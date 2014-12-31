Vesuvius India Ltd (VESU.NS)
VESU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,301.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-15.55 (-1.18%)
Rs-15.55 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Biswadip Gupta
|64
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Sanjoy Dutta
|52
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer
Taposh Roy
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
Subrata Roy
|48
|2015
|Managing Director, Non-Executive Director
Christopher Abbott
|2015
|Additional Director
Patrick Andre
|2016
|Director
Tanmay Ganguly
|50
|2015
|Director
Francois Wanecq
|2007
|Non-Executive Director
Sudipto Sarkar
|69
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Biswadip Gupta
|Mr. Biswadip Gupta is Non-Executive Chairman of Vesuvius India Limited. He is a BE(MetaHurgy) and MBA and has about 39 years experience in the steel and refractory industry. He has received training worldwide in the refractory making industry during his 20 years association with the Vesuvius Group, UK before being associated with Vesuvius India, Since 1979 he was the Consultant Director, Indian Operations of Vesuvius Corporation SA, Switzerland. Mr. Gupta had joined the Company as a Director in 1991 and was the Managing Directorfrom 1992 uptoApril 17, 2007 and thereafter continued as a non-executive Director He had been instrumental in setting up of the ndian operations. Mr Gupta was the recipient of the Chief Executive’s Award for performance in 1993 and again in 2003 from the Vesuvius Group during his tenure as Managing Director of the Company. Mr Gupta was formerly President, Bengal Chamber of Commerce and ndustry, Deputy Chairman of the ndian Refractory Makers Association and Chairman of CII (Eastern Region). He is presently Jt. Managing Director & CEO of JSW Bengal Steel Ltd and Director of Barbil Beneficiation Company Ltd, DESCON Ltd, Dishergarh nfrastructure Development Pvt Ltd, Gourangdih Coal Limited, JSW Energy (Bengal) Ltd, NICCO Engineering Services Ltd, Nicco Ventures Limited and Member Managing Committee of Bengal Club Ltd.
Sanjoy Dutta
|Mr. Sanjoy Dutta is Chief Financial Officer of Vesuvius India Limited. His qualification is B. Com(Hons), ACA. He has been Financial Controller of ICI India Ltd.
Taposh Roy
|Mr. Taposh D. Roy is Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of Vesuvius India Limited. His qualification is B. Com (Hons), FCS, ACA, AMIMA. He has been Company Secretary of BOC India Limited.
Subrata Roy
|Shri. Subrata Roy is a Managing Director, Non-Executive Director of Vesuvius India Limited effective January 01, 2015. His qualification is BE (Mechanical). He has been Sr. Engineer of BHEL.
Christopher Abbott
|Mr. Christopher David Abbott is Additional Director of the Company. He is presently President of Flow Control of Vesuvius Group.
Patrick Andre
Tanmay Ganguly
|Mr. Tanmay Kumar Ganguly is Director of Vesuvius India Limited. He holds Bachelor of Commerce graduate and a Chartered Accountant and has about 24 years experience in chemicals, refractory and FMCG industry. He started his career with Union Carbide Undia Ltd and has worked in NQ (ndia) Ltd, Hindustan Lever Limited, Pillsbury Andia as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as Finance Director-Asia Pacific Region of General Mills (Pillsbury) then returned to india as President and CEO of General Mills ndia and immediately before joining the Company was working in Radhakrishna Foodland Pvt Ltd as Chief Operating Officer (COO). He had previously worked in the Company as Controller. He is not a Director of any other company in india.
Francois Wanecq
Sudipto Sarkar
|Mr. Sudipto Sarkar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vesuvius India Limited. He is a Barrister, is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Vesuvius India Limited since )uly 26, 2005. He holds B.Sc. (Maths-Hons) from Presidency College, Kolkata; BA (Law Tripos) from Jesus College, Cambridge, UK; LL.M, (International Law) from |esus College, Cambridge, UK; M.A. (Law) from Jesus College, Cambridge, UK. He is also Barrister, Gray's Inn, London. He is presently practising as a Senior Advocate. He also has several publications to his credit on Evidence, Law of Civil Procedures and Specific Relief Act. He is the collaborating editor of Ramaiya's Guide to the Companies Act and contributor to several volumes of International Law Reports (Cambridge). He has instituted the Sarkar Law lectures in Kolkata, where senior English Judges such as Lord Slynn of Hadley, Lord Nicholls of Birkenhead and Lord Justice Robin Auld have lectured. He was formerly Chairman of the Board of Directors of Clarion Advertising Services Ltd, now known as Bates India Ltd and President of The Bengal Club, Calcutta 1998-99. He is presently a Director of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, JSW Steels Ltd (formerly, Jindal Vijaynagar Steel Limited) and DESCON Limited. He is the Chairman of the Surveillance Committee and the Disciplinary and Defaulters Action Committee of the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Biswadip Gupta
|940,000
Sanjoy Dutta
|--
Taposh Roy
|--
Subrata Roy
|--
Christopher Abbott
|--
Patrick Andre
|--
Tanmay Ganguly
|18,879,900
Francois Wanecq
|--
Sudipto Sarkar
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Biswadip Gupta
|0
|0
Sanjoy Dutta
|0
|0
Taposh Roy
|0
|0
Subrata Roy
|0
|0
Christopher Abbott
|0
|0
Patrick Andre
|0
|0
Tanmay Ganguly
|0
|0
Francois Wanecq
|0
|0
Sudipto Sarkar
|0
|0