Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT4.SA)

Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Mr. Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Telefonica Brasil SA. He is Chairman of the Board of Telefonica Brasil SA since April 28, 2016. Previously, he also held this position at the Company between 2006 and 2007 and was Vice-President of Regulation and Business with Operators from March 23, 2004 to 2006. He previously served as Vice President of Regulation and Operator Business, Vice President of Telefonica Data Brasil Holding SA, SP Telecomunicacoes Holding Ltda, Sudestecel Participacoes SA, Iberoleste Participacoes SA and TBS Celular Participacoes SA. He served as Regulatory and Corporate Strategist of Tele Sudeste Celular Participacoes SA, Tele Leste Celular Participacoes SA and Celular CRT Participacoes SA. He holds a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

David Melcon Sanchez Friera Mr. David Melcon Sanchez Friera serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations of Telefonica Brasil S.A. since February 10, 2016. He has over 20 years of global experience as a Finance Executive in telecommunications in Latin America and Europe . He was Telefónica Group Transformation Director from 2015 to 2016; he served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Financial Officer of Telefónica Czech Republic from 2012 to 2014; from 2007 until 2012 he held the position of Director of Finance and Control of the Telefonica Group Europe and served as Director of Finance Department of Telefonica Latinoamerica and Grupo Telefonica Móviles from 2005 to 2007 after serving the Finance Manager role from 2001 to 2005; at Arthur Andersen, he was Auditor from 1996 to 2001. He also served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Slovakia from 2013 until 2014 and member of the Board of Directors of Tesco Mobile Czech Republic during same period; he was a member of the Supervisory Board of Hansenet - Germany from 2010 to 2011 and member of the Board of Directors of Telfin - Ireland from 2010 to 2012. He graduated in Economics and Business Administration from the Universidad de Zaragoza (Spain), and has done Masters in Auditing and Business Analysis from Universidad Complutense de Madrid (Spain).

Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira Mr. Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira serves as General Secretary, Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Telefonica Brasil SA since May 10, 2011. He was General Secretary and General Counsel of Vivo Participacoes SA and Vivo SA. He also served as Secretary of the Member of the Board of Telefonica Factoring do Brasil Ltda.; Secretary and Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonica Corretora de Seguros Ltda; Chairman and Board of Directors of ACT de Participacoes e Companhia AIX de Participacoes; General Secretary and General Counsel of Global Village Telecom S.A. and GVT Participacoes S.A. until April 1, 2016. He graduated in Law from Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos - UNISINOS.

Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Mr. Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho serves as Director of Telefonica Brasil SA. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atento Holding Inversiones y Teleservicios SAU, as Manager of Fundacion Telefonica, as Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonica Internacional, as Member of the Board of Advisers of Telefonica LATAM, as Executive Board Member and Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonica Argentina SA and as Honored President of PREALSA. From July 2004 to December 2007, he was CEO of Mercasa. He was President and Director of the strategic corporate area of Donuts Panrico Group between 1996 and 2004, General Director of the Ministry of Commerce and Tourism from 1993 to 1996, General Secretary of Union de Consumidores de Espana (UCE), between 1990 and 1993, General Secretary of Juventudes Socialistas, and Executive Member of PSOE from 1984 to 1993, among others. He holds degree in Information and Publicity and Law.

Luiz Fernando Furlan Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan serves as Director of Telefonica Brasil SA. He has been Co-Chairman of BRF Brasil Foods SA, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fundacao pela Sustentabilidade do Amazonas. He has also acted as Member of the Boards of Directors of Amil Participacoes, Telefonica SA in Spain, Telefonica Internacional and AGCO Corporation in the United States. He has also acted as Member of the International Advisory Boards of Panasonic in Japan and McLarty Associates in the United States. From 2003 to 2007, he was Minister of Development, Industry and Commerce of Brazil. Previously, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of Sadia SA and Panamco. He holds a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI) and a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Santana University.

Antonio Goncalves de Oliveira Mr. Antonio Goncalves de Oliveira serves as Director of Telefonica Brasil SA since November 7, 2011. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Vivo Participacoes SA since March 2001. He held the same position at Telesp Celular SA, Tele Sudeste Celular Participacoes SA, Telemig Celular Participacoes SA, Telemig Celular SA, Tele Leste Celular Participacoes SA, Tele Centro Oeste Celular Participacoes SA and Celular CRT Participacoes SA. He graduated in Social Sciences from Universidade de Sao Paulo and has a Masters degree in Communication Sciences, as well as a post graduate degree in Sociology from Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Luis Francisco Javier Bastida Ibarguen Mr. Luis Francisco Javier Bastida Ibarguen serves as Director of Telefonica Brasil SA. He serves as Chairman of Audit and Control and Member of Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. Since 2002, he acts as Independent Consultant and Member of the Boards of Directors of various companies. Between 2000 and 2001, he worked for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria being General Director and Member of the Executive Board. From 1988 to 2000, he was Chief Financial Officer at Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria. Between 1970 and 1976, he acted at General Eletric in New York and Spain. He graduated in Business Science from San Sebastian College and he holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Columbia University. He holds Bachelors degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad de Deusto.

Roberto Oliveira de Lima Mr. Roberto Oliveira de Lima serves as Director of Telefonica Brasil SA since November 7, 2011. He was Member of the Board of Directors of Vivo Participacoes SA, TBS Celular Participacoes Ltda, Ptelecom Brasil SA and Portelcom Participacoes SA. He was also Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Vivo Participacoes SA, Tele Centro Oeste Celular Participacoes SA, Telerj, Telest, Telebahia, Telergipe, Celular CRT SA, Telesp Celular, Global Telecom and Telegoias, among others. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Credicard between 1999 and 2005 and Chief Executive Officer of Banco Credicard SA from 2002 to 2005. He holds Bachelors degree in Public Administration and obtained an M.B.A. degree from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Ramiro Sanchez de Lerin Garcia Ovies Mr. Ramiro Sanchez de Lerin Garcia Ovies serves as Director of Telefonica Brasil S.A. since April 28, 2016. He is General Secretary and Secretary of the Board of Directors of Telefonica SA. He is also a member of the Executive Committee. He began his career at Arthur Andersen, working for its Audit department and subsequently to the Tax department. In 1982, he became legal adviser to the State Government (King Counsel - Abogado del Estado) and began working for the local tax authorities in Madrid (Delegacion de Hacienda de Madrid). He was assigned to the State Secretariat for the European Communities and later to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the private sector, from 1988 onwards, he was the Secretary General and the Secretary of the Board of Directors of public companies Elosua SA, Tabacalera SA, Altadis, SA and Xfera Moviles, SA. He worked as a professor at the Catholic Institute of Directors and Management Companies (Catholic Instituto Catolico de Administraion y Direccion de Empresas - ICADE), and the Institute of Business and School of Public Finance (Instituto de Empresa and Escuela de Hacienta Publica). He is a member of the Fundacao Nacional del Vidrio Foundation and Padre Arrupe Foundation. After working as CEO of Tabacalera along with Mr. Cesar Alierta, in 2003 he joined Telefonica Group as Group General Counsel and Executive Committee Member of the Executive.

Narcis Serra Serra Dr. Narcis Serra Serra serves as Director of Telefonica Brasil SA. He acted as Vice President of the Government of Spain from 1991 to 1995, and Spanish Minister of Defense from 1982 to 1991. He served as Mayor of Barcelona from 1979 to 1982. He has been President of CIDOB Foundation and Barcelona Institute for International Studies (IBEI). He holds a Bachelors degree and a Doctorate degree in Economic Science from Universidad Autonoma de Barcelona.

Sonia Julia Sulzbeck Villalobos Ms. Sonia Julia Sulzbeck Villalobos serves as Director of Telefonica Brasil S.A. since April 28, 2016. She is also President of the CFA Society Brazil, non-profit association consisting of 800 professionals who hold the CFA certification (Chartered Financial Analyst) in the country. She is a founding partner of Lanin Partners SpA, responsible for managing funds long / short Latin American stocks and funds since 2009. From 2005 to 2009, she was Fund Manager of Latin America, Chile, managing mutual and institutional funds of Larrain Vial AGF. From 1996 to 2002, she was responsible for private equity investments in Brazil, Argentina and Chile for Bassini company and Playfair & Associates, LLC. From 1989 she was Head of Research of Banco Garantia. She was the first person to receive the CFA certification in Latin America in 1994. She graduated in Public Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1984 and did Masters in Finance from the same institution in 2004.

Antonio Carlos Valente da Silva Mr. Antonio Carlos Valente da Silva serves as Director of Telefonica Brasil SA. since April 28, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chairman and Member of the Executive Board of the company. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of the company. He acted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telefonica del Peru SAA, Telefonica Moviles SA, Telefonica Moviles Peru Holding SAC and Telefonica Peru Holding SAC and Telefonica Multimedia SAC. He currently serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonica Multimedia SAC. In addition, he is First Vice President of Associacao Empresas Privadas de Servicos Publicos (ADEPSEP) and he is Director of Camara de Comercio da Espanha no Peru (COCEP). Since May 2007, he has been President of AHCIET - Asociacion Iberoamericana de Centros de Investigacion y Empresas de Telecomunicaciones. Since July 2008, he has been President of Telebrasil (Associacao Brasileira de Telecomunicacoes). He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering and a Masters degree in Business Administration, with specializations in Systems and Business Management from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio). He also studied Entrepreneurial Strategy at the MIT Sloan School of Management.