United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)

John McAdam Dr. John David Gibson McAdam serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of United Utilities Group Plc. He is responsible for the leadership of the board, setting its agenda and ensuring its effectiveness on all aspects of its role. Qualifications: BSc (Hons) Chemical Physics, Diploma Advanced Studies in Science, PhD. Appointment to the board: Appointed as a non-executive director in February 2008 and as Chairman in July 2008. Committee membership: Nomination (chair). Skills and experience: With over 18 years’ service as a board director in a wide range of companies, and as a current non-executive director serving on a number of other boards, John has a wealth of experience on which to draw in his role as Chairman and leader of the board. Career experience: Appointed to the board of ICI plc in 1999 and became chief executive in 2003, a position held until ICI’s takeover by Akzo Nobel. Current directorships/business interests: Chairman of Rentokil Initial plc, senior independent director of J Sainsbury plc (stepping down at the AGM to be held on 6 July 2016) and a non-executive director of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. He is also Chairman of United Utilities Water Limited. Independence: John met the Code’s independence criteria at the time of his initial appointment as Chairman.

Steven Mogford Mr. Steven Lewis Mogford serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of United Utilities Group Plc. He manage the group’s business and to implement the strategy and policy approved by the board. His skills and experience: Steve’s experience of the highly competitive defence market and complex design, manufacturing and support programmes has driven forwards the board’s strategy of improving customer service and operational performance at United Utilities, and his perspective of the construction and infrastructure sector provides valuable experience and insight to support United Utilities’ capital investment programme. Previously chief executive of SELEX Galileo, the defence electronics company owned by Italian aerospace and defence organisation Finmeccanica, and chief operating officer at BAE Systems PLC and a member of its PLC board, he spent his earlier career with British Aerospace PLC. He stepped down from the board at Carillion PLC in December 2015 where he had served as the senior independent director until September 2015. He was appointed as senior independent director of G4S PLC in May 2016. He is also chief executive officer of United Utilities Water Limited.

John Houlden Mr. John Russell Houlden serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of United Utilities Group Plc., since October 1, 2010. He holds BSc (Hons) Management Sciences, Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, Chartered Global Management Accountant and a Fellow of the Association of Corporate Treasurers. Russ’s skills and experience in accounting, treasury, tax, M&A and investor relations in other commercial and regulated companies, along with his extensive experience of driving performance improvement and managing large capital investment programmes, provides the group with valuable expertise in pursuing its strategy to drive for improvements in customer service and in providing our services at the lowest sustainable cost. He was Chief financial officer at Telecom New Zealand. Previously finance director of Lovells, BT Wholesale, BT Networks and Information Services, ICI Polyurethanes and ICI Japan. He is Member of the supervisory board and chairman of the audit committee of Orange Polska SA, the largest listed telecommunications company in Poland. He is a member of the main committee and chairman of the financial reporting committee of the 100 Group. He is also chief financial officer of United Utilities Water Limited.

Steven Fraser Mr. Steven Richard Fraser serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the company effect from 1 August 2017. Steve brings a strong commercial acumen and operations focus to the wider business. He has a proven track record in managing business turn arounds and extensive change management skills. Steve has broad experience across all forms of utilities construction, programme and operations management. He has worked in partnership with infrastructure investors throughout his career on both acquisition and sales of different infrastructure focused businesses to create shareholder value. He holds BA (Hons) Management Studies, MSC Engineering Management, AMP Harvard University. Steve has a wide range of project and contract management experience within the infrastructure sector. Prior to joining United Utilities he was Operations Director of Bethell plc, the power and construction group and subsequently Managing Director of Energy and Contracting Services, a global utilities outsourcing business. He is Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Tallinna Vesi plc.

Simon Gardiner Mr. Simon Roger Gardiner serves as a Company Secretary of United Utilities Group PLC. He acts as secretary to the committee.

Stephen Carter Mr. Stephen A. Carter CBE, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is challenge constructively the executive directors and monitor the delivery of the strategy within the risk and control framework set by the board and to lead the board’s agenda on acting responsibly as a business. As the chief executive officer of a FTSE listed company, Stephen brings current operational experience to the board. His public sector experience provides additional insights to the board regarding regulation and government relations, and his experience in the media and technology industries provides additional perspective for the board’s discussions. He is Group chief executive at Informa plc, having previously served on the board of the Informa Group as a non-executive director and member of the audit committee. Previous executive roles include president/managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and a member of the executive management board at Alcatel Lucent Inc. Stephen has also held a number of public service roles, serving a term as the founding chief executive of Ofcom. He was formerly chairman of the board at Ashridge Business School. He is a Life Peer.

Mark Clare Mr. Mark S. Clare serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of United Utilities Group PLC. He Is responsible, in addition to his role as an independent non-executive director, for discussing any concerns with shareholders that cannot be resolved through the normal channels of communication with the Chairman or Chief Executive Officer. Qualifications: Chartered Management Accountant (FCMA). In his roles at British Gas and BAA Mark has a strong background operating within regulated environments. His extensive knowledge of customer-facing businesses is particularly valuable for United Utilities with the implementation of greater competition in the industry and in pursuit of its strategy to improve customer service. Mark retired from his position as chief executive at Barratt Developments plc in July 2015, a role he had held for nine years. He is a former trustee of the Building Research Establishment and the UK Green Building Council. Prior to joining Barratt, he was an executive director of Centrica plc and held a number of senior roles within both Centrica plc and British Gas. Mark was also a non-executive director of BAA plc, the airports operator. He was appointed non-executive chairman of Grainger plc in February 2017 and as the senior independent director of Ladbrokes Coral PLC in September 2016. He is also a non-executive director of Premier Marinas Holdings Limited. He is also an independent non-executive director of United Utilities Water Limited.

Alison Goligher Ms. Alison J.P. Goligher, OBE serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She holds BSc (Hons) Mathematical Physics, MEng Petroleum Engineering. Alison has strong technical and capital project management skills, having been involved in large projects and the production side of Royal Dutch Shell’s business. This experience of engineering and industrial sectors provides the board with additional insight into delivering United Utilities’ capital investment programme. From 2006 to 2015, Alison worked for Royal Dutch Shell, with her most recent executive role as Executive Vice President Upstream International Unconventionals. Prior to that she spent 17 years with Schlumberger, an international supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the oil and gas industry. She is a non-executive director of Meggitt PLC and was appointed as part-time executive chair of Silixa Ltd in August 2016. She is also an independent non-executive director of United Utilities Water Limited.

Brian May Mr. Brian M. May is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Utilities Group Plc., since September 1, 2012. Brian joined Bunzl plc in 1993 as head of internal audit before becoming group treasurer, then finance director (Europe and Australasia), and is currently finance director. Brian’s background and the various finance roles that he has held are major assets to the board in chairing both the audit and the treasury committees. Brian has been finance director at Bunzl plc since 2006 and prior to that held a number of senior finance roles within the company. Prior to joining Bunzl, Brian qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG. He is Finance director at Bunzl plc. He is also an independent non-executive director of United Utilities Water Limited. He holds BSc (Hons) Actuarial Science, Chartered Accountant FCA. To challenge constructively the executive directors and monitor the delivery of the strategy within the risk and control framework set by the board and to lead the audit committee.

Paulette Rowe Ms. Paulette Rowe serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of United Utilities Water Limited., with effect from 1 July 2017. She holds MSc Mechanical Engineering and Management, MBA. Paulette has spent most of her career in the regulated finance industry which will provide the board with additional perspective and first hand regulatory experience. Her experience of technology driven transformation will contribute to United Utilities' customer experience programme and Systems Thinking approach. Paulette is managing director, Global Payments Acceptance at Barclaycard. Prior to joining Barclays, she was strategy director at NBNK Investments plc and before which she was commercial and marketing director at Tesco Personal Finance. She spent seven years at the Royal Bank of Scotland, where her roles included chief executive European Consumer Finance and managing director, NatWest Retail Banking. She has served on the board of the Prince's Youth Business Trust and as a trustee for Community Service Volunteers. She is non-executive chair of the Mayor's Fund for London. She is also an independent non-executive director of United Utilities Water Limited.