Viscofan SA (VIS.MC)

Name Description

Jose Domingo de Ampuero y Osma Mr. Jose Domingo de Ampuero y Osma serves as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Viscofan, S.A. He was appointed to these posts on December 17, 2009 and has been on the Company's Board since February 27, 2009, acting as Independent Member. In the past, he served as Vice President of Naviera Vizcaino, President of SA Power, Vice President of BBVA Bancomer (Mexico), Chairman of Bodegas y Bebidas, Vice Chairman of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Vice President of Iberdrola and President of Cementos Lemona SA. He has also acted as Chairman of the Board of Autopista Vasco-Aragonesa SA and Santa y Real Casa de Misericordia de Bilbao, Member of the Board of Directors of Association for the Advancement of Management and President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Circulo de Empresarios Vascos. Currently, he acts as Chairman of Vamex CB SRO, Indistrias Alimentarias de Navarra SAU, Koteks Viscofan DOO, Naturin Viscofan GmbH, Viscofan Canada Inc, Viscofan Centroamerica Comercial SA. Viscofan CZ SRO, Viscofan de Mexico S de RL de CV. Viscofan Technology Suzhou Co Ltd, Viscofan UK Limited and Viscofan USA Inc, and Member of the Consultants Board of Viscofan do Brasil Sociedade Comercial e Industrial Ltda. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration degree, both from the University of Southern California.

Jose Antonio Canales Garcia Mr. Jose Antonio Canales Garcia serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Viscofan, S.A. Prior to this, he was General manager, Executive Director from April 11, 2014. He joined the Group in 1996 as General Manager of Viscofan do Brazil, leading the expansion of Viscofan Group in South America until his appointment in 2006 as General Manager of the Company and its subsidiary companies. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Maxam Corporation Holding S.L. He holds a degree in Economics and Business from Deusto Business School (Bilbao) of Universidad de Deusto and has completed an advanced course of studies in International Transport & Distribution at the London School of Foreign Trade.

Nestor Basterra Larroude Mr. Nestor Basterra Larroude serves as First Vice Chairman of the Board of Viscofan, SA since June 3, 2008. He was also Independent Director at the Company from June 3, 2008 until 2014. He spent most of his career in the Banking sector in Spain and abroad, being responsible for the Capital Markets and Corporate Banking Departments of Banco Santander and Bank Of America. He has been Director of Industrias Alimentarias de Navarra, Naturin GMBH & Co KG, Amistra SGC SA and Viscofan USA Inc. Currently, he acts as Vice President and Board Member of Iberpapel Gestion SA and Board Member of Amistra SGIIC SA, as well as Vice Chairman of Gamex CB SRO, Industrias Alimentarias de Navarra SAU, Koteks Viscofan DOO, Naturin Viscofan GmbH, Viscofan Canada Inc, Viscofan Centroamerica Comercial SA, Viscofan CZ SRO, Viscofan de Mexico S de RL de CV, Viscofan Technology Suzhou Co Ltd, Viscofan UK Limited and Viscofan USA Inc, as well as Member of the Consultants Board of Viscofan Do Brasil Sociedade Comercial e Industrial Ltda. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law and a diploma in Economics from Universidad de Deusto, as well as a Masters of Business Administration degree from IESE at Universidad de Navarra.

Agatha Echevarria Canales Ms. Agatha Echevarria Canales serves as Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Viscofan, S.A. She has been on the Company's Board since June 24, 1998 and was named Second Vice Chairman of the Board on February 28, 2013. She previously worked at Touche & Ross, British Petroleum Espana and Charterhouse Limited, where she held the position of Managing Director and Member of the Board of its Spanish subsidiary and was also the Founder and Director of D+A Documentacion y Analisis SA. She holds a degree in Law and a degree in Business Administration, both from Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

Juan Maria Zuza Lanz Mr. Juan Maria Zuza Lanz serves as Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Viscofan, S.A. He is practicing lawyer with his own law office, working mainly in the area of civil and mercantile private litigation, and qualified in Navarre Local Law. He has been a faculty member of the two law schools, Escuelas de Practica Juridica, in Navarra since they were first created. Currently lectures at the EPJ at the Public University of Navarre. He is on the list of arbitrators in mercantile law of the Arbitration Court of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Navarre and has been Treasurer for the governing committee of the professional association of lawyers (Colegio de Abogados) in Pamplona for ten years. He has experience as a legal advisor to, and member of, many boards of directors in the business world. He graduated in Law from Universidad de Navarra.

Santiago Domecq Bohorquez Mr. Santiago Domecq Bohorquez has been Director at Viscofan SA since April 21, 2016. He is also Member of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Juan March de la Lastra Mr. Juan March de la Lastra serves as Director of Viscofan, S.A. since May 7, 2015. He is currently employed at the bank Banca March S.A. as Executive Vice Chairman, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Board, and Chairman of the Credit Risk Committee. He is Vice Chairman of Corporacion Financiera Alba S.A. Furthermore, he is Director and Member of the Strategy Committee and Nominating, Remunerations and Corporate Governance Committee of Indra Sistemas, S.A., Director and member of the Investment Committee at Deya Capital SCR, S.A. He has been Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of ACS and of the Board of Acerinox, S.A. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid.

Jose Maria Aldecoa Sagastasoloa Mr. Jose Maria Aldecoa Sagastasoloa serves as Independent Director of Viscofan, S.A. He has held this post since May 23, 2012. He acted as Director at COPRECI (1971-1982) and as General Director at Fagor Electronica, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Gagor S Coop (1982-1991). Between 1984 and 1991 he was Vice President of ANIEL. He also acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Association Europea de Componentes Electronicos (EECA) between 1986 and 1991. He also held various positions at Mondragon Corporacion. In addition, he acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Copreci-Chequia, Copreci-Mexico, Vitorio Luzurianga and Fagor Ederlan-Brasil, among others. Currently, he is Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Technical Physics and Electrical Engineering from Mondragon Unibertsitatea. He also participated in Advanced Management Program (PADE) at IESE.

Alejandro Legarda Zaragueta Mr. Alejandro Legarda Zaragueta serves as Independent Director of Viscofan, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since May 22, 2006. In 1989, he was appointed as Director of Administration and Economic Affairs of Auxiliares de Ferrocarriles SA and became its Chief Executive Officer in 1992. In addition, he has served as Chief Administrative and Economic Officer of Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, and currently acts as Member of its Board of Directors. He is an Industrial Engineer graduated from Escuela Superior de Ingenieros de San Sebastian at Universidad de Navarra and holds a Masters degree in Economics and Business Administration from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Ignacio Marco-Gardoqui Ibanez Mr. Ignacio Marco-Gardoqui Ibanez serves as Independent Director of Viscofan, S,A. since January 1, 2010. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Schneider Electric Espana, Progenika Biopharma, Minerales y Productos Derivados and TUBACEX Tubos Inoxidables SA. In the past, he acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Tecnicas Reunidas, Banco del Comercio, IBV and Banco de Credito Local, as well as he served as Chairman of Naturgas. He has also acted as Board Member of Iberdrola Ingenieria y Construccion SA (Iberinco). He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad de Deusto.