UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)

Name Description

Rajnikant Shroff Shri. Rajnikant Devidas Shroff (Rajju) is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of United Phosphorus Ltd. He holds a bachelors’ degree in chemistry from Bombay University, he has also completed a Company Management Programme from Harvard University and a course in Chemical Plant Design and Layout. He has been associated with the group since inception. He has extensive experience in the chemical industry and has been closely involved with the Research and Development of all the Group’s products. His technical expertise was instrumental in United Phosphorus Limited winning the Government’s Gold Shield Award. He has held various important positions in commercial, educational and social fields. He is Hon. Consul of Mexico.

Sandra Shroff Smt. Sandra Rajnikant Shroff is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of United Phosphorus Ltd. She is the Director of the Company since 1st October, 1992. Mrs. Sandra Rajnikant Shroff has been associated with Uniphos Enterprises Ltd. (erstwhile United Phosphorus Ltd.) since its inception. She has held various important positions in commercial, educational and social fields.

Arun Ashar Shri. Arun C. Ashar is Director - Finance, Whole-time Director of United Phosphorus Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant. He was associated with the group in the capacity of consultant prior to his joining of the Board. He.Iooks after the financial functions of the Company and has been instrumental in raising finance for various projects of the Company. He is. on the Board of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd., Enviro Technology Ltd., Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure Ltd., Agrinet Solutions Ltd., SWAL Corporation Ltd., Shroff United Chemicals Ltd., Search Enviro Ltd., Djai Power Ltd., Shivalik Solid Waste Management Ltd., and Associated Environmental Engineers Ltd.

Jaidev Shroff Shri. Jaidev Rajnikant Shroff (Jai) is Global Chief Executive Office of the Group, Non-Executive Director of United Phosphorus Ltd. He is the Director of the Company since 1st October, 1992 and is a science graduate. He has worked with the Group for more than 18 years. He has substantial experience in various areas of the Group’s operations. He is also a Director on the Board of various other public limited companies, viz. Uniphos Enterprises Ltd., Enviro Technology Ltd., Nivi Trading Ltd., Ventura Guaranty Ltd., Advanta India Ltd., Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure Ltd., Tatva Global Environment Ltd., Tatva Global Environment (Deonar) Ltd., Shivalik Solid Waste Management Ltd., UPL Environmental Engineers Ltd., Nirlon Ltd., Latur Water Supply Management Co. Ltd., Sharvak Environment Ltd. and Entrust Environment Ltd.

Kalyan Banerjee Shri. Kalyan M. Banerjee is Whole Time Director of the United Phosphorus Ltd., since October 21, 2003. He is a Chemical Engineer. He has been associated with the group since inception. He has held various important positions in commercial, educational and social fields. He was past President of Rotary International and is actively associated with all the Rotary projects. He is also a Director, CII, Western Region. He is also associated with various education institutions at Vapi.

Vikram Shroff Shri. Vikram Rajnikant Shroff is Executive Director of United Phosphorus Ltd. He is Science graduate from University of Mumbai. He is having independent charge of HR functions, Purchase, Commercial, Marketing (local), production department and implementation of SAP system in the organisation. He is on the Board of Agrinet Solutions Ltd, Advanta India Ltd, Sharvak Environment Ltd, Entrust Environment Ltd, SWAL Corporation Ltd, Shroff United Chemicals Ltd, Agraja Properties Ltd, Mrugal Properties Ltd, Tatva Global Environment (Deonar) Ltd. and Advanta Seeds Ltd.

Vasant Gandhi Mr. Vasant Prakash Gandhi is Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA). He holds a Ph.D. from Stanford University, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (MBA) from IIM Ahmedabad, and a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from GB Pant University, Pantnagar. He is Chairman of IIMA’s Centre for Management in Agriculture, has been on the Board of IIMA, and the founder Chairman of IIMA’s Post Graduate Programme in Agri-Business Management which is currently ranked no.1 in the world. Professor Gandhi has worked with the World Bank and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) in Washington, and at the grassroots level in India. He has been visiting Professor at the University of Sydney, and the James Cook University in Australia. A well-known economist and management expert, he has been consultant & advisor to numerous organizations. He has researched and published extensively in the domain of agriculture and food and has been Chairman or member of the Editorial Boards of a number of national and international journals.

Pradeep Goyal Shri. Pradeep Vedprakash Goyal is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Phosphorus Ltd., since January 31, 2002. He is a Metallurgy Engineer from IIT and Master Graduate from MIT, USA. He has been the member of various associations such as All India Manufacturers Organisation, ASSOCHAM, Indo-German Chambers of Commerce, etc. He has authored a few articles relating to steel making. He is the Managing Director of Pradeep Metals Ltd. He is also on the Board of Uniphos Enerprises Ltd., Hind Rectifiers Ltd., Entegra Ltd. and Jankalyan Sahakari Bank Ltd.

Pradip Madhavji Shri. Pradip Madhavji is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Phosphorus Ltd., since January 29, 2004. Mr. Madhayji is B.A., B.Com. arjd L.L.B. Mr. Madhavji has more than 43 years of experience in the fields of finance and administration. Formerly he was chief of Thomas Cook India Ltd. Prior to joiningThomas Cook, He was in Dena Bank for 1. years. Presently Mr. Madhavji is on the Board of Standard Chartered Asset Management Co. Pvt. Ltd., Kishco Cutlery Ltd. and Travel Corporation of India. Apart from this, he is Hon. Consul of New Zeland and also holds positions in various trade bodies.

Reena Ramachandran Dr. Reena Ramachandran is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Phosphorus Ltd., since October 21, 2003. She is the Director General of j. K. Business School, running a UGC recognised management programme. Presently, she is a member of the HR Advisory Committe of Reserve Bank of India. She has been member of various associations and institutions relating to education. She was also associated with various committees appointed by various Ministries of Government of India. She has done her Doctorate in Chemistry from University of Allahabad and Doctorate in Science (chemistry) in France. She has varied professional experience of over 34 years in Textile, Drug, Cement, Petroleum and Petro Chemical Industry.

Vinod Sethi Shri. Vinod Rajindranath Sethi is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Phosphorus Ltd. He is a Chemical Engineer from IIT, Mumbai and Master in Business Administration from IIM, Ahmedabad. Presently, he runs his own private investment bank. He was previously with Morgan Stanley. He has many years of experience in the field of finance. He is Chairman of K C P Sugar Mills Ltd. and is also on the Board of Subex Systems Ltd., Geodesic Information Systems - Ltd., GTL Ltd. and Axsys TechnolOgy Ltd.