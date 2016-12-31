Veolia Environnement SA (VIE.PA)

Name Description

Antoine Frerot Mr. Antoine Frerot serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia Environnement SA since December 12, 2010. He is Member of the Company's Executive Committee. In January 2003, he was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Veoila Water, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company, the functions he held until November 27, 2009, when he became Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee. Then, between May 7, 2010 and December 12, 2010, he was Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee, Director of Veolia Environnement VE SA. Mr. Frerot started his career in 1981 as a research engineer at the Bureau Central d'Etudes pour l'Outre Mer, which specializes in development projects. In 1983, he joined the research center of the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees as project manager, and served as deputy director of the center from 1984 to 1988. From 1988 to 1990, he was head of financial transactions at the Credit National bank. In 1990, Mr. Frerot joined Compagnie Generale des Eaux as special adviser and in 1995 was appointed Chief Executive Officer of CGEA Transport. In 2000, he was named Chief Executive Officer of Connex, the transportation division of Vivendi Environnement, and member of the Vivendi Environnement Management Board. In January 2003, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Veolia Water, the Veolia Environnement water division. He is graduate of Ecole Polytechnique (class of 1977) and an Engineering degree holder of Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees. He also received a Doctorate in Philosophy degree from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.

Louis Schweitzer Mr. Louis Schweitzer serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director of Veolia Environnement SA. He previously served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Veolia Environnement VE SA from November 27, 2009 and was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company on April 30, 2003. He has been also Chairman of the Company's Nominating and Compensation Committee since March 11, 2014. Apart from his current duties at the Company he acts as Chairman of Initiative France and Commissioner General for Investment. He is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and of Ecole Nationale d'Administration and he served as Inspector of Finances. From 1981 to 1986, he was Chief of Staff of Mr. Laurent Fabius, who over the same period was Deputy Minister of Budget, Minister of Industry and Research and Prime Minister of France. In 1986, Mr. Schweitzer joined Renault's senior management as Director, and later served as Director of Planning and Management Control, Director of Finance and Planning (in 1989) and Deputy Chief Executive Officer. He became Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Renault in December 1990 and Chairman and CEO in May 1992, a position he held until April 29, 2005 when he became Chairman of the Board of Directors. He left Renault's Board of Directors on May 6, 2009.

Philippe Capron Mr. Philippe Gaston Henri Capron serves as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board at Veolia Environnement SA. He is also Member of the Company's Management Committee. He also serves as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Vivendi, the company he joined in 2007. He began his career as an assistant to the Chairman and Secretary of the Board of Directors of Sacilor between 1979 and 1981, before joining the French Finance Inspectorate upon leaving the ENA in 1985. He was an Adviser to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dumenil Leble from 1989 to 1990, then Managing Director and Member of the Management Board of Banque Dumenil Leble (Cerus Group) between 1990 and 1992, before joining the strategy consulting firm Bain&Company as a Partner, from 1992 to 1994. International Development Director of the Euler Group from 1994 to 1997, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Euler-SFAC from 1998 to 2000. In November 2000, he joined the Usinor Group as Chief Financial Officer. In 2002, he was appointed Executive Vice President of the Arcelor Group, responsible for the packaging steels division, and then for the international distribution and trading businesses, before becoming the Group's Chief Financial Officer in 2006. Mr. Philippe Gaston Henri Capron graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1985 and also received a degree from Hautes Etudes Commerciales and from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Homaira Akbari Dr. Homaira Akbari serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors, President and CEO of AKnowledge Partners (United States) at Veolia Environnement SA since April 22, 2015. Since April 21, 2016 she has been Member of the Company's Accounts and Audit Committee. Apart from her current duties at the Company she acts as President and Chief Executive Officer of AKnowledge Partners (United States). She holds a Ph.D. in Particle Physics from Tufts University and an M.B.A. from the Carnegie Mellon University in the United States. She has held several executive positions in Microsoft Corporation, Thales Group, TruePosition, Inc., a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation and the Cambridge Strategic Management Group. From 2007 to 2012, she served as Chief Executive Officer of SkyBitz, Inc.

Jacques Aschenbroich Mr. Jacques Aschenbroich serves as Independent Director, Chairman and CEO of Valeo at Veolia Environnement SA since February 18, 2016. He has been Independent Director of Veolia Environnement SA since May 16, 2012. He is also Chairman of the Company’s Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development Committee, as well as Member of the Accounts and Audit Committee. Mr. Aschenbroich has been Chief Executive Officer of Valeo since March 2009. He is also Director of Valeo and President of Valeo Finance, Valeo SpA and Valeo (UK) Limited, among others. Mr. Aschenbroich, an engineer with a Masters degree in Engineering from Ecole des Mines de Paris, has held several posts in the French administration and served on the Prime Minister's staff in 1987 and 1988. He then pursued an industrial career with the Saint-Gobain Group, from 1988 to 2008. After having managed subsidiaries in Brazil and Germany, he took over the management of the Flat Glass Division of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and became President of Saint-Gobain Vitrage in 1996. From October 2001 until December 2008, Mr. Aschenbroich was Senior Executive Vice President of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, where, in particular, he managed the Flat Glass and High-Performance Materials Divisions from January 2007, and directed the group's operations in the United States as Director of Saint-Gobain Corporation and Chief Representative for the United States and Canada from September 2007.

Maryse Aulagnon Ms. Maryse Aulagnon serves as Independent Director, Chairman and CEO of Affine RE of Veolia Environnement SA since May 16, 2012. Since March 25, 2014 she has been Member of the Company's Nomination Committee and Since April 20, 2017 since the Company's Remuneration Committee. Apart from her current duties at the Company she acts as Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Affine R.E.. She is the Founding Chairwoman of the Affine Group. After having occupied various positions at the French Embassy in the United States (1979-1981) and on the staff of several French ministers (Budget and Industry), she joined Compagnie Generale d'Electricite in 1984 (now Alcatel) as Director of International Affairs. She then joined Euris as Deputy CEO when it was created in 1987. In 1990, Ms. Aulagnon founded Affine, which she has managed ever since. She has been Member of the Supervisory Board of the BPCE banking group (Banques Populaires Caisses d'Epargne) since December 2010 and Director of Air France-KLM (Chairperson of the Audit Committee) since July 2010. She is a board member of several professional organizations (President of the Club de l'Immobilier, Director of IEIF, founding member of Cercle 30, etc.). She also serves on the boards of a number of cultural and university organizations (the French American Foundation, German Marshall Fund, Femmes Forum, etc.). Ms. Aulagnon holds a Masters degree in Economics and is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques (IEP) and of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA). She is an honorary Maitre des Requetes of the Conseil d'Etat (1975-1979). She is Member of the Nominating Committee of the Company.

Daniel Bouton Mr. Daniel Bouton serves as Independent Director, Chairman of DMJB Conseil, Senior Advisor of Rothschild & Cie Banque at Veolia Environnement SA since April 30, 2003 and is also the Chairman of the Company's Audit and Accounts Committee and a Member of the Company's Compensation Committee. Apart from his current duties at the Company he acts as Chairman of DMJB Conseil and Senior Advisor of Rothschild & Cie Banque. Mr. Daniel Bouton is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA). As part of the French Financial Controllers’ civil service corps, he occupied a number of different positions in the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, including that of Budget Director, between 1988 and 1991. In 1991, he joined Societe Generale, serving as Managing Director (CEO) from 1993 to 1997, and Chairman of the Board and Managing Director (CEO) from 1997. From May 2008 until May 2009, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Societe Generale.

Clara Gaymard Ms. Clara Gaymard serves as Independent Director, President of RAISE at Veolia Environnement SA since February 1, 2016. She is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris (IEP) in Paris and of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA). Since April 21, 2016 she has been Member of the Company's Compansation Committee and since April 20, 2017 of the Company's Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development Committee. She is a Co-founder of RAISE. She held several senior civil service positions between 1982 and 2006. Before entering ENA, Clara Gaymard started her career at Paris City Hall in the mayor’s office between 1982 and 1984. On leaving ENA, she joined the French Court of Accounts as an auditor and was promoted to Senior Audit Commissioner in 1990. She was then Deputy Head of Economic Expansion Services in Cairo (1991-1993), followed by Head of the European Union office (Europe North-South Department) in the External Economic Relations Department (DREE) of the French Economy and Finance Ministry. In June 1995, she was asked by Colette Codaccioni, the Minister of Solidarity, to become her chief of staff. Clara Gaymard was then Deputy Director of SME Support and Regional Action in the DREE (1996-1999) followed by head of the SME mission (1999-2003). In 2003 she was appointed Ambassador-at-large for international investment and President of the Invest in France Agency (AFII). In 2006, Clara Gaymard joined General Electric (GE) as Chairman of GE in France and then of the North-West Europe region from 2008 to 2010. While remaining Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GE France, she was appointed Vice-Chairman of GE International for Government Sales and Strategy in 2009 and then in 2010, Vice-Chairman for Governments and Cities under the chairmanship of Jeffrey R. Immelt. Since 2013, she has participated in the acquisition of Alstom’s energy business and played a major role in its completion.

Marion Guillou Mrs. Marion Guillou serves as Independent Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Agreenium at Veolia Environnement SA since 2015. She is Independent Director of Veolia Environnement SA since December 12, 2012 and since November 5, 2014 she has been Member of the Company's Compensation Committee. Since December 12, 2012 she also has been Member of the Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development Committee of the Company. Apart from her current duties at the Company she acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Agreenium, the French Institute of Agronomics, Veterinary Science and Forestry. She was the President of the French National Institute for Agricultural Research (INRA) from 2004 to 2012 after being its Director-General for four years between 2000 and 2004. She was also the Managing Director of Food Supply within the Ministry for the Agriculture from 1996 until 2000. She is Chairwoman of the Board of Agreenium. Mrs. Marion Guillou is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique (1973) and holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Food Science, as well as a General Engineering degree from Ecole Nationale du Genie Rural, des Eaux et Forets. She is also Member of the Academy of Technologies and Academy of Agriculture.

Francois Bertreau Mr. Francois Bertreau has been Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Veolia Environnement SA as of December 1, 2012. He is also Member of the Company's Management Committee. He began his career as an account manager with Credit National in 1981 and then joined the Boston Consulting Group in 1985. He moved to Technal, a subsidiary of the Alcan group, in 1988, and became Managing Director in 1991. In 1996, he was appointed Director of Business Development and Marketing Strategy for Aster, the special steels branch of Usinor. In 1998, Mr. Bertreau joined the Norbert Dentressangle group as Managing Director of the Logistics Division and in 2008 was appointed Chairman of the company’s Management Board and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Francois Bertreau holds a Masters of Business Administration from INSEAD and graduated from ESCP.

Jean-Marie Lambert Mr. Jean-Marie Lambert serves as Senior Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee of Veolia Environnement SA. He is also Member of the Company's Management Committee. Previously, he was Senior Executive Vice-President in charge of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He started his career in 1981 in the Human Resources Department of Sodem (part of the Philips group). In 1984, he joined Spie Batignolles where he was Head of Recruitment and Employment for the Electricity and Nuclear Division, and then Head of Human Resources for the Industry and Services Department. After having been Deputy Head of Human Resources at Sogea (1990-92), Head of Human Resources at Campenon Bernard (1992-2000) and Head of Human Resources at Vinci Construction (2000-2003), Jean-Marie Lambert joined Veolia Water in 2003. Mr. Jean-Marie Lambert is a graduate of the Institut Politique de Paris and has a degree in History.

Laurent Auguste Mr. Laurent Auguste serves as Senior Executive Vice President - Innovation and Markets, Member of the Executive Committee of Veolia Environnement SA. He is also Member of the Company's Management Committee. Until July 8, 2013, he held the functions of Chief Executive Officer of Veolia Environnement North America and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He is a graduate from Ecole Centrale de Lyon, he started his career in 1991 as a consultant at Japan in Time Experts in Tokyo. He joined Generale des Eaux in 1995 at the Bethune agency as Deputy Manager, and later from 1997 as Manager. In 1999, he took over the management of the Generale des Eaux subsidiary in Korea and later of the subsidiary in Japan in 2002. In 2008, he was appointed Executive Vice President for North America of Veolia Water.

Estelle Brachlianoff Ms. Estelle Brachlianoff serves as Senior Executive Vice President - United Kingdom and Ireland, Member of the Executive Committee of Veolia Environnement SA. She is also Member of the Company's Management Committee. She joined the Greater Paris area’s Val-d'Oise infrastructure department in 1998 as head of its infrastructure service. In 2002, she became adviser to the Prefect for the Ile-de-France region, responsible for transport and development. She joined Veolia Environmental Services in 2005 as special adviser to the CEO. She served as CEO of Veolia Environmental Services Cleaning and Multiservices from 2008 and Veolia Environmental Services for Ile-de-France from 2010. Since 2012, she has been CEO of Veolia Environmental Services in the United Kingdom. Ms. Estelle Brachlianoff is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and of the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.

Regis Calmels Mr. Regis Calmels serves as Senior Executive Vice President - Asia, Member of the Executive Committee of Veolia Environnement SA. He is also Member of the Company's Management Committee. He joined Veolia Water in January 1979. Successively an engineer at Arras, head of the Source du Lez worksite at Montpellier, head of the eastern sector of the Generale des Eaux Centre-Sud Ouest Region, then the Brie sector, and Mediterraneenne des Eaux, he has been running Veolia Water's international subsidiaries since 1995 (Houston, Philippines, Singapore). Since 1999, he has served as CEO of Veolia Water Asia. Mr. Regis Calmels obtained a degree in Engineering from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.

Philippe Guitard Mr. Philippe Guitard serves as Senior Executive Vice President - Central and Eastern Europe, Member of the Executive Committee of Veolia Environnement VE SA. Hwe is also Member of the Company's Management Committee. He started his career as a Lead Project Engineer in industrial water treatment at Sogea (Generale des Eaux Group) in 1985. Successively an operations engineer in Bergerac, later head of agencies in Mandelieu-la-Napoule and Cagnes-sur-Mer at Compagnie des Eaux et de l'Ozone, he joined Compagnie Generale des Eaux in 1995 as Regional Director in Ponce (Puerto Rico). In 1997, he moved to the Czech Republic as CEO of the Vodarna Plzen subsidiary. In 1999 he was appointed CEO of Veolia Water for the Czech Republic and in 2002 CEO of Veolia Water for Central Europe and Russia. In 2008, he was appointed Director of Veolia Water Europe (excluding France).

Olivier Mareuse Mr. Olivier Mareuse serves as Director, Chief Financial Officer of Caisse des depots et consignations (CDC) group of Veolia Environnement SA since March 15, 2012. He joined CNP Assurances in 1988 as an assistant director in the financial institutions department. In 1989, he was named technical and financial director in the collective insurance department. Mr. Mareuse then worked as special assistant to the CEO of CNP Assurances between 1991 and 1993. From 1993 to 1998, he worked as director of strategy, management control and relations with shareholders, and he was responsible for the introduction to the stock market of CNP Assurances. He was then appointed director of investments, a post he occupied until 2010. Finally, in October 2010, Mr. Mareuse joined the Caisse des Depots et Consignations first as deputy CFO and then, as from December 2010, as CFO and a member of the management committees. Mr. Olivier Mareuse graduated from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in 1984 and from the Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1988,

Helman le Pas de Secheval Mr. Helman le Pas de Secheval serves as Member of the Executive Committee, General Counsel of Veolia Environnement SA. He is also Member of the Company's Management Committee. He began his career in 1991 at Banexi. From 1993 to 1997, he was Deputy Inspector-General of the underground quarries of Paris. In July 1997, he was appointed deputy to the head of the Corporate Finance Department of the COB (the French securities regulator), becoming head of this department in 1998. He then joined Groupama SA and became group Chief Financial Officer A in 2001 and CEO of Groupama Centre-Atlantique in 2010. Since September 2012, he has served as Senior Executive Vice-President and General Counsel of Veolia Environnement. Mr. Helman le Pas de Secheval is a graduate of the Ecole Normale Superieure and holder of a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in physical sciences and an engineering degree from Ecole des Mines de Paris

Pavel Pasa Mr. Pavel Pasa has held the position of Director - Employees Representative at Veolia Environnement SA since October 15, 2014. Since November 5, 2014 he has been Member of the Company's Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development Committee.

Guillaume Texier Mr. Guillaume Texier has held the position of Director of Veolia Environnement SA since April 21, 2016. Since April 20, 2017 he has been Member of the Company's Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development Committee. Apart from his current duties at the Company he has occupied the post of Chief Financial Officer of Compagnie Saint-Gobain, since January 1, 2016. He started his career with the French civil service, notably as an Advisor to the Minister of the Environment and the Minister for Industry. He joined Saint-Gobain* in 2005 as Vice President of Corporate Planning in Paris and was subsequently appointed General Manager of gypsum activities in Canada, Vice President of the roofing materials activity in the US and Vice President of the ceramic materials activity worldwide. Mr. Guillaume Texier is a graduate of École Polytechnique and Corps des Mines.

Pierre Victoria Mr. Pierre Victoria serves as Director, Sustainable Development Director at Veolia Environnement SA since October 15, 2014. Since November 5, 2014 he has been Member of the Company's Accounts, Audit and Compensation Committees. He is General Representative of the Cercle francais de l’eau and Treasurer of the non-profit organization Association pour la defense des interets francais en Asie Pacifique (ADIFAP). Mr. Pierre Victoria is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques (IEP) in Paris and holds a Master's degree in Law. He is currently the Director of Sustainable Development for Veolia. He joined the headquarters of Veolia Eau-Compagnie Generale des Eaux in 2001 after holding sales and administrative positions with Veolia Eau-Compagnie Générale des Eaux in western France for twelve years. He is also the General Representative of the Cercle français de l'eau and a member of the French trade union CFDT.

Nabeel Al-Buenain Mr. Nabeel Mohammed Al-Buenain has served as Independent Director - Permanent representative of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company at Veolia Environnement SA since 2017. In January 2017 he was appointed Vice Chairman of the Board of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, and in April 2017 he became that company’s Group Chief Executive Officer. He joined Qatar Petroleum in 1995 and held different positions such as senior Plant Engineer, Head Technical Services for Ras Laffan Common Cooling Seawater Project, Chairman of the Technical and Commercial Evaluation Team for all Nakhilat developed projects, and Project Manager for Ras Laffan Port Expansion Projects. He then served as Project Executive Director of Qatar’s New Port Project from June 2011 to December 2014 before returning to QP. He has 20 years of varied experience in project management and has delivered all his projects successfully, on time, and within budget. Mr. Nabeel Mohammed Al-Buenain s a graduate of Lamar University’s (Beaumont, Texas) Faculty of Engineering.

Isabelle Courville Ms. Isabelle Courville has held the position of Independent Director of Veolia Environnement SA since April 21, 2016. She is also Member of the Strategy, Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development Committee. of the Company. Apart from her current duties at the Company she acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada. She was active for 20 years in the Canadian telecommunications industry. She served as President of Bell Canada's Enterprise Group and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Bell Nordiq. From 2006 to 2013, she joined Hydro-Québec where she served as President of Hydro-Quebec TransEnergie and eventually as President of Hydro-Québec Distribution. Since 2013, she has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada. She is also a Board member of Canadian Pacific Railway and Gecina. She sits on the Board of the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors and the Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations. Ms. Isabelle Courville graduated in engineering physics from Ecole Polytechnique Montreal and in civil law from McGill University.

Baudouin Prot Mr. Baudouin Prot has been Independent Director of Veolia Environnement SA since April 30, 2003. Apart from his current duties at the Company he acts as Senior Advisor of Boston Consulting Group (France). From 1974 to 1983, Mr. Prot was successively Deputy Director to the Prefect of the Franche-Comte region of France, French General Inspector of Finance, and Deputy Director of Energy and Raw Materials of the Ministry of Industry. He joined Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) in 1983, where he served in various positions before becoming Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 1992 and Chief Executive Officer in 1996. After having been Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas from March 2000, and then Director and Chief Executive Officer from June 2003, he was appointed as Chairman of the Board of BNP Paribas on December 1, 2011. Mr. Prot is also Director of Pinault-Printemps-Redoute, Lafarge, Pargesa Holding SA and ERBE, amongst other positions. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) in Paris in 1972 and of Ecole Nationale d’Administration in 1976.

Nathalie Rachou Ms. Nathalie Rachou has been Independent Director of Veolia Environnement SA since May 16, 2012. Since December 11, 2012 she also has been Member of the Company’s Accounts and Audit Committee. She is a Senior Advisor of Rouvier Associes. She graduated from the Ecole des hautes études commerciales (HEC) in 1978 and spent the first part of her career at Banque Indosuez (now Credit Agricole). After working as a foreign exchange dealer for clients in London and Paris from 1978 to 1982, she was Head of Asset and Liability Management and Market Risk Management until 1986, and then set up the bank's business on MATIF and the bank's derivatives broking subsidiary. From 1991 to 1996, she was General Counsel for Banque Indosuez, then served from 1996 to 1999 as head of Global Foreign Exchange and Currency Options worldwide. In November 1999, she founded Topiary Finance, a United Kingdom based asset management company, which she led until 2015. She has been a non-executive Director of Societe Generale since 2008 (Chairman of the Risks Committee and member of the Audit and Internal Control Committee) of Altran Technologies (member of the Audit Committee) since 2012 and of Laird Plc (member of the Audit Committee) since 2016. Finally, she has been a French foreign trade advisor since 2001 and is a member of the Cercle d'Outre-Manche and a trustee of the Dispensaire Français in London.