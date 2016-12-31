Edition:
United Kingdom

Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE)

VOWG.DE on Xetra

150.70EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€2.10 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
€148.60
Open
€148.00
Day's High
€150.70
Day's Low
€147.50
Volume
69,865
Avg. Vol
91,843
52-wk High
€157.40
52-wk Low
€123.25

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hans Poetsch

66 2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Matthias Mueller

63 2015 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Klaus Liesen

2006 Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Joerg Hofmann

61 2015 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Frank Witter

57 2015 Member of the Board of Management responsible for Finance and Controlling

Kurt Michels

2017 Chief Compliance Officer

Karlheinz Blessing

58 2016 Member of the Management Board responsible for Human Resources and Organization

Werner Eichhorn

2017 Chief Marketing, Sales & After Sales Officer for the Volkswagen North America region

Larry D Thompson

2017 Independent Compliance Monitor

Herbert Diess

59 2015 Chairman of the Brand Board of Management of Volkswagen Passenger Cars

Francisco Garcia Sanz

59 2001 Member of the Board of Management responsible for Procurement

Jochem Heizmann

65 2012 Member of the Management Board, China

Andreas Renschler

59 2015 Member of the Management Board, responsible for commercial vehicles

Rupert Stadler

54 2010 Member of the Management Board

Hiltrud Werner

50 2017 Member of the Management Board

Hussain Al-Abdulla

57 2010 Member of the Supervisory Board

Birgit Dietzel

2016 Member of the Supervisory Board

Annika Falkengren

55 2011 Member of the Supervisory Board

Hans-Peter Fischer

55 2013 Member of the Supervisory Board

Uwe Fritsch

59 2012 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Uwe Hueck

53 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Johan Jaervklo

42 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Louise Kiesling

58 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Olaf Lies

48 2013 Member of the Supervisory Board

Peter Mosch

44 2006 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Bernd Osterloh

59 2005 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Hans Piech

73 2009 Member of the Supervisory Board

Ferdinand Porsche

54 2009 Member of the Supervisory Board

Wolfgang Porsche

74 2008 Member of the Supervisory Board

HESSA SULTAN AL-JABER

2016 Member of the Supervisory Board

Stephan Weil

57 2013 Member of the Supervisory Board

Stephan Wolf

49 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Thomas Zwiebler

50 2010 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Oliver Larkin

2015 Group Head of Investor Relations
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Hans Poetsch

Mr. Hans Dieter Poetsch is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Volkswagen AG since October 7, 2015. Previously he served as Member of the Management Board, Finance and Controlling since September 5, 2003 till October 7, 2015 and prior to that he was Member of the Management Board at the company from January 1, 2003 till September 5, 2015. He is also Chief Financial Officer of Porsche Automobil Holding SE. In addition, he serves as Member of the Board at Allianz Versicherungs-AG, Porsche Ges.m.b.H. as well as Porsche Holding GmbH. Mr. Poetsch studied Industrial Engineering at Technische Universitaet Darmstadt, Germany. He started his professional career at BMW, where he worked from 1979 until 1987, lastly as Head of Group Controlling. After this, he was appointed General Manager for Finance and Administration at Trumpf GmbH & Co in Ditzingen, Germany. From 1991 until 1995, Mr. Poetsch was the Chairman of the Board of Management of Traub AG, Reichenbach, Germany. In July 1995, Mr. Poetsch moved to Duerr AG in Stuttgart, Germany, where, until the end of 2002, he was the Chairman of the Board of Management, and also responsible for the central function Quality Management, Planning, Internal Auditing and Company Communications.

Matthias Mueller

Mr. Matthias Mueller is appointed as Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board of Volkswagen AG effective September 26, 2015. Currently he serves as Chairman of the Management Board of Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board since March 1, 2015.

Klaus Liesen

Dr. Klaus Liesen is as Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG. from May 3, 2006, he was Member of the Company's Supervisory Board.

Joerg Hofmann

Mr. Joerg Hofmann is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Volkswagen AG since November 20, 2015. He serves as Chairman at IG Metall AG and also serves at Robert Bosch GmbH.

Frank Witter

Mr. Frank Witter has been appointed Member of the Board of Management responsible for Finance and Controlling of Volkswagen AG as of October 7, 2015. He was previously Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Financial Services AG. In his new function, He holds a degree in business administration and has been with the Volkswagen Group since 1992. After training as a qualified savings bank officer, he studied economics at the University of Hannover. He joined Volkswagen AG in 1992, heading the capital markets business section at the Group Treasury until 1998. He subsequently became Treasurer at Volkswagen of America Inc., Volkswagen Canada Inc., VW Credit Inc. and their subsidiaries in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. From 2001 to 2002 he served as Corporate Treasurer at SAirGroup in Zurich, Switzerland. In 2002 he became Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Volkswagen of America Inc., Volkswagen Canada Inc., VW Credit Inc. and their subsidiaries. From the beginning of 2005 he held the function of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Volkswagen of America Inc. and Volkswagen Canada Inc. He was the Group's Executive Manager and Chief Representative for the region of North America from July 2006 to September 2007. From October 2007 to mid-September 2008, Mr. Frank Witter served as President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of VW Credit Inc. and was Regional Manager for the American markets of Volkswagen Financial Services AG. Mr. Frank Witter was Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Financial Services AG from September 2008.

Kurt Michels

Karlheinz Blessing

Werner Eichhorn

Larry D Thompson

Herbert Diess

Dr. Herbert Diess is Chairman of the Brand Board of Management of Volkswagen Passenger Cars at Volkswagen AG since July 1, 2015. He also serves at Infineon Technologies AG.

Francisco Garcia Sanz

Dr. Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz has been Member of the Board of Management responsible for Procurement of Volkswagen AG since July 1, 2001. He also serves at Hochtief AG and Criteria CaixaHolding S.A. He left school with a general certificate of education in 1974 and trained as Wholesale and Export Clerk with Rewe Handelsgesellschaft mbH in Mainz-Hechtsheim, completing this training in 1976. He then studied business management at the Betriebswirtschaftsakademie in Wiesbaden. Dr. Garcia Sanz started his career as Purchasing Clerk at Adam Opel AG in Ruesselsheim in 1979. In 1980, he was appointed Purchasing Coordinator at GM Espana in Zaragoza, Spain, and three years later Group Leader Purchasing M and E at Adam Opel AG in Ruesselsheim. From 1986 to 1988, he served as Chemicals Purchasing Agent at Adam Opel AG, subsequently holding the post of Director Supply and Export at GM Turkey in Izmir, Turkey, for two years. In 1990, Dr. Garcia Sanz was appointed Purchasing Executive GM Europe (Electric) at GM Europe. From 1992 to March 1993, he was Executive Director World Wide Purchasing, GM Corporation in Detroit, the United States. At the Company, he was appointed Head of Electric/Electronic Purchasing on March 22, 1993. He became Member of top Management on September 1, 1993. Dr. Garcia Sanz served as Head of Group Procurement Electrics/Electronics from December 1993 to the end of 1996. In addition, he served as Member of the Management Board of SEAT SA, Spain, from September 8, 1995 to December 31, 1996. He received his Honorary Doctorate title from the Institute of Business Administration at Universitaet Stuttgart on November 19, 2008.

Jochem Heizmann

Prof. Dr. Jochem Heizmann is Member of the Management Board, China at Volkswagen AG since 2012. He has served on the Management Board since February 1, 2007 and has been responsible for Commercial Vehicles since October 1, 2010. From February 1, 2007 until October 1, 2010 he was also responsible for Group Production at the Company. In addition, Prof. Dr. Heizmann acts as Board Member of Lufthansa Technik AG. Until 1975 he studied Industrial Engineering at Universitaet Karlsruhe (TH) and was awarded his Doctorate (Dr. rer. pol) in 1980. Prof. Dr. Heizmann continued working at the Universitaet Karlsruhe, until early 1982, in the position of Senior Engineer with various lecturing posts and as Freelance Management Consultant. Prof. Dr. Heizmann entered the automotive industry in 1982 when he joined Audi NSU AUTO UNION AG in Ingolstadt where he was initially responsible for managing the Work Systems Department. Further managerial functions followed up until 1991: Prof. Dr. Heizmann managed the Main Department of Technological Development, for example, and later the Main Assembly Department (vehicle production). In October 1991 he moved to Volkswagen AG where he was initially in charge of Manufacturing Engineering Powertrain in Wolfsburg. In August 1993, he was appointed Head of Manufacturing Engineering for the Volkswagen brand. In this position Prof. Dr. Heizmann was responsible worldwide for the planning, production application preparation and start-up of production facilities for new vehicles and assemblies. Toolmaking and the construction of jigs and fixtures for Volkswagen Wolfsburg was also assigned to this area of responsibility. On January 1, 2000, Prof. Dr. Heizmann was appointed Technical Director and Management Spokesman of Volkswagen Sachsen GmbH and Volkswagen Sachsen Immobilienverwaltung GmbH. Prof. Dr. Heizmann was responsible in this position for the vehicle plant in Mosel/Zwickau and the engine plant in Chemnitz.

Andreas Renschler

Mr. Andreas Renschler has been Member of the Management Board, responsible for commercial vehicles of Volkswagen AG since January 2, 2015. He also sits on the board of Deutsche Messe AG, among others.

Rupert Stadler

Prof. Rupert Stadler is Member of the Management Board at Volkswagen AG since January 1, 2010. He studied Business Management, Financing, Banking and Investment in Augsburg. In addition, he occupies the position of Chairman of the Board of Management at AUDI AG. After graduating in Business Management, he started his career at Philips Kommunikation Industrie AG in Nuremberg. In 1990, he joined Audi AG in Ingolstadt, where he assumed various controlling tasks in the sales and marketing area. In 1994, Prof. Stadler was appointed Commercial Director at Volkswagen/Audi Espana SA, Barcelona. In this capacity, he was responsible for controllership, accounts, human resources and organization. From 1997, Prof. Stadler was Head of the Board of Management’s Office for the Volkswagen Group and, from January 2002, also Head of Group Product Planning. He became the Audi AG Board Member responsible for the Finance and Organization Division in 2003.

Hiltrud Werner

Hussain Al-Abdulla

Dr. Hussain Ali Al-Abdulla is Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG since April 22, 2010. He is also Deputy Chairman of Qatar Holding. Moreover, Dr. Al-Abdulla occupies the position of Chairman of the Board at Masraf Al Rayan as well as Quatar Exchange. He serves as Member of the Board at Quatar Investment Authority, Quatar Financial Centre, Quatar Airways as well as Gulf Investment Corporation.

Birgit Dietzel

Annika Falkengren

Ms. Annika Falkengren is Member of the Supervisory Board at Volkswagen AG since May 4, 2011. She is President and Group Chief Executive of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB. She is also Member of the Supervisory Board at Muenchener Rueckversicherungsgesellschaft AG and Securitas AB. She is Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Hans-Peter Fischer

Dr. Hans-Peter Fischer is Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG since January 1, 2013. He is also Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Management Association (VMA) and serves at the board of Volkswagen Pension Trust e.V., Wolfsburg.

Uwe Fritsch

Mr. Uwe Fritsch is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Volkswagen AG since April 19, 2012. He is Chairman of the Works Council at the Volkswagen AG Braunschweig plant. He sits on the boards of Eintracht Braunschweig GmbH & Co KGaA and Phantoms Basketball Braunschweig GmbH.

Uwe Hueck

Mr. Uwe Hueck is Member of the Supervisory Board at Volkswagen AG since July 1, 2015. He also serves as Chairman of the General and Group Works Council of Dr. Ing. h. c. F. Porsche AG, Chairman of the Zuffenhausen / Ludwigsburg / Sachsenheim Works Council and Deputy Chairman of the Works Council of Porsche Automobil Holding SE. He is also Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG.

Johan Jaervklo

Mr. Johan Jaervklo is Member of the Supervisory Board at Volkswagen AG since November 22, 2015. He also serves as Chairman of IF Metall at Scania AB and Scania CV AB.

Louise Kiesling

Dr. Louise Kiesling Ph.D. is Member of the Supervisory Board at Volkswagen AG since April 30, 2015. She studied fashion design from Universitaet fuer angewandte Kunst Wien (University of Applied Arts, Vienna) and vehicle design (Royal College of Art, London) and worked as a designer in Germany, Austria and the UK. She is a partner and Managing Director of several business enterprises including Textilmanufaktur Backhausen GmbH (Hoheneich, Austria).

Olaf Lies

Mr. Olaf Lies is Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG since February 19, 2013. He is Minister of Economic Affairs, Labor and Transport for the Federal State of Lower Saxony. He sits on the boards of Deutsche Messe AG, Demografieagentur fuer die niedersaechsische Wirtschaft GmbH, JadeWeserPort Realisierungs GmbH Co. KG, Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven JadeWeserPort-Marketing GmbH & Co. KG, JadeWeserPort Realisierungs-Beteiligungs GmbH.

Peter Mosch

Mr. Peter Mosch is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Volkswagen AG since January 18, 2006. He is also Chairman of the General Works Council of AUDI AG. Furthermore, Mr. Mosch serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at AUDI AG as well as Porsche Automobil Holding SE. He is Deputy Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Bernd Osterloh

Mr. Bernd Osterloh is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Volkswagen AG since January 1, 2005. In addition, he acts as Deputy Chairman of the Integrated Automotive Group Committee and as Member of the Presidium Committee, Mediation Committee, as well as Committee for Major Shareholder Business Relationships at the Company. Mr. Osterloh is Chairman of the Group and General Works Councils of Volkswagen AG. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Autostadt GmbH, Porsche Automobil Holding SE as well as Wolfsburg AG. Furthermore, Mr. Osterloh is Board Member of Auto 5000 GmbH, Projekt Region Braunschweig GmbH, VfL Wolfsburg-Fussball GmbH and Volkswagen Coaching GmbH.

Hans Piech

Dr. Hans Michel Piech is Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG since August 7, 2009. He is Lawyer in private practice. Dr. Piech is also active as Member of the Supervisory Board at AUDI AG, Porsche AG as well as Porsche Automobil Holding SE. Furthermore, he is Board Member of Porsche Bank AG and Volksoper Wien GmbH, Porsche Iberica S.A., Porsche Italia S.p.A., Schmittenhoehebahn AG, among others.

Ferdinand Porsche

Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche is Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG since August 7, 2009. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. Dr. Porsche is Member of the Board of Management of Familie Porsche AG Beteiligungsgesellschaft. Furthermore, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at AUDI AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, as well as Voith AG. Dr. Porsche is also Board Member of Eterna S.A. and PGA S.A., among others.

Wolfgang Porsche

Dr. Wolfgang Porsche is Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG since April 24, 2008. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Presidium Committee, Nominating Committee and Committee for Major Shareholder Business Relationships at the Company. He occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Porsche Automobil Holding SE and Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche AG. Furthermore, Dr. Porsche serves on the Board of Eterna S.A. AUDI AG, Familie Porsche AG Beteiligungsgesellschaft and Schmittenhoehenbahn AG, among others.

HESSA SULTAN AL-JABER

Stephan Weil

Mr. Stephan Weil is Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG since February 19, 2013. He is Minister-President of the Federal State of Lower Saxony. He is Member of the Nominating Committee, Presidium Committee and Mediation Committee at the Company.

Stephan Wolf

Mr. Stephan Wolf serves as Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Volkswagen AG since January 01, 2013. He is Deputy Chairman of the General and Group Works Councils of Volkswagen AG. He is Member of the Presidium Committee at the Company.

Thomas Zwiebler

Mr. Thomas Zwiebler is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Volkswagen AG since May 15, 2010. He is Chairman of the Works Council of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Oliver Larkin

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading