Vitro SAB de CV (VITROA.MX)

Name Description

Adrian Sada Gonzalez Mr. Adrian G. Sada Gonzalez serves as Chairman of the Board of Vitro, S.A.B de C.V. since 1984. He is also Chairman of the Finance and Planning Committee of the Company. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Alfa, Gruma, Cydsa, Regio Empresas, Latin American Executive Board for the Wharton School, Consejo Mexicano de Hombres de Negocios (CMHN), and Grupo de Industriales de Nuevo Leon.

Adrian Sada Cueva Mr. Adrian G. Sada Cueva serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Vitro, S.A.B de C.V. He has been on the Company's Board since April 29, 2010 and he was named CEO on March 20, 2013. He has also acted as Member of the Company's Finance and Planning Committee. Additionally, he has been Vice President of Finance and Administration of the Company's Glass Containers Unit. He has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Coparmex Nuevo Leon, Consejo Ejecutivo de la Universidad de Monterrey, Empresas Comegua SA, Pronatura Noreste, Organizacion de Vida Silvestre AC, Salinas del Pacifico SA de CV and Club Deportivo Cazadores Monterrey AC. In the past, he served as General Manager of Vitro Automotriz SA de CV and Vitro Cristalglass SL. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration from Stanford University.

Claudio Luis del Valle Cabello Mr. Claudio Luis del Valle Cabello served as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Vitro S.A.B de C.V. from 2010 to 2016. He has acted as Non-Member Secretary of the Audit Committee, Corporate Practices Committee and the Finance and Planning Committee of the Company. He was also appointed as Interim Director of Restructuration in 2009. He has also been President of the Issuers’ Committee of the Mexican Stock Exchange since 2002. Between 1995 and 1996, he acted as Vice President of Finance and Controller of Anchor Glass Container Corp. In the past, he worked at Gomez Morfin Meljem y Asociados. Currently, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Universidad Regiomontana and Gas Industrial de Monterrey. He obtained a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Regiomontana in Monterrey, Mexico in 1990.

Alvaro Fernandez Garza Mr. Alvaro Fernandez Garza serves as Director of Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He has acted as Member of the Finance and Planning Committee of the Company. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of Alfa, Cydsa, Pyosa, Museo de Arte Contemporaneo de Monterrey (MARCO) Club Industrial Monterrey, Universidad de Monterrey (UDEM) and Casino Monterrey. In Alfa, he has been Chief Executive Officer Sigma Alimentos (2009-2010), Commercial Director Sigma Alimentos (2006-2009) and Chief Executive Officer of Terza (2003-2006). He is the General Manager of ALFA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from the University of Notre Dame, Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration from Georgetown University.

Tomas Roberto Gonzalez Sada Mr. Tomas Roberto Gonzalez Sada serves Director of Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1980. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of Cydsa. He has acted as Member of the Finance and Planning Committee of the Company. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Cydsa, Vice President of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness, Honorary Consul of Japan at Monterrey, Mexico, Treasurer of the Fundacion Martinez Sada, Member of the Consejo Mexicano de Hombres de Negocios (CMHN), and Member of the Board of Patronato Caritas de Monterrey.

Ricardo Guajardo Touche Mr. Ricardo Guajardo Touche serves as Director of Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. He acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Solfi and Board Member of BBVA Bancomer, Valores de Monterrey, Bimbo, Liverpool, Alfa, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, Coppel and Coca-Cola Femsa. Moreover, he has held executive positions at BBVA Bancomer, Valores de Monterrey, Femsa and Grupo AXA. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, a degree in Electrical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters degree from the University of California.

David Martinez Guzman Mr. David Martinez Guzman serves as Director of Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. Moreover, he acts as Executive Director of Fintech Advisory Limited and Board Member of Alfa SAB de CV. He is the Chairman and Special Counsel of Fintech Advisory, Inc. and member of the Boards of Directors of ALFA, Sabadell Banc and CEMEX. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. In addition, he holds a Bachelors degree in Philosophy from Pontificia Universidad Gregoriana de Roma and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School.

Jaime Rico Garza Mr. Jaime Rico Garza serves as Director of Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2008. He has also acted as Member of the Company's Finance and Planning Committee. He is also President and CEO of the Boards of Vitro Europe, IP Vidrio y Cristal and Vitro Global. He was Director of Vitro Cristalglass from 2007 to 2012.

Joaquin Vargas Guajardo Thurlow Mr. Joaquin Vargas Guajardo Thurlow serves as Independent Director of Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2000. He has also acted as Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and Member of the Company's Corporate Practices Committee. Additionally, he is Chairman of the Board of Grupo MVS Comunicaciones and Chairman of the Board of CMR SAB de CV. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Santander, Grupo Costamex, El Universal, Consejo Superior of the Universidad Panamericana and Medica Sur. He has occupied several posts such as Chairman of the Advisory Board of the National Chamber of Industria de Radio y Television (2000-2001), Chairman of the Asociacion Mexicana de Restaurantes (1985-1987) and Chairman of the Asociacion de Directores de Cadenas de Restaurantes (1989). He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and studied Management in IPADE.

Mario Martin Laborin Gomez Mr. Mario Martin Laborin Gomez serves as Independent Director of Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. He has also acted as Member of the Company's Finance and Planning Committee. Additionally, he has acted as Chief Executive Officer of ABC Holding, Chief Executive Officer of Bancomext (2006-2008); Chief Executive Officer of Nacional Financiera S.N.C. (2000-2008), Chief Executive Officer of Bancomer, S.A. and Chairman of its brokerage firm (1991-2000); and Co-Founder and CEO of Grupo Vector (1986-1990). He was Member of the Boards of TV Azteca, Cerveceria Cuauhtemoc, Transportacion Maritima Mexicana, Bancomer, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, Mexder, Ideval, Xignux, Megacable, Cydsa and Gruma.

Ricardo Martin Bringas Mr. Ricardo Martin Bringas serves as Independent Director of Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. He has acted as Chairman of the Company's Corporate Practices Committee. He is also Chairman and Member of the Board of Organizacion Soriana, Member of the Boards of Telefonos de Mexico, Aeromexico, Grupo Financiero Banamex, Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM), Grupo Senda, Madisa, Consejo Mexicano de Hombres de Negocios (CMHN), Grupo de Empresarios de Nuevo Leon and Asociacion Nacional de Tiendas de Autoservicio y Departamentales (ANTAD for its initials in Spanish). He is also Chairman of Patronato del Hospital Regional Materno Infantil.

Guillermo Ortiz Martinez Mr. Guillermo Ortiz Martinez serves as Independent Director of Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. He has acted as Member of the Audit Committee, Finance and Planning Committee and of the Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He is also Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A. de C.V., Founder and President of Guillermo Ortiz y Asociados, S.A. de C.V., Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A.B. de C.V., Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Grupo Comercial Chedraui S.A.B. de C.V. and Weatherford International Ltd.; Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (2009), Governor of the Bank of Mexico (1998-2009); Secretary of Finance and Public Credit in the Mexican Federal Government (1994-1997); and Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (1984-1988). President of BTG Pactual Casa de Bolsa Mexico. He holds a Master of Science degree in Economics from the Stanford University, as well as a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the same academic institution. He also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).