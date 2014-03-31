Edition:
United Kingdom

V-mart Retail Ltd (VMAR.NS)

VMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,393.65INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-23.30 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
Rs1,416.95
Open
Rs1,416.25
Day's High
Rs1,430.00
Day's Low
Rs1,385.25
Volume
18,623
Avg. Vol
41,571
52-wk High
Rs1,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs442.80

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Lalit Agarwal

42 2012 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Anand Agarwal

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Megha Tandon

2017 Company Secretary, Compliance Officer

Ramesh Agarwal

2014 Vice President - Merchandising

Abhishek Jatia

2013 Vice President - Merchandising

Vineet Khanna

2014 Vice President - Planning & Sourcing

Venugopal Kochada

2014 Vice President - Store Operations

Vikash Beel

2014 General Manager - Merchandising

Anjali Goel

2014 General Manager - Human Resources

Dinesh Srivastav

2013 General Manager - Information Technology

Madan Agarwal

70 2012 Whole Time Director

Snehal Shah

2013 Senior Vice President - Operations & Marketing

Sonal Mattoo

2015 Independent Additional Director

Murli Ramachandran

2015 Independent Additional Director

Aakash Moondhra

41 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Lalit Agarwal

Mr. Lalit Agarwal is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of V-Mart Retail Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Bombay University, and a Diploma in Financial Management from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He was also involved in setting up of a printing and packaging unit, a water theme park in Kolkata and was associated with a retail chain till 2003. He has over 16 years experience in the retail industry. With a vision to establish the concept of organized value retailing in certain untapped regions of India, he setup up retail stores under the brand name of “V-Mart” in the year 2003.

Madan Agarwal

Mr. Madan Gopal Agarwal is Whole Time Director of V-Mart Retail Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts from City College, the University of Calcutta. He has more than 3 decades of experience in retail industry. He started his career by opening a retail shop in the year 1975 and later on in 1979 opened another retail store of apparels and footwear in Cuttack known as “Shreeman Shreemati”. . He provides vital inputs and insights on cost control and oversees the procurement of general merchandise and Kirana Bazaar business verticals of the Company.

Mr. Aakash Moondhra is Non-Executive Independent Director of V-Mart Retail Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi and Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Southern Methodist University, Texas. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has held various positions in Nokia India Private Limited, Baring Private Equity Partners (India), heading the retail vertical, Bharti Retail Private Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited and AT&T Corporation and currently working as a chief financial officer in Jasper Infotech Private Limited.

