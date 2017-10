Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (USIM5.SA)

Name Description

Elias de Matos Brito Mr. Elias de Matos Brito serves as Chairman of the Board of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas since April 28, 2016. Prior to this, he served in Brookfield Incorporações S. A., Companhia de Seguros Aliança da Bahia, HRT Participações em Petróleo S. A., and Profarma S.A.

Romel Erwin de Souza Mr. Romel Erwin de Souza serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice President of Technology and Quality, Member of the Executive Board at USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S/A-USIMINAS. He served as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Chief Industrial Officer of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas. Prior to this, he served as Chief Technology and Quality Officer, a Member of the Executive Board and a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. His professional experience comprises roles such as Engineer of the Pickling Section and Batch Annealing of Cold Rolled Department of the Company, Manager of various Sections of the Company, General Superintendent and Director of Ipatinga Complex and Key Accountant of the Company; Coordinator and Instructor of Rolling Flat Steel courses at Associacao Brasileira de Metalurgia, Materiais e Mineracao - ABM; Member of the Executive Board of ABM, USIROLL; Chairman of Fundacao Sao Francisco Xavier and Caixa dos Empregados da Usiminas. He graduated from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1976.

Ronald Seckelmann Mr. Ronald Seckelmann serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board, Chief Subsidiaries Development Officer of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas since September 25, 2014. He served in several positions during his career, including Financial Analyst within Cargill Agricola SA, Manager Divisional Controller of Alcoa Aluminio SA, Director of Planning and Control of Cia. Vidraria Santa Marina SA (Grupo Saint-Gobain), Director of Administration and Finance within Igaras Papeis e Embalagens SA, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations of Klabin SA, and Vice President for Finance and Control within Bertin SA. He graduated in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1977.

Tulio Cesar do Couto Chipoletti Mr. Tulio Cesar do Couto Chipoletti serves as the Industrial Vice-President, Member of the Executive Board of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas. Prior to this, he served in Confab Industrial S.A as Project Engineer,

Sergio Leite de Andrade Mr. Sergio Leite de Andrade serves as Vice President of Commercial Area at Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas. He was Chief Executive Officer of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas from May 25, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Vice-President of the Commercial Area, Member of the Executive Board of the company. Within the Company, he held several positions, such as: Researcher Engineer, Engineer of Integrated Control of Heavy Plates, Head of the Metallurgy Unit of the Melt Shop and Lamination Plates, Head of Standardization and Coordination Unit, among others. He also served as Marketing Manager within the Company from 1996 to 2005, responsible for Marketing Strategy, Business Planning, Market Analysis, Pricing, Product Management and Customer Service, covering internal and external markets. He was President of the Commission on Quality of USIMINAS. He also served as Director of ABM in 1993 and between 1998 and 1999, and Member of the Board of Directors of ABM between 1993 and 1994 and between 1998 and 1999 of Associacao Brasileira de Metalurgia e Materiais (Brazilian Association of Metallurgy and Materials). He gained a Master of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais. He also received a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Takahiro Mori Mr. Takahiro Mori serves as Vice President of Corporate Planning of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas since June 3, 2016. Prior to this, he served in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation.

Yoichi Furuta Mr. Yoichi Furuta serves as Director of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas since April 28, 2016.

Guilherme Poggiali Almeida Mr. Guilherme Poggiali Almeida serves as Director of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas April 28, 2016.

Rita Rebelo Horta de Assis Fonseca Ms. Rita Rebelo Horta de Assis Fonseca serves as a Director of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas. She worked as Superintendent for Financial Planning and Investments Analysis of the Company from 2002 to March 2010; Economic-Financial Planning Analyst of the Company from 1992 to 2002; Cost and Budget Analyst of Belo Mineira Sistemas Ltda from January 1992 to June 1992. She holds a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) in 2000, a Bachelors in Economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais in 1991 and in Financial Management from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC) in 1993.

Francisco Augusto da Costa e Silva Mr. Francisco Augusto da Costa e Silva serves as Independent Director of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas since April 28, 2016.

Luiz Carlos de Miranda Faria Mr. Luiz Carlos de Miranda Faria serves as Independent Director of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas since April 28, 2016.

Gesner Jose de Oliveira Mr. Gesner Jose de Oliveira Filho serves as Independent Director of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas since May 5, 2016.