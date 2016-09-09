Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC (VM.L)

Name Description

Glen Richard Moreno Mr. Glen Richard Moreno, BA is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC. Glen Joined the Board in January 2015. He Will become Chairman of the Nomination Committee on appointment as Chairman. Glen has over 40 years’ experience in business and finance gained from senior positions in a wide range of industries. Glen’s deep financial services knowledge and experience, leadership qualities and credibility with key stakeholders made him the unanimous choice of the Board to succeed Sir David Clementi as Chairman of Virgin Money. Glen has a BA degree from Stanford University, was a Rotary Foundation Fellow at Delhi University, and received a JD degree in 1969 from Harvard Law School. Glen is the Chairman of Pearson Plc, where he chairs its Nomination Committee and is a member of the Remuneration Committee. He is also Non-Executive Director of Fidelity International Limited. Glen is a former Deputy Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council and former acting Chairman of UK Financial Investments Limited, the company set up by HM Treasury to manage the Government’s shareholdings in UK banks. He was Senior Independent Director at Lloyds Banking Group plc from 2010 to 2012 and Deputy Chairman late in his tenure, and he was Senior Independent Director at Man Group plc from 2001 to 2009. In his executive capacity, Glen worked at Citigroup in Europe and Asia for 18 years, running the investment banking and trading division as a Group Executive. He was also Chief Executive of Fidelity International from 1987 to 1991.

Jayne-Anne Gadhia Ms. Jayne-Anne Gadhia, CBE, BA, FCA, FCIBS is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc. He has nearly 30 years of experience in finance and banking. She was one of the founders of Virgin Direct, launching the Virgin One Account in 1998. Following the acquisition by RBS of the Virgin One Account, she went on to lead a number of RBS business units, ultimately joining the RBS Retail Executive Board where she was responsible for RBS’s mortgage business. Jayne-Anne re-joined Virgin Money as Chief Executive in 2007. She is a chartered accountant. External appointments: Trustee of Tate3 (Government appointment), Deputy Chairman of The Great Steward of Scotland’s Dumfries House Trust, and Non-Executive Director of Scottish Business in the Community3. Jayne-Anne has a number of advisory roles and is the Government’s Women in Finance Champion.

Peter Bole Mr. Peter Bole is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company of the company. He is a chartered accountant. Following roles with Deloitte and Standard Life, Peter joined RBS where he held a variety of senior finance roles, latterly in RBS Insurance. In 2009, he joined Tesco Bank where he established the finance function and played a key role in the leadership of the business as it was migrated from RBS infrastructure. Peter joined Virgin Money in 2016, bringing his extensive retail financial services experience and expertise. Peter became Chief Financial Officer in January 2017.

Mark Parker Mr. Mark Parker is Chief Operating Officer of VIrgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC. Mark’s first IT Director role was at British Sugar. In 2001, Mark joined the HBOS Group, now part of Lloyds Banking Group. After serving as Group Services Director and Chief Information Officer, he then became Managing Director of Intelligent Finance. Mark joined Northern Rock as Chief Operating Officer in 2009 and subsequently joined Virgin Money in January 2012.

Marian Martin Ms. Marian Martin, BSc, CA, FCIBS, is Chief Risk Officer of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC. She is a chartered accountant and qualified with Ernst and Young. She joined the Britannia Building Society where she was an Internal Audit Manager, before spending four years at the Britannic Group where she was Head of Group Audit and Risk. Marian joined RBS in 2004 and served as Risk Director of RBS’s consumer finance businesses, the RBS mortgage business and then Tesco Personal Finance. Marian joined Virgin Money as Chief Risk Officer in 2007 and has been in that role throughout the period of business growth and development.

Andrew Emuss Mr. Andrew Emuss BA, is General Counsel of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC. He qualified as a solicitor in 1996. He started his career at Clifford Chance, qualifying as a corporate lawyer, and has spent 20 years acting on corporate and capital markets deals. He spent over ten years at Nomura and served as its Head of Corporate Development for EMEA, executing strategic deals. Andrew joined Virgin Money as General Counsel in June 2014.

Tim Arthur Mr. Tim Arthur is Creative Director of the company. Prior to joining Virgin Money, Tim was Global Chief Executive (CEO) of Time Out. He led its expansion across Asia and the US and was responsible for transforming the brand from a print media business to a global digital platform. Before Time Out, Tim was CEO of Cardboard Citizens, and CEO/Artistic Director of two arts venues. He is also a playwright and author. Tim joined Virgin Money in 2016.

Hugh Chater Mr. Hugh Chater is Chief Commercial Officer of the Company since June 2016. He has over 25 years’ experience in financial services. He was an executive founder at MBNA Europe, joining in 1993 from KPMG Management Consulting. At MBNA Hugh held executive roles in HR, Credit Management, Customer Satisfaction and Marketing before becoming Chief Operating Officer and then UK Managing Director. In 2007 Hugh joined RBS Retail to run the consumer credit card business. He subsequently ran the current account, savings, investments and insurance products. Hugh joined Virgin Money in June 2016.

Matt Elliott Mr. Matt Elliott, MA, MSc, CIPD, is People Director of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc. Matt’s early career was at RBS, where he worked on HR policy and employment issues, before supporting the HR transformation programme following the acquisition of NatWest. Matt held senior HR roles in several RBS operating businesses including the Consumer Finance division and Tesco Personal Finance. In 2007, Matt moved to BP as Senior Manager for Corporate and Functions before becoming HR Vice President for BP in North Africa. Matt joined Virgin Money as People Director in 2011.

Michele Greene Ms. Michele Greene BSc (mgmt), MA, FCA is Director of Strategic Development of the Company. She is a chartered accountant and qualified with KPMG. She spent three years at Credit Lyonnais as a financial accountant before joining Goldman Sachs as group accountant. Michele then spent over 15 years at MBNA, most recently as Chief Finance Officer, where she was a member of the board and closely involved in setting the strategic direction of the business. Michele joined Virgin Money in October 2013.

Caroline Marsh Ms. Caroline Marsh is Director of Culture of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc. She has over 30 years’ experience in banking. Her early career was at Barclays where she spent 12 years in management roles. In 1999, she joined Virgin One as Sales Director. Following the acquisition of Virgin One by RBS in 2001, Caroline became Sales and Operations Director for the RBS consumer finance business, before leading RBS’s intermediary mortgage business. Caroline returned to Virgin Money in 2007 and has led the cultural agenda for the Virgin Money business as Director of Culture since the acquisition of Northern Rock in 2012.

Katie Marshall Ms. Katie Marshall, LLB is Company Secretary of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC. She was appointed on September 26, 2013. A qualified lawyer, Katie joined Virgin Money plc (formerly Northern Rock) in 2009, following ten years as a corporate lawyer at Eversheds LLP. Katie’s experience includes a wide range of corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions. Katie has a degree in Law from the University of Northumbria.

Colin Keogh Mr. Colin Denis Keogh, MA, MBA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC. He has an extensive knowledge of banking operations drawn from over 30 years in financial services, during which he has held a number of senior management and board positions. Colin was Chief Executive of Close Brothers plc. He previously held Non-Executive Director roles at Bràit SE (a specialist investment company listed in Johannesburg and Luxembourg), New World Resources plc and Emerald Plantation Holdings Ltd. External appointments: Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Hiscox Limited, Chairman of Premium Credit Limited and Independent Non-Executive Director of M&G Group Limited.

Patrick McCall Mr. Patrick McCall is Non-Executive Director of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC. He is a senior executive in the Virgin Group, Patrick has extensive board, financial and management experience across a range of sectors including financial services, retail, travel and healthcare. Patrick was previously an investment banker at SG Warburg. External appointments: Senior Managing Director of the Virgin Group and Non- Executive Director at Virgin Active, Virgin Rail Group, Virgin Trains East Coast, Virgin Galactic and OneWeb.

Gordon McCallum Mr. Gordon D. McCallum, MA, MBA, is no longer Non-Executive Director of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc., 31 October 2017. He has extensive board, financial and management experience from a range of sectors including media, telecommunications, financial services and aviation. As a senior executive in the Virgin Group, he led its strategic development from 1998 to 2012. He was previously a management consultant at McKinsey & Company and an investment banker at Baring Brothers in London and Asia. External appointments: Non-Executive Director at Virgin Atlantic Limited and serves in a Non-Executive capacity on the boards of a number of non-Virgin companies. These include John Swire & Sons Limited and Hunter Boot Limited in the UK and the Advisory Board of Aldo Group in Canada. He is also a Senior Advisor to private equity firm, Searchlight Capital.

Norman McLuskie Mr. Norman C. McLuskie CA, FCIBS is Senior Independent Non Executive Director of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC. He joined the Board in January 2010. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Balance Sheet Committee, Member of the Nomination Committee, the Board Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Norman is Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee and Balance Sheet Committee. He is a chartered accountant and has significant financial experience in the UK listed environment having served in a number of senior positions at Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS). With over 30 years of experience in financial services, he is well placed to carry out these roles for Virgin Money. Norman was the former Deputy Chief Executive at RBS, prior to the takeover of National Westminster Bank. He held various senior positions at RBS including Chief Executive of Retail Direct, which comprised Tesco Personal Finance, Virgin One account, Direct Line Financial Services and the RBS Credit Card business. Norman also served as Chairman of Mastercard Europe and Non- Executive Director of Mastercard International and RBS Insurance. Norman started his career with Touche Ross where he qualified as a chartered accountant in 1971. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Scotland.

Eva Eisenschimmel Ms. Eva Eisenschimmel is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. She has 30 years’ experience as a brand and marketing professional. She was previously Managing Director of Marketing, Brands and Culture at Lloyds Banking Group plc, Chief Customer Officer at Regus plc, and Chief People and Brand Officer at EDF Energy. Eva has also held senior executive positions at Allied Domecq and British Airways. External appointments: Independent Non-Executive Director of Water Plus Limited, a joint venture between Severn Trent and United Utilities.

Geeta Gopalan Ms. Geeta Gopalan is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective June 25, 2015. She has wide-ranging experience and knowledge of the financial services industry, particularly around payments and digital innovation. Geeta was Director of Payment Services with HBOS plc and previously Managing Director, UK Retail Bank and Business Development Head EME at Citigroup. Geeta was formerly the Chair of Monitise Europe. She is a chartered accountant. External appointments: Independent Non-Executive Director of Vocalink Holdings Limited and its subsidiary Advanced Payment Technology Limited, and Non-Executive Member and Vice Chair of the England Committee of the Big Lottery Fund.