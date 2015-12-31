UOL Group Ltd (UTOS.SI)

Name Description

Cho Yaw Wee Dr. Wee Cho Yaw is Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of UOL Group Ltd. He is the Chairman of UOL. He was appointed to the Board on 23 April 1973 and last re-appointed as Director at UOL’s Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2016. Dr Wee was named Businessman of the Year twice at the Singapore Business Awards in 1990 and 2001, and was a recipient of the inaugural Credit Suisse-Ernst & Young Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006. He was conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters by the National University of Singapore in 2008 and received a second Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters in 2014 from the Nanyang Technological University. The Honorary Degrees were conferred in recognition of his long-standing support of education, as well as his outstanding contributions to community welfare and the Singapore business community. He was also conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award by The Asian Banker in 2009. For his outstanding contributions to the economic, education, social and community development fields in Singapore, he received the Distinguished Service Order, Singapore’s highest National Day Award from the President of Singapore in 2011.

Lian Kheng Gwee Mr. Gwee Lian Kheng is Group Chief Executive, Executive and Non Independent Director of UOL Group Ltd. He is the Group Chief Executive of UOL. He has been with UOL since 1973 and was first appointed to the Board on 20 May 1987 and was last re-appointed as Director at UOL’s Annual General Meeting held on 28 April 2016. Mr Gwee was awarded the Pingat Bakti Masyarakat (PBM) Public Service Medal and the Bintang Bakti Masyarakat (BBM) Public Service Star by the President of Singapore in 1994 and 2002 respectively. He received the Asia Pacific Hotelier of the Year award in 2003 and the Hotel Legends Hall of Fame Award at the 11th Australian New Zealand Pacific Hotel Industry Conference in 2011.

Wee Sin Liam Mr. Liam Wee Sin is Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He joined the Group in 1993 and is currently the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer. He is also a Board Member of several UOL subsidiaries. Prior to joining UOL, Mr Liam was in the public sector for eight years, overseeing architectural works and facilities management. He also worked with Jones Lang Wootton for project management and consultancy work. An advocate of good design and green architecture, Mr Liam is a member of the URA Architecture and Urban Design Excellence Committee. He had previously served as a member of the URA Design Advisory Committee, Preservation of Monuments Board and National Crime Prevention Council. In January 2017, Mr Liam was appointed as 1st vice-president of the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore. Mr Liam holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the National University of Singapore (NUS). He attended the Stanford-NUS Executive Programme in 2000. In 2015, Mr Liam was awarded the Singapore Real Estate Personality of the Year award by South East Asia Property Awards for his commitment to Singapore’s real estate sector.

Ee Lim Wee Mr. Wee Ee Lim is Non-Executive Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board of UOL Group Ltd., since 12 August 2015. He is the Deputy Chairman of UOL. He was first appointed to the Board on 9 May 2006 and was appointed as Deputy Chairman on 12 August 2015. He was last re-elected as Director at UOL’s Annual General Meeting held on 22 April 2014.

Thiam Fong Foo Mr. Foo Thiam Fong is Chief Financial Officer, Group Company Secretary of UOL Group Ltd. He began his career with UOL in 1977 and is currently the Chief Financial Officer/Group Company Secretary. He leads the Group’s finance, tax, legal and secretariat, information technology, and corporate communications and investor relations departments. He is a Director of several UOL subsidiaries. Mr Foo graduated from the University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree. He is a fellow of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants and CPA Australia, and an associate of both the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Lothar Nessmann Mr. Lothar Wilhelm Nessmann has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer - Hotels of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, a wholly­owned subsidiary of the Company, effective March 1, 2017. He has more than 38 years’ experience in the hotel industry and has been based in various countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong (SAR), The People’s Republic of China, Taiwan as well as the Middle East. His last appointment was Chief Operations Officer, Traders Hotels/Hotel Jen, Hong Kong (SAR). As CEO Hotels, Mr Nessmann shall lead Pan Pacific Hotels Group Limited and be responsible for its day-to-day operations and its existing hotel management business. He shall also be responsible for business development and expansion of the Group’s hotel management business. Mr Nessmann reports to Mr Gwee Lian Kheng, Group Chief Executive.

Sien Seu Yeong Mr. Yeong Sien Seu is Senior General Manager - Legal & Secretariat and Company Secretary of UOL Group Ltd. He joined the Group in 2006 and assists the Company Secretary on corporate secretarial matters and compliance with listing requirements. He also oversees legal matters for the Group and Pan Pacific Hotels Group, and facilitates the Company's risk management programme. Mr. Yeong is a director of several of the Group’s subsidiaries. Before joining the Company, he was responsible for legal matters at Fraser and Neave Limited. Mr. Yeong completed his pupillage and practised at Rajah & Tann before joining Sembcorp Limited. He graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree and was admitted as an Advocate and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Singapore in 1995. He is a member of the Singapore Academy of Law.

Weng Khoon Chan Mr. Chan Weng Khoon is Senior General Manager - Property & Engineering of UOL Group Ltd. He is responsible for engineering and property management of the Group. He is also a Director of several of the Group’s subsidiaries. Mr Chan joined the Group in 2007 and had previously worked with Indeco Engineers Pte Ltd where he was responsible for facilities management. Mr Chan holds a Bachelor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Honours) degree and a Master of Business Administration (International Business) from the Nanyang Technological University. He is a Member of the Fire Safety and Shelter Department Standing Committee and Fire Code Review Committee of the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Weng Foon Kwan Mr. Kwan Weng Foon is Senior General Manager Project Development - China of UOL Group Ltd. Mr. Kwan oversees property development projects and sits on the boards of several UOL subsidiaries. He joined the Group in 2006, bringing with him over 30 years of experience in construction and property development, having worked in various capacities in residential, commercial, retail and hotel development. His previous employers include GuocoLand Limited and Equus Land Pte Ltd. Mr. Kwan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Building Science from the University of Singapore and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Hull, UK.

Bin Hong Yeo Mr. Yeo Bin Hong is Deputy General Manager - Internal Audit of UOL Group Ltd. He oversees internal audit for both UOL and Pan Pacific Hotels Group. Prior to joining UOL in 1997, he spent four years as an external auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers Singapore, working on statutory audit assignments for various companies. Mr. Yeo holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree from the Nanyang Technological University. He is a non-practising Member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Singapore and a Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (Singapore).

Soon Hup Neo Mr. Neo Soon Hup is Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Development - Pan Pacific Hotels Group Limited , a subsidiary of UOL Group Ltd. He is the Chief Financial Officer of PPHG and has been with the Group since 2003. He is concurrently the Head of Business Development. Mr Neo also serves as a Director of several of its subsidiaries. He oversees PPHG’s corporate finance, financial control, information technology system, performance management, information management, procurement and business development. Before joining the Group, Mr Neo was with the audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers for over 13 years. He is a fellow of both the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Ee-Chao Wee Mr. Wee Ee-Chao is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of UOL Group Ltd. He was first appointed to the Board on 9 May 2006 and was last re-elected as Director at UOL’s Annual General Meeting held on 22 April 2015. Mr Wee was appointed chairman of the Singapore Tourism Board from January 2002 to December 2004. He was also the first vice-president of the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore (“REDAS”) from 2005 to 2006 and continued to serve on the committee of REDAS from 2007 to 2010.

Pongsak Hoontrakul Dr. Pongsak Hoontrakul is Independent Non-Executive Director of UOL Group Ltd., since 21 May 2008. He was first appointed to the Board on 21 May 2008 and was last re-elected as Director at UOL’s Annual General Meeting held on 28 April 2016. Dr Hoontrakul was the recipient of the Best Research Paper Award for ASEAN Scholars at the annual Asia Pacific Finance Association in 2001. Dr Hoontrakul was the adviser to the Senate Committee for Fiscal, Banking and Financial Institutions, Parliamentary Committee for Economic Affairs and Parliamentary Committee for Justice and Human Rights, in Thailand. Until April 2008, he served as an independent director of United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited. He was also a senior research fellow at Sasin Institute, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand until May 2013.

Weng Keong Low Mr. Low Weng Keong is Independent Non-Executive Director of UOL Group Ltd., since 23 November 2005. He was first appointed to the Board on 23 November 2005 and was last re-elected as Director at UOL’s Annual General Meeting held on 22 April 2015. He was formerly the country managing partner of Ernst & Young, Singapore, and a past global chairman and president of CPA Australia.

Hon Thang Poon Mr. Poon Hon Thang Samuel is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board on 12 May 2016. He has more than three decades of experience in the financial industry. From 1979 to 1988, Mr Poon served at Citibank N.A. (Singapore) where he was responsible for credit, marketing, remedial management and structured finance. From 1988 to 2006, when he retired as senior executive vice president from United Overseas Bank Ltd (“UOB”), Mr Poon was responsible for consumer banking, corporate banking, commercial banking, corporate finance and international banking at UOB.

Tiong Cheng Tan Mr. Tan Tiong Cheng is Independent Non-Executive Director of UOL Group Ltd., since 29 May 2013. He was first appointed to the Board on 29 May 2013 and was last re-elected as Director at UOL’s Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2016. Over the last four decades, he has amassed an extensive and in-depth knowledge of real estate, both in the public and private sectors. Until 30 April 2016, Mr Tan was a member of the Valuation Review Board.