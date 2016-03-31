Vukile Property Fund Ltd (VKEJ.J)

Name Description

Anton Botha Mr. Anton Dirk Botha is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Anton is a director and co-owner of Imalivest, an investment group. He also serves as non-executive director on the boards of the University of Pretoria, JSE Limited, Sanlam Limited, certain Sanlam subsidiaries and African Rainbow Minerals Limited. Anton made his career in investments. As chief executive, he led the team that built Gensec Limited into a leading South African investment banking group.

Laurence Rapp Mr. Laurence Gary Rapp is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Laurence has been the driving force behind Vukile’s transformation and growth since his appointment in 2011. He is closely involved in all aspects of deal making and the corporate finance function of Vukile. Prior to joining Vukile, Laurence was a director of Standard Bank and head of the insurance and asset management division. His experience spans the areas of investment banking, private equity, retail banking, insurance and asset management. He currently serves as the chairman of SA REIT, an industry body driving listed property interests, chairman of Synergy Income Fund Limited and a non-executive director of Atlantic Leaf Properties Limited. Appointed: 1 August 2011

Michael Potts Mr. Michael John Potts is Financial Director, Executive Director of Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Michael is a founding director of Vukile and prior to joining Vukile was an independent adviser to the Bridge Capital Group on property transactions, property portfolio assembly, financial structuring and capital raising. Prior to that, he was managing and financial director of the South African group that forms part of the UK-based Hanover Acceptances Group and a non-executive director of Hanover Acceptances Limited (United Kingdom) and Outspan International Limited for six and seven years respectively. He currently serves as a non-executive director of Synergy Income Fund Limited. Appointed: 17 May 2004.

Hermina Lopion Ms. Hermina Christina (Ina) Lopion is Executive Director, Asset Management of Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Ms. Ina finished BSc, University of Stellenbosch, Executive Development Programme: Manchester Business School Ina has 25 years’ experience in the property market. She is responsible for asset management within Vukile. Ina is responsible for driving the day-to-day management of the portfolio and delivery on key operational goals. Ina is a board member of the SA Council of Shopping Centres. Appointed: 1 January 2010.

Gabaiphiwe Moseneke Dr. Gabaiphiwe Sedise Moseneke is Executive Director of Vukile Property Fund Limited since August 1, 2013. Sedise is responsible for Vukile’s sovereign tenant sub-portfolio and for jointly driving Vukile’s overall portfolio growth and transformation objectives. He was chief executive of Encha Properties from 2004 up until Vukile’s acquisition of a portfolio of government-tenanted properties from Encha in 2013. He is a past president of the South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA) and also sits on the board of Nu-Hold Group, an upmarket residential and commercial property development and investment company, and is interim CEO of Synergy. He is a member of the South African Institute of Black Property Practitioners (SAIBPP). Appointed: 1 August 2013.

Johann Neethling Mr. Johann Neethling is Company secretary of Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Johann has 16 years’ experience in the areas of assurance, general and corporate finance, governance and company secretariat. He joined Vukile as part of the management team when Sanlam’s asset management business was acquired by Vukile. Prior to that, he held various positions within the property division of Sanlam. He serves as director and senior vice-president of Chartered Secretaries Southern Africa.

Stefanes Booysen Dr. Stefanes Francois (Steve) Booysen is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Vukile Property Fund. Mr. Steve is the former group chief executive officer of Absa Group Limited. Steve also serves on the boards of Steinhoff International Holdings Limited, Clover Industries Limited, Efficient Financial Holdings Limited and Senwes Limited.

Renosi Mokate Dr. Renosi Denise Mokate is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Renosi has over 27 years’ experience in the field of development economics and planning and has served in various academic and executive roles. She is a former executive director of the World Bank as well as a former deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank. She currently serves as a director of Bidvest Bank and is chairperson of the Government Employees Pension Fund.

Peter Moyanga Mr. Peter Spiho Moyanga is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Mr. Peter is an owner-operator franchisee of the world renowned fast foods franchise, McDonald’s, with whom he has eight restaurants. Previously, Peter held a senior management position with McDonald’s Corporation for 10 years. In addition to his business interest, Peter is also a director of Reach for a Dream Foundation.

Hatla Ntene Mr. Hatla Ntene is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vukile Property Fund Ltd. Hatla is a registered quantity surveyor, has over 25 years of experience in project management, cost engineering and contract administration. He is the executive chairman of Mvua Property Partners, a commercial property investment firm, and serves as a non-executive director of AECOM South Africa, Calgro M3 and Don Group.

Nigel Payne Mr. Nigel George Payne is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Vukile Property Fund. Nigel serves on the boards of Bidvest Group Limited, JSE Limited, BSi Steel Group Limited and Mr Price Group Limited, where he holds the position of chairman.