Unilever NV (UNc.AS)

Name Description

Marijn Dekkers Dr. Marijn E. Dekkers has been Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Unilever N.V. since April 21, 2016. He is also Member at the Company Nominating, Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee. Dr. Dekkers joined Bayer AG on January 1, 2010 and became Chief Executive Officer of Bayer AG on October 1, 2010. Having studied chemistry and chemical engineering Dr. Dekkers began his professional career in 1985 as a scientist at the corporate research centre of General Electric in the United States, gaining experience in various units of the company before joining AlliedSignal (subsequently Honeywell International Inc.) in 1995. In 2000 Dr. Dekkers became Chief Operating Officer of Thermo Electron Corporation (later renamed Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.) and in 2002 he became this company's President and CEO. Dr. Dekkers currently serves on the Board of Directors of General Electric in the United States. In September 2014, he took over the two-year presidency of the German Chemical Industry Association (VCI), Frankfurt. He is also a Vice President of the Federation of German Industry (BDI), Berlin.

Paulus Polman Mr. Paulus Gerardus Josephus Maria (Paul) Polman has been Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Unilever N.V. since January 1, 2009. Mr. Polman was appointed Executive Director of the Company in October 2008. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Groningen, Netherlands, in 1977 and a Masters of Arts in Economics and Masters of Business Administration in Finance/International Marketing from the University of Cincinnati in 1979. He has honorary degrees from the Universities of Northumbria, Newcastle, United Kingdom (2000) and the University of Cincinnati, United States (2009). He began his career at Procter & Gamble in 1979 and was group President Europe and officer of the Procter & Gamble Company until 2001. Prior to joining the Company, he was Chief Financial Officer of Nestle S.A. from January 2006 as well as Executive Vice President for the Americas from February 2008. Currently, he serves at The Dow Chemical Company (NED); World Business Council for Sustainable Development (Chairman, Executive Committee); UN Global Compact (Board member); UK Business Ambassador.

Ann Fudge Ms. Ann Marie Fudge has been Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board and Senior Independent Director of Unilever N.V. since April 30, 2015. She was Non-Executive Director at the Company from May 14, 2009 until April 30, 2015. She is also Chairman at the Company's Compensation Committee. She also served at Novartis AG (NED), as well as Chairman of US Programs Advisory Panel of Gates Foundation. From 1993-2003 she served on the board of Honeywell International Inc and from 2001 to 2003 was Non-Executive Director of Marriott International Inc. From 2003 to 2006, she served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Young & Rubicam Brands. Prior to joining Young & Rubicam, she worked at General Mills and at Kraft Foods, where she served in a number of senior management positions including President of Beverages, Desserts and Post Cereal Division. She was also Non-Executive Director of Buzzient, Inc until 2013. She graduated from Harvard Business School with an MBA degree and from Simmons College.

Graeme Pitkethly Mr. Graeme David Pitkethly has been Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director at Unilever N.V. since April 21, 2016. He has been Chief Financial Officer of Unilever N.V. since October 1, 2015. He is employed at the Company since 2002. His previous Unilever posts include: Unilever UK and Ireland (EVP and General Manager); Finance-Global Markets (EVP); Group Treasurer; Head of Mergers & Acquisitions; Unilever Indonesia (CFO); Group Chief Accountant.

Leena Nair Ms. Leena Nair has been Chief Human Resource Officer of Unilever N.V. since March 1, 2016. Prior to her current role, she served as Global Senior Vice President for Leadership and Organizational Development and Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion. Before this, she undertook a wide range of Human Resources roles in India and Vice President of Human Resources South Asia. As General Manager of HPC and Foods and Head of Management Development for Hindustan Unilever (HUL), she led the move of the Company Foods business from Bangalore to Mumbai and created a model for building capability that is now used across the company. She joined Unilever as a trainee in 1992.

Keith Weed Mr. Keith Weed has been Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Unilever N.V. since April 2010. He has been employed at the Company since 1983. He began his career with Michelin. He holds a first-class degree in Engineering from the University of Liverpool. He was Executive Vice President for Global Home Care & Hygiene, covering Fabric Cleaning, Fabric Conditioning, Household Cleaning Products, Oral Care and Potable Water. Previously he was Chairman of Lever Faberge and Chairman of Unilever Export. He worked for Unilever in the United Kingdom, France and the United States, as well as in a variety of global and regional management and marketing roles. He has served at Business in the Community International Board (Chairman) and Business in the Community (Board Member).

David Blanchard Mr. David Blanchard has been Chief R&D Officer of Unilever N.V. since January 2013. He has served at the Company since 1986. His previous Unilever posts include: Unilever Research & Development (SVP); Unilever Canada Inc. (Chairman); Foods America (SVP Marketing Operations); Global Dressings (VP R&D); Margarine and Spreads (Director of Product Development). He serves at Ingleby Farms and Forests as NED.

Ritva Sotamaa Ms. Ritva Sotamaa has been Chief Legal Officer of Unilever N.V. since February 2013. Prior to joining the Company, she served as General Counsel for Siemens AG – Siemens Healthcare and held several posts at General Electric – GE Healthcare (the most recent being General Counsel, GE Healthcare Systems) and General Counsel at Instrumentarium Corporation. She serves at Fiskars Corporation as NED.

Marc Engel Mr. Marc Engel has been Chief Supply Chain Officer of Unilever N.V. since January 2016. He is employed at the Company since 1990. His previous Unilever posts include: Unilever East Africa and Emerging Markets (EVP); Chief Procurement Officer; Supply Chain, Spreads, Dressings and Olive Oil Europe (VP); Ice Cream Brazil (Managing Director); Ice Cream Brazil (VP); Corporate Strategy Group; Birds Eye Wall’s, Unilever UK (Operations Manager). He is Member of the Supervisory Board of PostNL and Executive Board Member of Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

Kevin Havelock Mr. Kevin Havelock has been President - Refreshment at Unilever N.V. since November 2011. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President, Global Ice Cream category, with overall responsibility for the Company's global Ice Cream businesses. In 2007 he was appointed Executive Vice President for Unilever North America and Caribbean. Since joining the Company in 1985, he has held senior leadership positions around the world. Among these are the role of Chairman for Unilever UK, Unilever France and Unilever Arabia, and Chairman for Unilever's Beverages business across Europe. He is Co-Chairman of Pepsi/ Lipton JV. He holds an Master of Arts in Economics and Mathematics from Jesus College, Cambridge University.

Alan Jope Mr. Alan Jope has been President - Personal Care at Unilever N.V. since 2014. He was President - North Asia from November 2011. Prior to this, he served at Unilever Russia, Africa and Middle East (President); Unilever North Asia (President); SCC and Dressings (Global Category Leader); Home and Personal Care business in North America (President). He joined the Company in 1985. He has a Bachelor of Commerce with honors from Edinburgh University, Scotland. He also graduated from Harvard Business School's General Management Program in 2001.

Kees Kruythoff Mr. Kees Kruythoff has been President - North America of Unilever N.V. since November 2011. He is employed at the Company since 1993. His previous posts in the Company include: Executive Vice President Brazil 2008; Chairman of Unilever Foods South Africa 2004; and Member of the board of Unilever Bestfoods Asia 2002. He is Member of the Board of at Pepsi/ Lipton JV and Chairman of Enactus.

Nitin Paranjpe Mr. Nitin Paranjpe has been President - Home Care at Unilever N.V. since October 2013. He is employed at the Company since 1987. His previous Unilever posts include: Hindustan Unilever Limited (CEO); Home and Personal Care, India (Executive Director); Home Care (VP); Fabric Wash (Category Head); Laundry and Household Cleaning, Asia (Regional Brand Director).

Amanda Sourry Ms. Amanda Sourry has been President - Foods of Unilever N.V. since October 2015. She has been employed at the Company since 1985. Her previous Unilever posts include: Global Hair (EVP); Unilever UK and Ireland (EVP and Chairman); Global Spreads and Dressings (EVP); Unilever US Foods (SVP).

Jan Zijderveld Mr. Jan Zijderveld has been President - Europe at Unilever N.V. since February 2011. He joined the Company in 1988, moving through a variety of roles in Australasia, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. From 1992, he spent five years in marketing roles at Unilever Netherlands in Rotterdam. In 1997, the role of Marketing Director combined with the director’s role for the European Olive Oil category brought him to Milan, Italy. His next move was to Stockholm in 2000 as Chairman of Unilever’s Nordic ice cream business; then in 2004 he relocated to Dubai as Chairman of Unilever’s businesses in Arabia and Iran. In 2007, he became Chairman of Unilever’s Middle East and North Africa-based businesses, representing 20 countries. In 2008, he moved to Singapore, as Executive Vice President of Unilever South East Asia and Australasia. He is Board Member at FoodDrinkEurope, Pepsi/ Lipton JV, Board Member and Efficient Consumer Response of ECR Europe and Vice-President of AIM.

Tonia Lovell Ms. Tonia E. Lovell has been Group Secretary of Unilever N.V. since July 2010. In 1997, Ms. Lovell joined the Legal department of Unilever, based in the company's Global Corporate Centre in Blackfriars, London, working on United Kingdom and corporate matters for the next six years. These included the acquisition of Bestfoods and the subsequent sale of a portfolio of businesses to Campbell's, as well as a number competition law-related issues to do with ice cream. In 2003, Ms. Lovell was appointed General Counsel for Unilever's United Kingdom business. In 2007, this role expanded to General Counsel for the Company's businesses in both the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Ms. Lovell became Member of the company's UK/Ireland Leadership Team. She remained in this role until February 2010, before taking on her current position.

Nils Andersen Mr. Nils Smedegaard Andersen has been Non-Executive Director of Unilever N.V. since April 30, 2015. He is also Member at the Company's Audit Committee. He has been Group Chief Executive Officer of A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S since 2007. He was Executive Vice President of Carlsberg A/S and Carlsberg Breweries A/S from 1999-2001, becoming President, Chief Executive Officer from 2001-2007. He has previously worked for Inditex, de Danske Sukkerfabrikker, Tuborg International, Union Cervecera, Hannen Brauerei and Hero Group. Mr. Andersen has been Chairman of Dansk Supermarked Group, Vice-Chairman of the European Round Table of Industrialists and Member of the Committee on Business Policies, Confederation of Danish Industry.

Laura Cha Ms. Laura Cha has been Non-Executive Director of Unilever N.V. since May 15, 2013. She is also Member of the Company's Corporate Responsibility Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. She has served at HSBC Holdings plc (Independent NED); China Telecom Corporation Limited (Independent NED); The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (Non-executive deputy Chairman); Foundation Asset Management AB (Senior international adviser). She served at Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong; China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Vittorio Colao Mr. Vittorio Colao has been Non-Executive Director of Unilever N.V. since July 1, 2015. He is also Member of the Company's Compensation Committee. He has served at Vodafone Group Plc (CEO); Bocconi University (International Advisory Board); Harvard Business School (Dean’s Advisory Board); European Round Table of Industrialists (Vice-Chairman); Oxford Martin School (Advisor). He served at RCS MediaGroup (CEO); McKinsey & Co (Partner); Finmeccanica Group (NED); RAS Insurance NED).

Louise Fresco Prof. Louise O. Fresco has been Non-Executive Director of Unilever N.V. since May 14, 2009. She is also Chairman of the Company’s Corporate Responsibility Committee. From 1990 to 1997, she was Professor of Plant Production Systems and Chair of the Department of Agronomy at Wageningen University. From 1997 to 2006, she held various positions at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, including that of assistant director-general, Agriculture Department. She has also served as President of the Executive Board of Wageningen UR.

Judith Hartmann Dr. Judith Hartmann has been Non-Executive Director of Unilever N.V. since April 30, 2015. She is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. She served at Suez Environment as NED and Engie as CFO. She was Chief Financial Officer of the international media and services corporation Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA from 2012-2015. Prior to that, she served at General Electric from 2000, where she had a number of CFO roles including CFO Global Service, GE Healthcare Clinical Systems, CFO GE Water Europe, Middle East & Africa, CFO GE Healthcare Latin America and CFO GE Germany. Her earlier career included financial positions in The Walt Disney Company and Transport Canada. Judith has recently been a Non-Executive Director of RTL Group, Penguin Random House and Gruner + Jahr GmbH & Co KG.

Mary Ma Ms. Mary Ma has been Non-Executive Director of Unilever N.V. since May 15, 2013. She is also Member of the Company Audit Committee. She has also served at Boyu Capital (Chairman); MXZ Investment Limited (Director); Lenovo Group Limited (NED); Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong (NED); Stelux Holdings International Limited (NED). She served at TPG Capital (Partner); TPG China (Co-Chairman).

Strive Masiyiwa Mr. Strive T. Masiyiwa has been Non-Executive Director at Unilever N.V. since April 21, 2016. He is Member of the Compensation Committee at the Company. In the past, he served at Africa Against Ebola Solidarity Trust (Co-Founder and Chairman); Grow Africa (Co-Chairman) and Micronutrient Initiative (Chairman). He serves at Econet Group (Founder and Executive Chairman); AGRA (Chairman); Rockefeller Foundation (Board member); US Council on Foreign Relations (Member Global Advisory Board); Africa Progress Panel (Board member) and Asia Society (Trustee).

Youngme Moon Prof. Youngme E. Moon has been Non-Executive Director at Unilever N.V. since April 21, 2016. She is also a member of Unilever’s Corporate Responsibility Committee. She served at Harvard Business School (Chairman and Senior Associated Dean for the MBA Program); Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Professor) and American Red Cross (Board of Governors Member). She serves at Avid Technology (NED); Rakuten (NED) and Harvard Business School (Professor).

John Rishton Mr. John Rishton has been Non-Executive Director of Unilever N.V. since May 15, 2013. He is also Chairman of the Company Audit Committee. He served at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (CEO); Royal Ahold N.V. (CEO, President and CFO); ICA AB (NED); Allied Domecq plc (NED); AeroSpace and Defence Trade Organisation (ASD), (Board member); British Airways plc (CFO). He serves at Informa PLC (NED); Serco Group PLC (NED) and Associated British Ports (NED).