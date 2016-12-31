United Internet AG (UTDI.DE)

Name Description

Kurt Dobitsch Mr. Kurt Dobitsch is Chairman of the Supervisory Board OF United Internet AG. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nemetschek AG and Member of the Supervisory Boards of 1&1 Internet AG, Bechtle AG, PSB AG and docuware AG. He is also Member of the Board of Directors at Graphisoft SE. He is a Self-Employed Entrepreneur.

Ralph Dommermuth Mr. Ralph Dommermuth is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of United Internet AG effective 1988. He laid the foundation for United Internet AG with the formation in 1988 of 1&1 Marketing GmbH.

Robert Hoffmann Mr. Robert Hoffmann is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board of United Internet AG since 2013. At the company he is responsible for Business Applications. He held various Management Board positions at 1&1 Internet AG since June 2006.

Michael Scheeren Mr. Michael Scheeren is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of United Internet AG. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of 1&1 Internet AG and Sedo Holding AG. He is also Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at United Internet Media AG. He also holds a seat in the Administrative Committee at Goldbach Media AG. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NT plus AG until December 27, 2007. Mr. Scheeren is a Qualified Banker.

Frank Krause Mr. Frank Krause has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of United Internet AG since July 2015. After studying business administration, Mr. Krause began his career in the Controlling division of Mannesmann Mobilfunk (D2) in 1992. From 1999 to 2007, he was Head of Controlling at the Mannesmann (and later Vodafone) subsidiary Arcor, before serving as Director of Controlling & Regions (Mobile & Fixed-Line) at Vodafone Germany from 2007 to mid 2009. In addition to day-to-day operations, he was responsible there for the financial aspects of Arcor's integration into the Vodafone Group. From mid 2009 to the end of 2013, Frank Krause worked for Vodafone in Hungary and Turkey. In July 2009, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Vodafone Hungary and in September 2012 he took over the Chief Financial Officer position at Vodafone Turkey. Since the beginning of 2014, he has been back in Germany, where he has served on the Management Board of Vodafone Germany with responsibility for Strategy & Corporate Development. Throughout the 23 years or so of his professional career, Mr. Krause has also served on the Supervisory Boards of numerous companies belonging to the Vodafone Group. He has sat on the supervisory boards of Netcom Kassel, Vodafone Hungary, Vodafone Cyprus, Vodafone Germany and Vodafone Operations Center Hungary, as well as Kabel Deutschland.

Jan Oetjen Mr. Jan Oetjen is Member of the Management Board at United Internet AG effective October 1, 2014. He is responsible for Consumer Applications at the company. Previously he was responsible for the Portal and Online Advertising business at the company. He also serves as CEO of WEB.DE & GMX Mail & Media SE. He joined the United Internet Group in October 2008 and has since been responsible for the Mail and Portal businesses of the brands WEB.DE and GMX. . He also headed the Group's launch of De-Mail services in 2013 as well as the security initiative "E-Mail made in Germany" in cooperation with Deutsche Telekom.

Martin Witt Mr. Martin Witt is Member of the Management Board at United Internet AG effective October 1, 2014. He is responsible for the Access business at the company and also serves as CEO of 1&1 Telecommunication AG. WEB.DE & GMX Mail & Media SE, as well as 1&1 Telecommunication AG on April 1, 2014. He was previously a member of the Management Board with responsibility for the Access business at 1&1 Internet AG after heading the Access Product Management division from July 2009 to June 2011.