Vinati Organics Ltd (VNTI.NS)

Girish Dave Shri. Girish M. Dave is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Vinati Organics Limited. He is an M.Com, LLB, & CAIIB graduate. He is an eminent advocate and senior partner of well-known law firm, M/s. DAVE & GIRISH & CO., Advocates, with over 46 years of experience in the legal field.

Vinod Saraf Shri. Vinod Banwarilal Saraf is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of Vinati Organics Limited. He is the founder of VOL. Prior to founding VOL, Vinod Saraf had 23 years of industrial experience with Bhilwara Group, Modern Syntex (I) Ltd. and Grasim Industries Ltd. As Vice President of the chemical division at Grasim, he was responsible for identification of chemical/petrochemical projects, technical tie-up and feasibility studies etc. During this period he was involved in the implementation of the gas based sponge iron project of Grasim. Subsequently, he was nominated "Managing Director (Finance and Administration)" on the Board of Directors of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemical Ltd. He graduated top of his class from BITS Pilani (MBA) and Rajasthan University (B. Com).

Gunvant Singhi Mr. Gunvant S. Singhi is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Finance Controller of Vinati Organics Limited. He holds a degree of FCA & CS with 30 years of experience in Secretarial & Finance including 18 years of previous experience with M/s. Ramgopal Textiles Ltd., M/s. Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Beekay Textile Mills Ltd. and M/s. Hindustan Transmission Products Ltd.

Viral Mittal Ms. Viral Saraf Mittal is Director - Corporate Strategy, Non Independent Executive Director of Vinati Organics Limited. She joined VOL in May, 2009. Prior to joining Vinati Organics, Viral worked as an analyst at Citi Private Bank in New York. She has also worked as a summer analyst at Citi Private Bank in New York, Ernst & Young in Mumbai and ICICI Bank in Mumbai. Viral graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelors of Science in Economics (Finance and Management) from the Wharton School.

Mohit Mutreja Mr. Mohit Rajesh Mutreja is Non-Independent Executive Director of Vinati Organics Limited. He has 5 years of experience in the equity and debt capital markets in the US and India. Prior to joining Vinati Organics, Mohit was an investment professional at DE Shaw & Co. in Mumbai specializing in India public equities and convertible bonds. He has also worked as an investment professional at Citadel Investment Group in Chicago focusing on US fixed income. Mohit graduated summa cum laude from the Management & Technology program at the University of Pennsylvania, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Economics (Finance) from the Wharton School, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Vinati Mutreja Ms. Vinati Saraf Mutreja is Non-Independent Executive Director of Vinati Organics Limited. She joined VOL in 2006. She is instrumental in securing long-term sales contracts with several MNC customers as well as in streamlining finance and production processes. Prior to joining Vinati Organics, Vinati worked as a Consultant for Mercer Oliver Wyman, a New York based consulting firm specializing in financial services and risk management. She also worked as summer analyst at Insight Venture Partners in New York and Citibank in Mumbai. Vinati attended the University of Pennsylvania, where she received Bachelors in Economics (Finance) from the Wharton School and Bachelors in Applied Science, Biotech and Pharmaceutical Development from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Sunil Saraf Mr. Sunil Banwarilal Saraf is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Vinati Organics Limited. He is a Commerce Graduate from the Rajasthan University with a 23-year experience. He is Director on the Board since inception of the Company.

Chintaman Gokhale Mr. Chintaman Bhaskar Gokhale is Independent Non-Executive Director of Vinati Organics Limited. He is on the Building Advisory Committee of a number of financial institutions viz. NSE, CCIL, NSDL, CARE. He conducted studies in Project Management in Building Construction at Rachana Sansad in Mumbai and is the Director of Project Management Institute. He was a nominee on the Board of Directors of a number of companies on behalf of LIC and ICICI. He is on the Board of Directors of the Company since 1994 and is a member of its Audit Committee. He was an Associate of The Royal Institute of British Architects and also a Fellow of The Indian Institute of Architects. He is a former Executive Director (Buildings) of Life Insurance Corporation of India. He is registered with the Council of Architecture and is now practicing as a Consulting Architect.

Ayilur Krishnan Mr. Ayilur Akileswaraiyer Krishnan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Vinati Organics Limited. He is a Chemical Engineer and has 48 years of experience in the Petro Chemical Industry. He is also Director of other public limited companies, namely Andhra Petrochemical Limited. He was appointed as a Director and has diversified technological and chemical experience of running the manufacturing unit in such industries. He has helped the Company in improving its systems and procedures through technological advancement.