Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS)

VARB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

495.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.15 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs494.55
Open
Rs497.00
Day's High
Rs498.95
Day's Low
Rs494.00
Volume
7,189
Avg. Vol
88,686
52-wk High
Rs573.40
52-wk Low
Rs340.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ravi Jaipuria

61 Chairman of the Board, Promoter

Kapil Agarwal

52 2016 Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer

Kamlesh Jain

54 2013 Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer

Ravi Batra

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Raj Gandhi

59 2013 Whole-time Director

Varun Jaipuria

28 2013 Whole-time Director

Girish Ahuja

70 2016 Independent Director

Ravindra Dhariwal

64 2016 Independent Director

Geeta Kapoor

60 2016 Independent Director

Sanjoy Mukerji

52 2016 Independent Director

Pradeep Sardana

67 2016 Independent Director

Naresh Trehan

70 2015 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Ravi Jaipuria

Mr. Ravi Kant Jaipuria is Chairman of the Board, Promoter of the Company. He has completed his higher secondary education from Delhi Public School Mathura Road, New Delhi, India. He has nearly three decades of experience in conceptualising, executing, developing and expanding food, beverages and dairy business in South Asia and Africa. He has an established reputation as an entrepreneur and business leader and is the only Indian company’s promoter to receive PepsiCo’s International Bottler of the Year award, which was awarded in 1997.

Kapil Agarwal

Mr. Kapil Agarwal is Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Lucknow University. He holds a diploma in business management from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad. He has over two decades of experience in the field of Sales and marketing and has been with the group since 1991. He was inducted into the Board in 2012. He currently heads the operations and management of the Company.

Kamlesh Jain

Mr. Kamlesh Kumar Jain is Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Rajasthan University. He is a qualified chartered accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has over two decades of experience in the field of accountancy, taxation and financial management and has been with the group since 1993. His previous positions in our Company have been that of Manager (Accounts) at Greater Noida-1, Commercial Head at Kosi and executive director and chief financial officer for our subsidiary in Nepal.

Ravi Batra

Raj Gandhi

Mr. Raj Pal Gandhi is Whole-time Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from University of Delhi. He is a qualified chartered accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has over three decades of experience in the field of finance and accounts. He has been with the group since 1993. He is involved in strategising our Company’s diversification, expansion, mergers and acquisitions, capex funding and relationship with institutions. Prior to joining the Company, he was associated with a public sector undertaking under department of electronics, Government of India.

Varun Jaipuria

Mr. Varun Jaipuria is Whole-time Director of the Company. He attended Millfield School, Somerset, England. He has seven years of experience in the soft drinks industry. He has also led the development of the Company’s new business initiatives, including implementation of tools for sales automation.

Girish Ahuja

Shri. Girish Kumar Ahuja is Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from University of Delhi. He got his Ph.D from University of Delhi. He is a qualified and practicing chartered accountant for the past 45 years and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is a member of a committee on direct tax matters constituted by the government of India. He is also on the board of directors of State Bank of India as a part time non official director appointed for a period of three years with effect from January 28, 2016.

Ravindra Dhariwal

Mr. Ravindra Dhariwal is Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a master of business administration from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has previously worked with PepsiCo as Vice President of Franchise for South East Asia. He was PepsiCo’s first employee in India and worked with them for over a decade.

Geeta Kapoor

Ms. Geeta Kapoor is Independent Director of the Company. She holds a bachelor’s degree in arts from University of Delhi. She holds diploma in tourism and travel management from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. She has over 30 years of experience in the field of travel and hospitality. She has previously worked with Air India as an Assistant General Manager.

Sanjoy Mukerji

Mr. Sanjoy Mukerji is Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He has over a decade’s experience in the field of foods and beverages. He has previously worked with Vodafone India Limited as Chief Commercial Officer and with PepsiCo India as Unit Manager Sales (Mumbai Unit).

Pradeep Sardana

Mr. Pradeep Sardana is Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He has 19 years of experience in the field of food and beverages. He has previously worked with PepsiCo as Executive Director (Operations).

Naresh Trehan

Mr. Naresh Kumar Trehan is Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery from University of Lucknow. He attended the residency training program of the New York University Medical Center at Bellevue Hospital University Hospital and Manhattan V.A. Hospital, New York. He is an honorary fellow of Royal Australasian College of Surgeons. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001. He has over 40 years of experience in the field of medicine. He is certified in Thoracic and Cardiac Surgery by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery.

