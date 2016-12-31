United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOBH.SI)

Name Description

Cho Yaw Wee Dr. Wee Cho Yaw is Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman Emeritus and Adviser of United Overseas Bank Limited since April 24, 2015. He is a banker with more than 50 years’ experience, Dr Wee was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Overseas Bank from 1974 to 2007. In recognition of his long-standing support of education, community welfare and the business community, he received Honorary Degrees of Doctor of Letters from the National University of Singapore in 2008 and from the Nanyang Technological University in 2014. For his outstanding contributions to the economy, education, and social and community development in Singapore, he was conferred The Distinguished Service Order, Singapore’s highest National Day Award, in 2011.

Fu Hua Hsieh Mr. Hsieh Fu Hua is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of United Overseas Bank Ltd., since April 25, 2013. He has 40 years of experience in banking and capital markets in Asia. Previously, he served as the Chief Executive Officer and director of Singapore Exchange and a member of the Temasek Holdings board. He is also active in the community, serving on the boards of several non-profit organizations.

Ee Cheong Wee Mr. Wee Ee Cheong is Executive and Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. His career banker with more than 35 years’ experience, Mr Wee is also active in the industry and community through his involvement in various industry-based organisations. He was previously deputy chairman of the Housing & Development Board and a director of the Port of Singapore Authority, UOL Group and Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

Wai Fai Lee Mr. Lee Wai Fai is Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined UOB in 1989. He leads the Group’s financial and management accounting, investor relations and corporate services divisions. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Hons) from the National University of Singapore and a Master of Business Administration in Banking and Finance from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. He has more than 25 years of experience in banking.

Moo Tan Foo Mr. Peter Foo Moo Tan is President and Chief Executive Officer, United Overseas Bank (China) Limited subsidiary of United Overseas Bank Ltd. He was appointed President and CEO of UOB (Thai) in 2012. Prior to this role, he was the Head of the Group’s Treasury and Global Markets business for its overseas subsidiaries and branches. Mr. Foo holds a Bachelor of Estate Management (Hons) from the National University of Singapore and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He has more than 25 years of experience in managing banking and financial markets businesses.

Sai Yoke Lam Mr. Kevin Lam Sai Yoke is President Director, PT Bank UOB Indonesia subsidiary of the company. He joined UOB in 2005 and was appointed the CEO of UOB Indonesia in May 2016. Prior to this, he served as deputy CEO of UOB (Malaysia) and oversaw its wholesale banking business. His previous appointments within the Group included the head of consumer banking loans, and sales and distribution in Singapore and the region, and head of Personal Financial Services in Malaysia. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore and has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry.

Choon Hin Tan Mr. Tan Choon Hin is President and Chief Executive Officer, United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited subsidiary of the company. He joined UOB in 2012 as Head of Group Retail Credit and was appointed the President and CEO of UOB (Thai) in November 2016. Prior to this, he headed Group Business Banking. He holds a Bachelor of Business (Hons) from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. He has more than 15 years of experience in consumer banking, risk management and credit management.

Kim Choong Wong Mr. Wong Kim Choong is Chief Executive Officer of United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Berhad., a subsidiary of United Overseas Bank Limited. He was appointed CEO of UOB (Malaysia) in 2012. Prior to this, Mr Wong served as President and CEO of UOB (Thai) from 2004. Mr Wong holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto, Canada. He has more than 30 years of banking experience.

See Ming Yeung Ms. Christine Yeung See Ming is Chief Executive Officer, UOB Hong Kong Branch subsidiary of the company. She was appointed CEO of UOB Hong Kong Branch in 2011. She holds a Master of Business Administration from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Hong Kong. She has more than 20 years of experience in consumer and corporate banking.

Kok Seong Chan Mr. Chan Kok Seong is Group Chief Risk Officer of United Overseas Bank Ltd., since September 1, 2012. He joined UOB in 1998. He is the Head of Group Risk Management. Prior to his appointment in Singapore in September 2012, Mr Chan was the CEO of UOB (Malaysia). He holds a Bachelor of Accounting from the University of Malaya, Malaysia and is a member of The Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has more than 30 years of experience in banking.

Voon Fat Chin Mr. Chin Voon Fat is Group Wholesale Banking at United Overseas Bank Ltd. He joined UOB in 2013. He heads the Group’s Wholesale Banking business comprising commercial banking, corporate banking, transaction banking, structured trade and commodity finance, special asset-based finance, financial institutions business and investment banking. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting and Econometrics) from the University of Melbourne, Australia. Mr Chin has more than 30 years of experience in banking operations and risk management.

Wai Cheng Hwee Ms. Hwee Wai Cheng is Group Technology & Operations of United Overseas Bank Limited. She joined UOB in 2001. She is the Head of Group Technology and Operations, overseeing the global technology infrastucture and operations for the Group. She holds a Bachelor of Science from the National University of Singapore and has more than 30 years of experience in banking technology and operations.

Boo Jin Khoo Mr. Khoo Boo Jin (Eddie) is Group Personal Financial Services, Private Banking and Bancassurance, Group Retail subsidiary of United Overseas Bank Limited. He joined UOB in 2005. He oversees the Group’s Consumer and Private Banking businesses. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Management from the University of Oregon, USA and has more than 30 years of experience in consumer banking.

Chee Pin Lee Mr. Lee Chee Pin is Head - Global Markets of the company. He joined UOB in May 2016. He is the Head of Group Global Markets which includes market making, sales and structuring, portfolio and liquidity management as well as bullion, brokerage and clearing. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Building) from the National University of Singapore and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He has more than 25 years of experience in the financial industry.

Chin Yong Lee Mr. Francis Lee Chin Yong is Head - Group Retail of United Overseas Bank Limited. He joined UOB in 1980. He leads the Group’s consumer and small business retail divisions. Prior to his appointment in Singapore in 2003, he was the CEO of UOB (Malaysia). He holds a Malaysian Certificate of Education and has more than 35 years of experience in the financial industry.

Victor Ngo Mr. Ngo Victor is Group Compliance of United Overseas Bank Limited. He joined UOB in 2004. Prior to his appointment as Head of Group Compliance, he was Head of Group Internal Audit since 2006. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Operations Management) from the University of Technology Sydney, Australia, a Business Management Graduation Certificate (Graduate Diploma in Accounting) from the University of Southern Queensland, Australia, a Master of Science (Finance) from the City University of New York, USA, and a Master of Business Administration in Business Management from Deakin University, Australia. Mr Ngo has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry.

Mei Leng Wong Ms. Wong Mei Leng is Group Human Resources of United Overseas Bank Limited. She joined UOB in 2005 and heads Group Human Resources. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) from the University of Singapore and a Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management from the Singapore Institute of Management. Ms Wong has 30 years of experience in human resource management.

Wah Yan Wong Mr. Wong Wah Yan is Group Strategy and International Management for United Overseas Bank Ltd. He joined UOB in 2012. He heads Group Strategy and International Management and is responsible for the Group’s overseas banking subsidiaries and branches. Mr Wong holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore and a Master of Business Administration from the J.L. Kellogg School of Management, USA and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He has more than 25 years of experience in corporate, institutional and investment banking.

Yoke Mun Young Ms. Young Yoke Mun is Head - Group Channels and Digitalization of the Company. She joined UOB in 2014 and heads Group Channels and Digitalisation. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore and a Master of Business Administration from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Ms Young has more than 25 years of banking and corporate experience.

Jown Leam Lien Mr. Lien (Michael) Jown Leam is Non-Independent Director of United Overseas Bank Limited. He is an executive director of Wah Hin and Company, Managing Director of Fundamental Capital Advisors and a member of the National University of Singapore Endowment Investment Committee. Mr Lien was a managing director of Morgan Stanley and headed its Singapore corporate fi nance business up to 2002. He built up Morgan Stanley’s Singapore and Indonesian corporate fi nance franchises from 1994, focusing on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, and international fi nancings. He has advised companies including Temasek Holdings, Singapore Technologies Group, PSA Corporation, Singapore Airlines and PT Telkom. Before he joined Morgan Stanley, Mr Lien was responsible for equity origination at Standard Chartered Merchant Bank Asia, Singapore. Mr Lien started his career as an assistant director in Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry in the late 1980s. Mr Lien was a Colombo Plan Scholar and holds a Bachelor of Economics (First Class Hons) with double majors in Finance and Econometrics from Monash University, Australia.

Jue Hiang Cheng Mr. Cheng (Willie) Jue Hiang is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He Retired after 26 years’ service with Accenture, Mr Cheng is a well-respected figure in the business community and non-profit sector. He contributes actively to the furtherance of corporate governance in Singapore, serving as Chairman of Singapore Institute of Directors and a member of the Singapore Exchange’s Diversity Action Committee. He is a fellow of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants and an honorary fellow of the Singapore Computer Society. His previous directorships include NTUC Fairprice Co-operative, Singapore Cooperation Enterprise and Lien Centre for Social Innovation.

Alexander Hungate Mr. Alexander Charles Hungate is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He worked as President and CEO, SATS Ltd [July 2013 - Present], HSBC Group General Manager and CEO Singapore [September 2010 to July 2013], HSBC Group Managing Director, Personal Financial Services and Marketing [September 2007 to September 2010], Reuters Managing Director, Asia Pacific [2005 - 2007], Hang Seng Asset Management Pte Ltd (Director), HSBC (Singapore) Nominees Pte Ltd (Director), HSBC Futures (Singapore) Pte Ltd (Chairman), HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited (Chairman), HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Limited (Director), HSBC Global Asset Management (Singapore) Limited (Director), HSBC Securities (Singapore) Pte Limited (Director), HSBC Trustee (Singapore) Pte Limited (Director), Fassco International (India) Private Limited (Director),

Cher Siang Koh Mr. Koh Cher Siang is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Overseas Bank Limited. He is a former civil servant with an illustrious 35-year career, Mr Koh held various appointments including Permanent Secretary in the Ministries of National Development, Community Development and Education. He retired as the Comptroller of Income Tax, where he was both Commissioner of Inland Revenue and Commissioner of Charities. His past appointment include director of Pan Pacific Hotels Groups, UOL Group, Singapore Airlines and CapitaLand and Chairman of the Housing & Development Board.

Franklin Lavin Mr. Franklin Leo Lavin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a former diplomat with extensive experience in public administration, Mr Lavin served as Ambassador to Singapore where he helped to negotiate the landmark US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. He is also knowledgeable about the banking industry, having held senior finance and management positions at Citibank and Bank of America.

Hwee Hua Lim Mrs. Lim Hwee Hua is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Overseas Bank Limited. She enjoyed a varied career in financial services prior to her service in Parliament between 1996 to 2011, where she last served as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, and concurrently as Second Minister for Finance and Transport. She rejoined the financial sector after leaving Parliament.

Yew Huat Ong Mr. Ong Yew Huat is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Overseas Bank Limited, since April 25, 2013. He is a chartered accountant and retired as Executive Chairman of Ernst & Young Singapore after 33 years with the firm. A known supporter of the arts, he previously served on the boards of the Singapore Art Museum and The National Art Gallery, and is currently Chairman of the National Heritage Board and the Singapore Tyler Print Institute.

Kan Seng Wong Mr. Wong Kan Seng is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He worked in Singapore Deputy Prime Minister (Sep 2005 to May 2011), Minister for Home Affairs (Jan 1994 to Oct 2010), Co-ordinating Minister for National Security (Oct 2010 to May 2011), Member of Parliament (Dec 1984 to Aug 2015), Chairman/Director of Singbridge Holdings Pte Ltd, Singbridge, International Singapore Pte Ltd (Oct 2011 to Jun 2015), Chairman/Director of S Rajaratnam Endowment CLG, Advisory Council Chairman of Temasek Foundation Connects CLG.