Vectura Group PLC (VEC.L)

Name Description

Bruno Angelici Mr. Bruno F. J. Angelici, MBA, has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective 1 February 2014. He was appointed to the Board of Vectura Group on 1 December 2013 and became Non-Executive Chairman on 1 February 2014. Bruno Angelici is a French national with an MBA (Kellogg School of Management) and business and law degrees from Reims. Bruno Angelici’s career includes senior management roles in pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Bruno Angelici retired from AstraZeneca in 2010 as Executive Vice President International after a 20-year career. He was responsible for Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa having originally joined as President of ICI Pharma France. Prior to this, he was at Baxter, a US-based global supplier of medical devices. He has extensive international experience, including in the US, and brings a deep understanding to the Company of the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Bruno Angelici is a Non-Executive Director of Smiths Group plc, a FTSE 100 technology group, and Novo Nordisk A/S, a global healthcare company and world leader in diabetes care. He is also a member of the Global Advisory Board of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd Japan, the largest pharmaceutical company in Asia, and a member of the Supervisory Board of Wolters Kluwer NV, a global information services and publishing company.

James Ward-Lilley Mr. James Ward-Lilley is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. James Ward-Lilley was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Vectura in September 2015. James is a BA Hons graduate, has an MBA and holds an Institute of Marketing Diploma. Prior to joining Vectura, James was vice president respiratory, inflammation & autoimmunity, Global Product and Portfolio Strategy (GPPS) at AstraZeneca. In this role James had responsibility for the development of AstraZeneca’s Respiratory, Inflammation and Autoimmunity (RIA) strategy which included the acquisitions of Almirall’s respiratory business and Pearl Therapeutics. Prior to this, James led the AstraZeneca investor relations team from 2011 to 2012. James had an extensive career at AstraZeneca, spanning 28 years across a variety of commercially focused roles. James progressed from sales and marketing roles in the UK through to country head of Belgium and Luxembourg, a position he held between 2002 and 2005. He then led AstraZeneca’s business in China to become the number one pharmaceutical company in the market in 2008. James went on to become regional vice president for Central Eastern Europe and the Middle East, where the business enjoyed a period of strong growth, with sales doubling to US$2bn during his tenure.

Joanne Hombal Ms. Joanne Hombal serves as Director of Human Resources of the Company. She joined Vectura in January 2015. Joanne has a BSc in psychology from the University of Birmingham, a postgraduate diploma in human resource management from the University of Glamorgan and is a Chartered Member of the Institute of Personnel and Development. Before joining Vectura, Joanne was vice president HR at Invensys Rail, with responsibility for setting and leading the people strategy for Northern Europe. She has also held senior HR roles in the financial services and ICT industries and led a number of organisational development and transformation initiatives.

Roger Heerman Mr. Roger Heerman is Chief Commercial Officer and ,joined Vectura in 2010 and was appointed Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy in 2013. Prior to joining Vectura, Roger gained extensive US and international commercialisation experience in a number of senior roles, including vice president sales and marketing of the US publicly held company Critical Therapeutics, Inc. and as vice president, director of client service at McK Healthcare. At Critical Therapeutics, he was responsible for the build-out of the commercial infrastructure and the launch of ZYFLO CR in the US. At McK Healthcare, Roger supported the launch and repositioning efforts of numerous US and global brands, including UCB’s Neupro® for Parkinson’s disease and IROKO’s Aggrastat® for acute coronary syndrome. Roger began his career in the pharmaceutical industry as a sales representative in the respiratory division at GlaxoSmithKline. He received his BS from Babson College and his MBA from the F.W. Olin School of Business at Babson College.

Karl Keegan Dr. Karl David Keegan, Ph.D., is Chief Corporate Development Officer of Vectura Group PLC., since September 3, 2012. He joined Vectura in September 2012 and is an Irish national who has worked in the healthcare industry for over 20 years. Karl has a BSc in pharmacology from University College Dublin, an MPhil and PhD in pharmacology from the University of Cambridge and a Master’s degree in finance from the London Business School. Following postdoctoral research work at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, Karl joined SmithKline Beecham as a bench scientist and later moved to a strategic commercial role within the neuroscience strategic product development team. Upon leaving the pharmaceutical industry, Karl became one of the leading financial analysts covering the biotechnology industry on a global basis. His most recent analyst role was at Canaccord Adams, as managing director, UK head of equity research and global head of life sciences research. Prior to joining Vectura in 2012, he was CFO of Minster Pharmaceuticals, a publicly listed UK company and, most recently, CFO of Pharming Group, a Dutch biotech company listed on Euronext.

Per-Olof Andersson Dr. Per-Olof Andersson is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Per-Olof joined the Vectura Board in April 2015. Per-Olof was born in Sweden and studied medicine at Lund University. Per-Olof has an international R&D track record within the pharmaceuticals, bio-pharmaceuticals and speciality pharmaceutical industry and considerable experience in respiratory therapeutic development. In 2011, Per-Olof retired from Almirall where he was executive director for R&D and a member of the board of directors. Prior to joining Almirall in 2006, Per-Olof had a distinguished international career at Pharmacia and Pfizer over a period of nearly 20 years. Since 2011, Per-Olof has been an independent consultant advising biotech and pharmaceutical companies and, in particular, working with Almirall.

Susan Foden Dr. Susan Elizabeth Foden, Ph.D. is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Board of Vectura as a Non-Executive Director in January 2007. She chairs the Remuneration Committee and is a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees. She holds a number of Non-Executive Directorships with both public and private companies in the biotech and healthcare field, including Source Bioscience plc, Cizzle Biotechnology Ltd, BerGenBio AS and Evgen Ltd. Prior to this Susan Foden held positions in venture capital and UK biotech companies. From 2000 to 2003 she was an Investor Director with the London-based venture capital firm Merlin Biosciences Limited, and was Chief Executive Officer of the technology transfer company Cancer Research Campaign Technology Ltd from 1987 to 2000. She studied biochemistry at the University of Oxford from where she obtained an MA and a DPhil.