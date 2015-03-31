Edition:
Vijaya Bank (VJBK.NS)

VJBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

60.90INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.05 (+3.48%)
Prev Close
Rs58.85
Open
Rs59.75
Day's High
Rs61.40
Day's Low
Rs58.90
Volume
3,298,319
Avg. Vol
1,294,641
52-wk High
Rs97.40
52-wk Low
Rs37.10

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Gopalakrishnan Narayanan

2015 Part Time Non - Official Director & Non Executive Chairman

R. A. Sankara Narayanan

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

Murali Ramaswamy

2016 Chief Financial Officer

B. S. Rama Rao

2013 Executive Director

Nageswara Rao Y

2016 Executive Director

A. Rajeev

2015 General Manager Accts

Rajan Dogra

2017 Shareholder Director

Raghvender Gupta

2017 Shareholder Director

N. Rao

2017 Government Nominee Director

G. Borah

2017 R.B.I Nominee Director

S. Raghunath

2016 Part time Non-Official Director

M. Bhagavantha Rao

2016 Part time Non - Official Director

V V R Sastry

2016 Part time Non - Official Director
Biographies

Name Description

Gopalakrishnan Narayanan

R. A. Sankara Narayanan

Murali Ramaswamy

B. S. Rama Rao

Nageswara Rao Y

A. Rajeev

Shri. A. S. Rajeev is General Manager Accts of the company. He was the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Rajan Dogra

Raghvender Gupta

N. Rao

Shri. N. Srinivasa Rao serves as Government Nominee Director of the Company. Presently he is posted as a an economic advisor in DFS, Government of India.

G. Borah

S. Raghunath

M. Bhagavantha Rao

V V R Sastry

