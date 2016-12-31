Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.TO)

Name Description

Lorenzo Donadeo Mr. Lorenzo Donadeo is Chairman of the Board of the Company. He brings 36 years of experience in the oil and gas business, including mergers and acquisitions, production, exploitation, field operations and gas marketing in North America, Australia, Europe, Trinidad and Tobago. He was one of the founders of Vermilion in 1994 and currently serves as Chair of the Board (since March 1, 2016). From 2014 to 2016, Mr. Donadeo served as the Chief Executive Officer. From 2003 to 2014, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer when Vermilion made its international forays into France in 1996 and Trinidad and Tobago in 1999 through Aventura Energy Inc. Mr. Donadeo was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Vermilion when Vermilion founded Verenex in 2004, a company that was subsequently active in Libya. Prior to Vermilion, he worked at Dome Petroleum and Amoco Canada, as well as at a private oil and gas company. Mr. Donadeo has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering (with distinction) from the University of Alberta. Mr. Donadeo is not currently a member of any Board Committees, however, he is invited to all Committee meetings as a non-voting observer.

Anthony Marino Mr. Anthony W. Marino is President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of the Company effective March 1, 2016. He brings 35 years of oil and gas industry experience with an extensive background in operations management, business development, and capital markets. He currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Vermilion (since March 1, 2016). Mr. Marino served as the President and Chief Operating Officer from 2014 to 2016 and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from 2012 to 2014. Prior to joining Vermilion, Mr. Marino held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Baytex Energy Corporation, after initially serving as Baytex’s Chief Operating Officer. Previously, Mr. Marino held the role of the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Exploration Canada Ltd., a division of Dominion Resources Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Marino held a variety of technical and management positions with AEC Oil and Gas (USA) Inc., Santa Fe Snyder Corp. and Atlantic Richfield Company. Mr. Marino has a Bachelor of Science degree with Highest Distinction in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Kansas and a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University at Bakersfield (Outstanding Graduate). He is a registered professional engineer and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Curtis Hicks Mr. Curtis W. Hicks, CA, is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Vermilion Energy Inc. Mr. Hicks brings over 35 years of industry experience, primarily in the financial area of oil and gas operations, as well as property and corporate acquisitions. From 2000 to 2003 he was a Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer with NAL Oil & Gas Trust, prior to this, he was Chief executive Officer of Caravan Oil & Gas Ltd. from 1998 to 2000. He began his career with ELAN Energy Inc. in 1983, serving as their Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer as ELAN grew from 200 bbls/d to over 35,000 bbls/d. He holds Chartered Accountant, 1983, B. Comm. (Distinction), University of Saskatchewan, 1980.

Michael Kaluza Mr. Michael S. Kaluza is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Mike has over 32 years of delivering results in North America and overseas in the energy business. On March 1, 2016, Mike was appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Vermilion Energy Inc. From May 1, 2014 to that time, Mike held the position of Vice President, Canada Business Unit. Mike joined Vermilion in February, 2013 as Director, Canada Business Unit and prior to that he was Vice President of Corporate Development and Planning at Baytex Energy. Mike's earlier roles included Chief Operating Officer at Delphi Energy and various technical and management positions at Dominion E&P / Dominion Exploration Canada Ltd. and Phillips Petroleum Company. He holds B.Sc. Petroleum Engineering with Honours from Montana Tech of The University of Montana, 1985.

Mona Jasinski Ms. Mona Jasinski, M.B.A., ICD.D., C.H.R.P. is Executive Vice President - People and Culture of Vermilion Energy Inc. Ms. Jasinski brings over 27 years of human resources and organizational effectiveness experience, primarily in the oil and gas industry including operations and mergers & acquisitions. Before joining Vermilion, she spent five years with Royal Dutch Shell, most recently as Onshore Productions, North America, Human Resources Manager. Prior to that she worked at TransCanada Pipelines and in Management Consulting specializing in strategy, leadership effectiveness and talent management. Ms. Jasinski currently serves on the Board of Directors of the YWCA of Calgary as Chair of the Governance Committee. She holds M.B.A., University of Calgary, 1999, C.H.R.P. Certified Human Resources Professional Designation, 2002, Ivey Executive Program, 2012, ICD.D Institute of Corporate Directors 2015.

Gerard Schut Mr. Gerard Schut, P.Eng. is Vice President - European Operations of Vermilion Energy Inc. Mr. Schut Brings 30 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry including strong HSE, subsurface, operations, asset development, acquisitions and divestitures experience. In his most recent position prior to joining Vermilion, he was General Manager of Chevron's E&P business in The Netherlands, responsible for business development and production activities offshore. He successfully increased gross production from 5,000 BOE/d in 2005 to 25,000 BOE/d in 2011 and led the acquisition and development of industry firsts in shallow gas development in the North Sea. During his 10 year tenure with Unocal in Thailand, Gerard successfully introduced slimhole drilling with monobore completions, reducing capital cost and improving recovery efficiency. As Asset Manager he initiated the fast-track appraisal and development of the Plamuk, Surat and Yala oil reservoirs in the predominantly gas-rich area around Platong, resulting in oil production rates reaching over 50,000 boe/d and booked reserves exceeding 200 MMboe's. He holds MSc degree in Petroleum Engineering from Delft University (1986) and an MBA from Henley, The Management College, Brunel University (1996)

Terry Hergott Mr. Terry Hergott, CPA, CMA is Vice President - Marketing of Vermilion Energy Inc. Mr. Terry has more than 28 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, of which more than 22 years have been in marketing. Prior to joining Vermilion, he spent 16 years working for Marathon Oil with the last 14 years heading up the Marathon Petroleum Canadian Supply and Trading subsidiary. Previously he headed up the crude oil, natural gas liquids and sulphur marketing group for Numac Energy, an Alberta based public oil & gas company and worked for Mobil Oil Canada in the crude oil and ngl supply and trading marketing group. He holds BComm, University of Saskatchewan.

Anthony Hatcher Mr. Anthony Hatcher, P.Eng. is Vice President - Canadian Business Unit of the Company. Mr. Dion has over 18 years of industry experience focused on production and operations engineering, asset management and business development, working onshore and offshore in Europe and Canada. Dion was appointed Vice President, Canada Business Unit on March 1, 2016 and prior to that, served Vermilion as Director Alberta Foothills, Canada Business Unit from May 1, 2014. Dion joined Vermilion in 2006 as an exploitation engineer on the France team and in 2008 progressed to the role France Exploitation Manager. In 2010, Dion assumed responsibility for managing the development of Vermillion’s extensive Cardium and Mannville land position in the Drayton Valley area; successfully growing production from 7,000 boe/d to over 17,000 boe/d today. Prior to joining Vermilion, Dion worked in various engineering, operations, exploitation and project management roles with Chevron Canada Resources. He holds B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering (Honors), Memorial University of Newfoundland, 1997.

Kyle Preston Mr. Kyle Preston is Director, Investor Relations of the company. He has over 19 years of combined experience in the investment banking and oil and gas industries, including over 13 years as a sell side equity research analyst and five years of direct experience in the oil and gas industry. Prior to joining Vermilion, Mr. Preston was a Director, Energy Research Analyst at National Bank Financial covering large to medium sized oil and gas companies, including Vermilion Energy and many of its peers. In addition to National Bank, Kyle also worked as an equity research analyst at Canaccord Capital, Salman Partners and BNP Paribas (Sydney), and earlier in his career, spent approximately five years working in the oil and gas industry in a variety of financial and business analyst roles at Imperial Oil, ExxonMobil (London) and Shell Canada. Education: B. Comm, University of Manitoba, Certified Management Accountant designation, Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Robert Engbloom Mr. Robert J. Engbloom, QC is Corporate Secretary of Vermilion Energy Inc., since January 2015, senior partner with Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, a law firm 2012 to 2014, partner with and Deputy Chair of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, a law firm 1999 to 2011, partner with Macleod Dixon LLP, a law firm.

Lawrence Macdonald Mr. Lawrence J. Macdonald is Lead independent Director of the Company effective March 1, 2016. He brings 48 years of oil and gas industry experience in Western Canada, including exploration, production and operations. Currently, he is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (since 2003) of Point Energy Ltd., a private oil and gas exploration company. From 2012 to 2016 he was the Chairman of Northpoint Resources Ltd., from 2003 to 2006, a Managing Director of Northpoint Energy Ltd., and from 2006 to 2013 a director of Sure Energy Inc. Previously, he was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pointwest Energy Inc. and President and Chief Operating Officer of Anderson Exploration Ltd. He began his career with PanCanadian Petroleum Limited in 1969 (until 1977) and later worked for several exploration firms. Mr. Macdonald has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Alberta. He completed the Executive Management Program at the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1993 and attended a Financial Literacy Course at the Rotman Business School at the University of Toronto, which is in conjunction with the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Stephen Larke Mr. Stephen Larke is Director of the company. He brings over 20 years of experience in energy capital markets, including research, sales, trading and equity finance. He is currently an Operating Partner and Advisory Board member with Azimuth Capital Management, an energy-focused private equity fund based inCalgary, Alberta. Prior to joining Azimuth, Mr. Larke was Managing Director and Executive Committee member with Peters & Co., an independent energy investment firm based in Calgary. Before Peters & Co., he was Vice-President and Director with TD Newcrest, serving in the role of energy equity analyst. Both at Peters & Co. and TD Newcrest, Mr. Larke received leading rankings in the Brendan Wood International survey of institutional investors. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Distinction) degree from the University of Calgary and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

William Roby Mr. William Roby is Director of the company effective April 26, 2017. Mr. Roby brings 33 years of experience in various senior management and executive positions primarily from a number of US and international management positions with Occidental Petroleum Corporation from 1997 to 2013, most recently as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Operations and Production/Facility Engineering. From 2013 to 2014, he acted as Chief Operating Officer of Sheridan Production Company, LLC, aHoustonbased oil and gas company. Mr. Roby holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Louisiana State University.

Loren Leiker Mr. Loren M. Leiker is Independent Director of Vermilion Energy Inc. He brings 40 years of oil and gas industry experience with an extensive background in international exploration, production and operations. As a member of Vermilion’s Board and Independent Reserves Committee, Mr. Leiker provides guidance and oversight to Vermilion’s conventional and unconventional new ventures initiatives. Currently, he serves as an executive director of SM Energy Company (since 2012) and director of Navitas Midstream Partners, LLC (since 2014). From 2011 to 2015, Mr. Leiker served as a director of Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. He served as Senior Executive Vice President, Exploration of EOG Resources, Inc. from 2008 until his retirement in September 2011. Prior to this, he held a variety of executive officer positions with EOG and its predecessor, Enron Oil and Gas Company. He started his career in 1977 at Tenneco Oil, where he held a variety of domestic and international roles until the sale of the Company in 1989. Mr. Leiker holds a Bachelor and Master of Science in Geology from Texas Tech University.

William Madison Mr. William F. Madison is Independent Director of Vermilion Energy Inc. He brings 52 years of oil and gas industry experience, including a background in international oil and gas exploration, production and operations, and has held executive positions in the United States, Scotland and England. Currently, he serves as a director of Montana Tech Foundation (since 2011) and as a director of Canadian Oil Recovery and Remediation Enterprises Inc. (since 2007). From 1999 to 2006, Mr. Madison served as a Board member of Montana Tech Foundation Board, serving as a Chairman during 2004 and 2005. He was a Board member of Marathon Oil Company from 1994 to 2000, and from 1965 to 2000, he held a variety of key oversight positions in engineering, technology and operations, including Senior Vice President World Wide Production, Vice President Technology and Services, Vice President International Production, Vice President Supply and Transportation, President Marathon Oil UK (Vice President Marathon). He was also Chairman of the Health, Environment and Safety Committee, the Technology Advisory Committee and Marathon’s Sakhalin joint venture in Russia. Mr. Madison holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from Montana Tech and he completed the Harvard Program for Management Development in 1980. Mr. Madison has also attended a Financial Literacy Course at the Rotman Business School at the University of Toronto, which is in conjunction with the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Timothy Marchant Dr. Timothy R. Marchant, Ph.D. is Independent Director of Vermilion Energy Inc. He brings 37 years of oil and gas industry experience from Canada and international locations, with extensive experience in foreign growth strategies and international operations. Currently, he is the Adjunct Professor of Strategy and Energy Geopolitics at the Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary. Dr. Marchant also serves as a director of Cub Energy Inc. (since 2013) and Valeura Energy Inc. (since 2015) and was Executive Chairman of Anatolia Energy Corp. from 2011 to 2013. Dr. Marchant has served in a variety of senior executive positions with British Petroleum and Amoco in a number of international arenas. Prior to his international assignments, he spent 17 years with Amoco Canada. Dr. Marchant has a Ph.D. in Geology from Trinity College, University of Dublin, Ireland. He completed the Executive Program at the Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario in 1994 and the Institute of Corporate Directors Education Program in 2011.

Robert Michaleski Mr. Robert B. Michaleski is Independent Director of the Company. He brings 38 years of experience in various senior management and executive roles at Pembina Pipeline Corporation where he oversaw Pembina’s transformation from an Alberta-based oil pipeline company with an entering value of approximately $450 million into one of North America’s leading integrated energy transportation and midstream services company with an enterprise value of approximately $12.5 billion. Mr. Michaleski was the Chief Executive Officer from 2000 to 2013 and President from 2000 to 2012. Previously, he was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 1997 to 2000, Vice President of Finance from 1992 to 1997, Controller from 1980 to 1992, and Manager of Internal Audit from 1978 to 1980. He has been a director of Pembina since 2000, a director of Essential Energy Services Ltd. since 2012, a director of Coril Holdings Ltd. since 2003, and co-chair of the United Way of Calgary and Area of the General Oil and Gas Division since 2010 and a director since 2013. Mr. Michaleski holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Degree from the University of Manitoba. He received his Chartered Accountant designation in 1978. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Sarah Raiss Ms. Sarah E. Raiss is Independent Director of Vermilion Energy Inc. She brings 33 years of combined experience in the oil and gas industry and telecommunication services, with an extensive background in human resources and compensation matters, corporate governance, culture change, merger integration and performance improvement advice to Fortune 500 companies. Ms. Raiss currently serves as a director of Commercial Metals Company Limited (since 2011), Loblaw Companies Limited (since 2014) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (since 2016). From 2012 to 2016, she was as a director of Canadian Oil Sands, Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation (2009 – 2014), and Business Development Bank of Canada (2008 – 2013) and Chair of Alberta Electric Systems Operator (2012 – 2015). From 2000 to 2011, Ms. Raiss was Executive Vice President for TransCanada Corporation where she was responsible for a broad portfolio including human resources, information systems, aviation, building, office services, real estate, organizational excellence and communication. Prior to TransCanada, Ms. Raiss had a consulting firm specializing in strategy, culture change and merger integration. Ms. Raiss has held various senior positions in the telecommunications industry including Ameritech (now AT&T). Ms. Raiss has a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics (with distinction) and a Master of Business Administration, both from the University of Michigan. She is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. From 2003 to 2006, Ms. Raiss was named to Canada’s Most Powerful Women Top 100, and in 2007 was inducted into the Top 100 Hall of Fame. In 2015, Ms. Raiss was named as one of 50 Most Influential Board Directors by National Association of Corporate Directors.