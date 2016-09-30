Visa Inc (V.N)

Name Description

Robert Matschullat Mr. Robert W. Matschullat is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Visa Inc. From March 2006 to October 2006, Mr. Matschullat served as the interim Chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer of The Clorox Company, a global consumer products company. From January 2004 through January 2005, and from January 2005 through March 2006, he served as both Chairman and Presiding Director of the Clorox board, respectively. Mr. Matschullat also served as the Vice Chairman of the board of directors and as Chief Financial Officer of The Seagram Company Limited, a global company with entertainment and beverage operations, from 1995 until 2000. Previously, he was head of worldwide investment banking at Morgan Stanley & Co. Incorporated, a securities and investment firm, from 1991 to 1995 and served on the board of directors of Morgan Stanley from 1992 to 1995 and McKesson Corporation from 2002 to 2007. Mr. Matschullat currently serves as the Lead Director of the board of directors of The Clorox Company and also serves on the board of directors of The Walt Disney Company. Mr. Matschullat holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He was Independent Lead Director (November 2012 to July 2015)

Ryan McInerney Mr. Ryan McInerney is President of the Visa Inc. Prior to joining the Company in June 2013, Mr. McInerney held several executive positions at JPMorgan Chase & Co., a global financial services firm, including Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Banking from 2010 to 2013, Chief Operating Officer for Chase’s Home Lending division from 2009 to 2010, Chief Risk Officer for Chase’s consumer businesses from 2008 to 2009, and Chief Marketing Officer for Consumer Banking from 2005 to 2008. Before joining JPMorgan Chase, Mr. McInerney was a Principal at McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, and worked in the firm’s payments and retail banking practices from 1997 until 2005. Mr. McInerney holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Notre Dame.

Alfred Kelly Mr. Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company, with effect from December 1, 2016. He has appointed as Designate Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with effect from October 31, 2016. Mr. Kelly was Independent Director of the Company. He was the President and Chief Executive Officer of the 2014 NY/NJ Super Bowl Host Company, the entity created to raise funds for and host Super Bowl XLVIII, from April 2011 to August 2014. Previously, Mr. Kelly held senior positions at the American Express Company, a global financial services company, for 23 years, including serving as President from July 2007 to April 2010, Group President, Consumer, Small Business and Merchant Services from June 2005 to July 2007, and Group President, U.S. Consumer and Small Business Services from June 2000 to June 2005. Prior to joining American Express, Mr. Kelly was the head of information systems at the White House from 1985 to 1987. Mr. Kelly also held various positions in information systems and financial planning at PepsiCo Inc. from 1981 to 1985. Mr. Kelly currently serves on the board of directors of MetLife, Inc, and previously was a director of Affinion Group Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Affinion Group, Inc. from 2011 to 2013 and The Hershey Company from 2005 to 2007. Mr. Kelly holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer and Information Science and a Master of Business Administration degree from Iona College.

Vasant Prabhu Mr. Vasant M. Prabhu has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of the Company. He was Former Chief Financial Officer for NBCUniversal where he oversaw the company’s financial planning and operations and played a key role in NBCUniversal’s strategic business initiatives. Also managed the Operations and Technical Services division, which included NBCUniversal’s technical operations, physical plant, corporate services and information technology functions. He was Former Chief Financial Officer for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. He was Former Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and President, E-Commerce for Safeway, Inc., the $35 billion supermarket retailer. He was Started his career at Booz, Allen & Hamilton, the management consulting firm, where he rose to become a Partner serving Media and Consumer companies. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Mattel, Inc. He Received his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and a B.S. in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.

Ellen Richey Ms. Ellen Richey is Vice Chairman - Risk and Public Policy of the Visa Inc. Prior to which she was Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer of the Company. Prior to joining Visa Inc., Ms. Richey worked at Washington Mutual Inc., as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management and Executive Vice President of Cards Services, from October 2005 to June 2006. Before that, she served as Vice Chairman of Providian Financial Corporation, where she had responsibility for enterprise risk management, legal and regulatory affairs, corporate governance and corporate relations, as well as the compliance and audit functions of the company. Earlier in her career, Ms. Richey was a Partner in the San Francisco law firm Farella, Brown & Martel, where she specialized in corporate, real estate and financial institution matters. Ms. Richey received a B.A. in Linguistics and Far Eastern languages from Harvard University and a J.D. from Stanford Law School. Ms. Richey also served as a law clerk for Judge Charles B. Renfrew of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and for Associate Justice Lewis F. Powell, Jr., of the United States Supreme Court.

Lynne Biggar Ms. Lynne Biggar is Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of the Company. She will also serve as a member of the company's Executive Committee and Operating Committee. Ms. Biggar joins Visa from Time Inc. where she was the Executive Vice President, Consumer Marketing & Revenue. While at Time Inc., Ms. Biggar was responsible for marketing to consumers for all Time Inc. brands across all channels, direct marketing company Synapse, Time Inc. Retail, Time Inc. Books, Consumer Insights, Data Solutions and Time Customer Service. Prior to her role at Time Inc. she spent more than 20 years at American Express in a variety of general management and marketing positions in both the US and international divisions and was a member of the company's Global Management Team. Most recently, Ms. Biggar was Executive Vice President and General Manager of International Card Products and Experiences, where she managed a global organization focused on product management, new product development, travel and lifestyle benefits and servicing. Before joining American Express in 1992 as a marketing manager, Ms. Biggar held various international strategy and marketing positions in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. She was named one of Folio's Top Women in Media in 2014, having previously been named one of the 25 most influential women in travel by ForbesLife Executive Woman Magazine. Ms. Biggar holds a BA in international relations from Stanford University and an MBA from Columbia University. She serves on the board of directors of Voya, Marketo and The New 42nd Street.

Kelly Tullier Ms. Kelly Mahon Tullier is Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of the Company. She Leads the global legal and compliance functions for Visa. She Worked at PepsiCo, Inc. as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, managing the global legal teams supporting the business around the world, as well as centralized teams responsible for mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, regulatory, litigation and procurement legal matters; also served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel for PepsiCo’s Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa division, based in Dubai. She was Former Vice President and General Counsel for Frito-Lay, Inc., with responsibility for a wide range of legal, policy and compliance issues and Former associate at Baker Botts LLP and also served as a law clerk for the Honorable Sidney A. Fitzwater, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas. She Received her B.A. from Louisiana State University and her J.D., magna cum laude, from Cornell Law School.

Charlotte Hogg Ms. Charlotte Hogg serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer - European Operations of the Company. Ms. Hogg will report to Visa's chief executive officer, Al Kelly, and Visa Europe Limited (VEL) board chairman, Gary Hoffman. Ms. Hogg will join the VEL board of directors and will also be a member of Visa's global executive committee. Ms. Hogg brings more than 25 years of experience to Visa, in roles that span financial services, bank operations and management consulting. Ms. Hogg most recently served as chief operating officer for the Bank of England, from 2013 to 2017. Prior to that role, she led retail distribution for Santander in the UK and previously worked at Experian as the managing director of UK and Irish operations. Earlier in her career, Ms. Hogg was a managing director for strategy and planning at Morgan Stanley, and a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, based in the U.S. Ms. Hogg graduated from the University of Oxford with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

William Sheedy Mr. William M. Sheedy is Executive Vice President - Corporate Strategy, M&A and Government Relations of the Visa Inc. Mr. Sheedy was appointed as the Global Executive, Corporate Strategy, M&A and Government Relations in May 2013, after having served in a variety of leadership roles with the Company, including Group President – Americas from March 2011 until May 2013, Group Executive – Americas from October 2009 to March 2011, Group President of the North America region from July 2009 to October 2009, President of the North America region from September 2008 to July 2009, and Global Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development from October 2007 to September 2008. He also served as the Executive Vice President of Finance and Accounting of Visa Inc., acting in the capacity of principal financial officer, from June 2007 until the completion of Visa’s reorganization in October 2007. Previously, he was the Executive Vice President of Interchange Strategy and Corporate Restructuring Initiatives at Visa U.S.A., and in November 2006 assumed responsibility for all financial-related matters associated with the reorganization. From 1990 until joining Visa U.S.A. in 1993, he was employed as a Senior Financial Manager in Corporate Finance at Ford Motor Company’s First Nationwide Bank. Mr. Sheedy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from West Virginia University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Rajat Taneja Mr. Rajat Taneja is Executive Vice President - Technology of the Visa Inc. Prior to joining the Company in November 2013, Mr. Taneja was Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., an interactive entertainment software company, from October 2011 until November 2013. From 1996 until 2011, he worked at Microsoft Corporation, a global device manufacturer and software solutions provider, including most recently as the Corporate Vice President, Commerce Division in 2011 and the General Manager and Corporate Vice President, Online Services Division from 2007 to 2011. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical Engineering from Jadavpur University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Washington State University. He is Currently on the Board of Directors for Ellie Mae, Inc.

Lloyd Carney Mr. Lloyd A. Carney is an Independent Director of Visa Inc. Mr. Carney was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a director of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., a global supplier of networking hardware and software, in January 2013. Prior to this role, he was CEO and a director of Xsigo Systems, an information technology and hardware company, from 2008 to 2012. He also served as CEO and chairman of the board of directors of Micromuse, Inc., a networking management software company, acquired by IBM, from 2003 to 2006. During his career, Mr. Carney held senior leadership roles at Juniper Networks, Inc., Nortel Networks Inc., and Bay Networks, Inc. He was previously a director of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and Technicolor S.A. He holds B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering Technology and an Honorary PhD from the Wentworth Institute of Technology, and a M.S. degree in Applied Business Management from Lesley College.

Mary Cranston Ms. Mary B. Cranston is an Independent Director of the Visa Inc. She is a Retired Senior Partner of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, an international law firm. She was the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Pillsbury from January 1999 until April 2006, and continued to serve as Chair of the firm until December 2006. She was Firm Senior Partner until January 2012. Ms. Cranston also serves as a director of International Rectifier Corporation and Juniper Networks, Inc., and previously was a member of the board of Exponent, Inc. and GrafTech International, Inc., until May 2014. Ms. Cranston holds an A.B. degree in Political Science from Stanford University, a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School, and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Francisco Fernandez-Carbajal Mr. Francisco Javier Fernandez-Carbajal is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Fernández-Carbajal has been a consultant for public and private investment transactions and a wealth management advisor since January 2002. Mr. Fernández-Carbajal also has served as Director General of Servicios Administrativos Contry S.A. de C.V., a privately held company that provides central administrative and investment management services, since June 2005. From July 2000 to January 2002, Mr. Fernández-Carbajal served as Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Development Division of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, S.A., a Mexico-based banking and financial services company that owns BBVA Bancomer, one of Mexico’s largest banks. Prior to this role, he held other senior executive positions at Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer since joining in September 1991, serving as President from October 1999 to July 2000, and as Chief Financial Officer from October 1995 to October 1999. Until August 2007, Mr. Fernández-Carbajal also served as a member of the boards of several publicly-traded companies in Mexico, including Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., Grupo Gigante, S.A.B. de C.V., IXE Grupo Financiero, S.A.B. de C.V., and Grupo Lamosa, S.A.B. de C.V.; until March 2008, as a member of the board of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V.; until August 2011, as a member of the board of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V.; and until May 2014, as a member of the board of Fresnillo, PLC. He currently serves on the boards of directors of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V, as well as on the board of directors of ALFA S.A.B. de C.V., which trades only on the BOLSA in Mexico. Mr. Fernández-Carbajal holds a degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

Gary Hoffman Mr. Gary Andrew Hoffman is Independent Director of the Company. He is currently a director and Chairman of Visa Europe Limited. Mr. Hoffman has been the Chief Executive Officer of Hastings Group, a UK insurance provider, since November 2012. Prior to this role, Mr. Hoffman was Chief Executive Officer of NBNK Investments, an investment vehicle formed in August 2010 to establish personal and business retail banking in the UK, from 2011 to 2012. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Northern Rock PLC, from 2008 to 2010 and Vice Chairman of Barclays PLC, from 2006 to 2008. Prior to that, he served in various other roles at Barclays Group, including Chairman of UK Banking and Barclaycard at Barclays PLC and Chief Executive Officer of Barclaycard. He holds B.A. degree in Economics from Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and an Honorary PhD from the University of Northampton

John Lundgren Mr. John F. Lundgren serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Lundgren was chief executive officer (CEO) of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. from March 2010 until his retirement in July 2016. He also served as chairman until December 2016. Previously, Mr. Lundgren served as chairman and CEO of The Stanley Works, a worldwide supplier of consumer products, industrial tools and security solutions for professional, industrial and consumer use, from March 2004 until its merger with Black & Decker in March 2010. During his career, Mr. Lundgren held senior leadership roles at Georgia Pacific Corporation, James River Corporation and Fort James Corporation. Mr. Lundgren serves on the boards of Callaway Golf Company and Staples, Inc. Mr. Lundgren will also serve as a member of the board's audit and risk committee.

Suzanne Nora Johnson Ms. Suzanne Nora Johnson is an Independent Director of Visa Inc. Ms. Nora Johnson was the Vice Chairman of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a bank holding company and a global investment banking, securities and investment management firm, from November 2004 until her retirement in January 2007. Prior to this position, she served in various leadership roles since joining Goldman Sachs, including Chair of the Global Markets Institute, head of the Global Investment Research Division, and head of the Global Healthcare Business. She also founded the firm’s Latin American business. Ms. Nora Johnson currently serves as a director of the American International Group, Inc., Intuit Inc., Pfizer Inc., and as a member of the board of several not-for-profit organizations. Ms. Nora Johnson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, Philosophy/Religion and Political Science from the University of Southern California and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.

John Swainson Mr. John A. C. Swainson is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Swainson was appointed President of the Software Group of Dell Inc., a global computer manufacturer and information technology solutions provider, in February 2012. Prior to joining Dell, Mr. Swainson served as a Senior Advisor to Silver Lake Partners, a global private investment firm, from June 2010 to February 2012. Mr. Swainson was the Chief Executive Officer of CA, Inc. (now CA Technologies), an information technology management software company, from February 2005 to December 2009 and was President and a director of CA, Inc. from November 2004 to December 2009. Prior to his joining CA, Inc., from July 2004 to November 2004, Mr. Swainson was the Vice President of Worldwide Sales for the Software Group of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), a globally integrated technology company. From 1997 to 2004, Mr. Swainson was General Manager of the Application Integration Middleware division of IBM. He also served as a director of Visa U.S.A. from April 2006 to October 2007, Cadence Design Systems Inc. from February 2006 to May 2012, Assurant Inc. from May 2010 to May 2012 and Broadcom Corporation from August 2010 to May 2012. Mr. Swainson holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Engineering from the University of British Columbia.