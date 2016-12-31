Koninklijke Vopak NV (VOPA.AS)

Name Description

Anton van Rossum Mr. Anton van Rossum has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Vopak since April 25, 2008. He is Chairman of the Company's Selection and Appointment Committee, as well as Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee. He was previously Chairman of the Executive Committee (CEO) of Fortis NV/SA until 2004 and Senior Partner of McKinsey & Company. He was a Member of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group A.G. (till May 2015) and is Member of the Supervisory Boards of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft, Rotterdam School of Management (Chairman) and Netherlands Economic Institute (Chairman). He obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Economics and Business Administration from Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam.

Eelco Hoekstra Mr. Eelco M. Hoekstra has served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Executive Board of Royal Vopak since January 1, 2011. He was first appointed to the Executive Board of the Company on November 12, 2010. He has been active in the international tank storage industry since 1995 and joined Vopak in 2003. At Vopak, he held various management positions in the United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Singapore. Until his appointment to the Executive Board of the Company, he was President of Vopak Asia.

Melchert Groot Mr. Melchert (Mel) Groot has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Vopak since December 18, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Selection and Appointment Committee at the Company. He graduated from Technical University of Delft with a degree in Civil Engineering and from Columbia University with an MBA degree. He is Member of the Supervisory Boards of GrandVision N.V. and Anthony Veder Group N.V. He is also Non-Executive Director of Safilo SpA.

Jack de Kreij Mr. Jack P. de Kreij has served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board of Royal Vopak since November 11, 2010. He was first appointed to the Executive Board as CFO on January 1, 2003. He is Registered Accountant and Certified Management Accountant. Mr. de Kreij was employed with the Dutch Ministry of Finance from 1980 until 1986. He joined Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) in 1986 and was amongst others Manager Merger & Acquisitions (New York). After being appointed Partner in 1990 he fulfilled several management roles within PwC. Before being appointed as Member of the Executive Board of the Company he was Senior Partner and Territory Leader in the Netherlanx for PwC's Transaction Services.

Frits Eulderink Mr. Frits Eulderink has served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Member of the Executive Board of Royal Vopak since April 27, 2010. He was until recently Vice President Unconventional Oil at Shell in North America. In 1990 he joined Shell, where he held various technical and management positions in the Netherlands, North America, Africa and the Middle-East, amongst others in the field of Exploration & Production. Mr. Eulderink completed Masters Degrees in Mathematics and in Astronomy and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Astrophysics at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

Frans Cremers Dr. Frans J.G.M. Cremers has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Vopak since October 1, 2004. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He was previously Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of VNU N.V. He is Member of the Supervisory Boards of Unibail-Rodamco S.E. and SBM Offshore N.V. (Chairman). He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Stichting Preferente Aandelen Philips and Stichting Preferente Aandelen Heijmans. Dr. Cremers is also Member of the Capital Market Committee of AFM. Dr. Cremers obtained a Masters in Business Economics and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Business Finance from Erasmus University.

Ben Noteboom Mr. Ben J. Noteboom has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Vopak since April 20, 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Wolters Kluwer N.V., Aegon N.V., Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and Stichting Holland Festival. He also serves on the Board of Stichting VUmc CCA and Stichting Prioriteit Ordina Groep. Formerly, he was Chief Executive Officer of Randstad Holding N.V.

Carel van den Driest Mr. Carel J. van den Driest has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Vopak since April 27, 2006. He previously held the position of Chairman of the Executive Board of Royal Vopak. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Director of Carelshaven B.V. He is Member of the Supervisory Boards of Anthony Veder Group N.V. (Chairman), Van Oord N.V. (Chairman) and Teslin Capital Management B.V. (Chairman).