 and 2011 he was on a position of Board member of Axtone where he performed as a Chief Operation Officer and Logistic manager. He graduated from Poznan University of Management and Banking with Masters degree in Logistics and in Finance in 2004. He completed Management Program, ICMI at Harvard Business School in 2008, as well as Chemical and Process Engineering at Politechnika Warszawska in 2013.

Grazyna Baka Ms. Grazyna Baka has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Unipetrol as since June 25, 2016. She has acted also as Executive HR Director of PKN Orlen S.A. since January 2016. From 2009 until 2016 she served as HR Director – CEZ Polska sp. z o.o. – CEZ Group. Between 2006 and 2009 she held the position of Director of Department of HR policy and organization of CIECH S.A. – Chemical Group Ciech. In the years 2003-2005 she was HR Director – Fournier sp. z o.o. / currently Solvay Polska Sp. z o.o.

Zdenek Cerny Mr. Zdenek Cerny has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Unipetrol as since June 17, 2004. Since July 1, 2004 he has served as Chairman of the Trade Union asociation ECHO (Power and Chemical industries). In addition, he acted as Chairman of the Czech Trade Unions in Chemical Industry from 1997 to 2004, Czech Trade Unions in Chemical Industry, gradually as Head of the Chairman's secretariat, Executive Secretary and Head of Legal Department from 1990 to 1997. He also worked at Railway transport sector from 1975 to 1989 as Technology Engineer, R&D Department, Inventions and Improvements, Investments as well as at Prumstav Kolin (Civil Service) from 1973 to 1975. Mr. Cerny holds a degree in Law from Univerzita Karlova v Praze.

Piotr Kearney Mr. Piotr Robert Kearney has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Unipetrol as since June 8, 2005. Currently works as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions Department in PKN Orlen. He is currently also a Member of the Supervisory Boards of ORLEN Lietuva and ORLEN Upstream since 2006. Mr. Kearney joined at PKN Orlen in 2000, he began at the post of Deputy Director for Capital Investments and later on assumed the post of Strategy and Development Executive Director. Before joining PKN Orlen, he worked for Nafta Polska, first as an adviser in the Financial Policy Department, subsequently at the post of Deputy Director for Restructuring and Privatisation Department. He started his career in Rafineria Gdanska (1995 – 1996) as Development Finance Manager. He served as Member of the Supervisory Boards of Orlen Deutschland, Rafineria Trzebinia and IKS SOLINO. He has worked at PKN Orlen since 2000. He began in the post of Deputy Director for Capital Investments and later on assumed the post of Director for Strategies. Mr. Kearney holds a degree in Economics from Uniwersytet Gdanski.

Zbigniew Leszczynski Mr. Zbigniew Leszczysnki has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Unipetrol as since April 7, 2016. He is in charge of refining and petrochemical product wholesale, retail sales, logistics as well as sale efficiency and development of PKN ORLEN S.A. He has management experience in the fuel industry. Being with the Capital Group ORLEN for almost ten years he was responsible for construction, development and settlements of fuel station network at ORLEN Paliwa, as well as support and development of refining product wholesale at PKN ORLEN. He has served as the Vice-President of the Management Board of the Foundation, providing expert advice on oil, mining, gas and the energy sector. In recent years, he has also sat on the supervisory boards of a number of Polish companies. Before that, Mr. Leszczynski served as the President of the Management Board of Wodociagi i Kanalizacja w Opolu Sp. z o.o., President of the Management Board of Rynex Sp. z o.o., President of the Management Board of Wisla Plock S.A., Head of Sales and Marketing at Kompania Weglowa S.A. He has also provided advisory, supervisory and project management services as a sole trader. He graduated from Uniwersytet Warszawski, Faculty of Accounting and Finance.