Vesuvius India Ltd (VESU.NS)

Biswadip Gupta Mr. Biswadip Gupta is Non-Executive Chairman of Vesuvius India Limited. He is a BE(MetaHurgy) and MBA and has about 39 years experience in the steel and refractory industry. He has received training worldwide in the refractory making industry during his 20 years association with the Vesuvius Group, UK before being associated with Vesuvius India, Since 1979 he was the Consultant Director, Indian Operations of Vesuvius Corporation SA, Switzerland. Mr. Gupta had joined the Company as a Director in 1991 and was the Managing Directorfrom 1992 uptoApril 17, 2007 and thereafter continued as a non-executive Director He had been instrumental in setting up of the ndian operations. Mr Gupta was the recipient of the Chief Executive’s Award for performance in 1993 and again in 2003 from the Vesuvius Group during his tenure as Managing Director of the Company. Mr Gupta was formerly President, Bengal Chamber of Commerce and ndustry, Deputy Chairman of the ndian Refractory Makers Association and Chairman of CII (Eastern Region). He is presently Jt. Managing Director & CEO of JSW Bengal Steel Ltd and Director of Barbil Beneficiation Company Ltd, DESCON Ltd, Dishergarh nfrastructure Development Pvt Ltd, Gourangdih Coal Limited, JSW Energy (Bengal) Ltd, NICCO Engineering Services Ltd, Nicco Ventures Limited and Member Managing Committee of Bengal Club Ltd.

Sanjoy Dutta Mr. Sanjoy Dutta is Chief Financial Officer of Vesuvius India Limited. His qualification is B. Com(Hons), ACA. He has been Financial Controller of ICI India Ltd.

Taposh Roy Mr. Taposh D. Roy is Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of Vesuvius India Limited. His qualification is B. Com (Hons), FCS, ACA, AMIMA. He has been Company Secretary of BOC India Limited.

Subrata Roy Shri. Subrata Roy is a Managing Director, Non-Executive Director of Vesuvius India Limited effective January 01, 2015. His qualification is BE (Mechanical). He has been Sr. Engineer of BHEL.

Christopher Abbott Mr. Christopher David Abbott is Additional Director of the Company. He is presently President of Flow Control of Vesuvius Group.

Tanmay Ganguly Mr. Tanmay Kumar Ganguly is Director of Vesuvius India Limited. He holds Bachelor of Commerce graduate and a Chartered Accountant and has about 24 years experience in chemicals, refractory and FMCG industry. He started his career with Union Carbide Undia Ltd and has worked in NQ (ndia) Ltd, Hindustan Lever Limited, Pillsbury Andia as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as Finance Director-Asia Pacific Region of General Mills (Pillsbury) then returned to india as President and CEO of General Mills ndia and immediately before joining the Company was working in Radhakrishna Foodland Pvt Ltd as Chief Operating Officer (COO). He had previously worked in the Company as Controller. He is not a Director of any other company in india.