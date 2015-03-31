Va Tech Wabag Ltd (VATE.NS)
VATE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
597.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.30 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs599.30
Open
Rs594.80
Day's High
Rs599.35
Day's Low
Rs591.10
Volume
20,551
Avg. Vol
153,598
52-wk High
Rs749.90
52-wk Low
Rs449.95
Summary
|Name
|Since
|Current Position
Bhagwan Narang
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
Pankaj Sachdeva
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - India Cluster
Parthasarathy Gopalan
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Andrade
|2014
|President - Industrial Water Group
Rajneesh Chopra
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Operations and Maintenance Business Group
Krishna Gokhale
|2012
|Senior Vice President - International Engineering Centre
R Swaminathan
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Rajiv Mittal
|52
|2011
|Managing Director, Executive Director
Subramanian Varadarajan
|2015
|Director - Human Resources
Shiv Saraf
|2012
|Executive Director
Amit Sengupta
|2012
|Executive Director
Malay Mukherjee
|2015
|Additional Director
S. Varadarajan
|2015
|Additional Director
Sumit Chandwani
|46
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Revathi Kasturi
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Jaithirth Rao
|63
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Bhagwan Narang
|Mr. Bhagwan Dass Narang is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He holds a master’s degree in agricultural economics from Punjab Agriculture University. He has been a Director of Company since June 7, 2007. He was previously the chairman and managing director of Oriental Bank of Commerce from 2000 to 2005. He has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry. He has previously worked with Punjab and Sind Bank and Union Bank of India. He has chaired a panel appointed by the RBI on serious financial frauds and a panel appointed by the Indian Banks’ Association on financing construction industry. He was awarded the ‘Banker of the Year Award for 2004’ by Business Standard. He was nominated by the RBI as a member of the group formed for examining the problems of distressed farmers. He was also nominated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as a member of the committee formed to oversee the working of National Education and Investor Fund.
Pankaj Sachdeva
Parthasarathy Gopalan
Patrick Andrade
|Mr. Patrick Andrade is President - Industrial Water Group of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He was Senior Vice President - Industrial Water Group of Va Tech Wabag Ltd. He has a diploma in chemical engineering from Karnataka Polytechnic, Mangalore. He has been working with Company since January 1, 2003. Before joining Company, he was employed with Aquatech International as director - sales (South East Asia) and has over 27 years of work experience. He is responsible for the development of markets for industrial water business in India and the functional heads of sales and marketing, finance, project execution and administration and human resources in the IWG SBU report to him.
Rajneesh Chopra
Krishna Gokhale
|Mr. Krishna Narayan Gokhale is Senior Vice President - International Engineering Centre of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He holds a masters degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He joined the Company on May 7, 2008 and was promoted as senior vice-president (part of the Company's key managerial personnel) on April 20, 2010. Before joining the Company, he was employed with Aquatech Systems Asia Private Limited as vice-president and has nearly 30 years of experience in engineering, including in the engineering and execution of various types of water treatment plants.
R Swaminathan
Rajiv Mittal
|Mr. Rajiv D. Mittal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He is a graduate in chemical engineering from the University of Bombay. He has been the Managing Director of Company since September 27, 2000. He has previously worked with Wabag Water Engineering Limited, UK as a deputy director (international sales). He has 26 years of experience in the water industry.
Subramanian Varadarajan
|Mr. Subramanian Varadarajan is Director - Human Resources of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. He has been working with Company since January 20, 1997. Before joining Company, he was employed with PL Agro Technologies Limited as finance manager and company secretary and has 24 years of work experience. He is incharge for finance, commercial, legal, secretarial, information technology, income tax and general administration functions of Company. He additionally heads the business for the OBG SBU of Company.
Shiv Saraf
|Mr. Shiv Narayan Saraf is Executive Director of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Karnataka Regional Engineering College. He has been working with Company since August 14, 2000. Before joining Company, he was employed with Ion Exchange India Limited and has over 38 years of work experience. He is responsible for construction management of all projects of all SBUs and is also the management representative for quality management system.
Amit Sengupta
|Mr. Amit Sengupta is Executive Director of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He has been working with Company since June 19, 2001. Before joining Company, he was employed with Kirloskar AAF Limited and has over 32 years of work experience. He is responsible for the development of new business overseas and the functional heads of sales and marketing, finance, project execution and administration and human resources in the IBG SBU report to him.
Malay Mukherjee
S. Varadarajan
Sumit Chandwani
|Mr. Sumit Chandwani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He is an Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee and a Postgraduate diploma in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Mr. Sumit Chandwani served as Head of Buyout Practice, Director of Investments and Executive Director at ICICI Ventures. He is a management with engineering background. Mr. Chandwani worked with ICICI Ltd. and GE Capital. At ICICI, he served as part of Project Financing Group and was involved in financing of cement, steel, and manufacturing projects. At GE Capital, he was part of the core team that set up commercial finance operations in India in 1999. He has over 20 years of experience in the areas of private equity, structured finance and project finance.
Revathi Kasturi
|Ms. Revathi Kasturi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Va Tech Wabag Limited. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai. She is the Founder and CEO of Laqsh Job Skills Academy Pvt. Ltd. She has over 30 years of experience in leadership, training and developing young minds for the corporate world. Ms. Revathi Kasturi has been a speaker on various subjects related to Technology, Leadership & Entrepreneurship at both International as well as local events. She was awarded the “Woman of the year” by Business Today for the year 2001. She is a former board member of NASSCOM and currently on the Regional Council of NASSCOM Karnataka; she is also a charter member of TIE Bangalore.
Jaithirth Rao
|Mr. Jaithirth M. Rao is Non-Executive Independent Director of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Loyola College, Chennai and a master’s degree in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and from the University of Chicago. He has been a Director of Company since January 31, 2007. He has over 20 years of experience in the banking industry. He was previously the chairman and chief executive officer of Mphasis-BFL. He is currently the chairman of Value Budget Housing Development Corporation Private Limited and is a visiting faculty at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He was honoured with the Rajyotsva award by the State of Karnataka in 2005.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Bhagwan Narang
|2,000,000
Pankaj Sachdeva
|--
Parthasarathy Gopalan
|--
Patrick Andrade
|--
Rajneesh Chopra
|--
Krishna Gokhale
|--
R Swaminathan
|--
Rajiv Mittal
|24,253,000
Subramanian Varadarajan
|--
Shiv Saraf
|--
Amit Sengupta
|--
Malay Mukherjee
|--
S. Varadarajan
|--
Sumit Chandwani
|1,500,000
Revathi Kasturi
|1,500,000
Jaithirth Rao
|1,500,000
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Bhagwan Narang
|0
|0
Pankaj Sachdeva
|0
|0
Parthasarathy Gopalan
|0
|0
Patrick Andrade
|0
|0
Rajneesh Chopra
|0
|0
Krishna Gokhale
|0
|0
R Swaminathan
|0
|0
Rajiv Mittal
|0
|0
Subramanian Varadarajan
|0
|0
Shiv Saraf
|0
|0
Amit Sengupta
|0
|0
Malay Mukherjee
|0
|0
S. Varadarajan
|0
|0
Sumit Chandwani
|0
|0
Revathi Kasturi
|0
|0
Jaithirth Rao
|0
|0