Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO)

Name Description

Joseph Papa Mr. Joseph C. (Joe) Papa is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has been our Chairman of the Board and CEO since May 2016. Mr. Papa has more than 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and specialty pharmaceutical industries, including 20 years of branded prescription drug experience. He served as the CEO of Perrigo Company plc (“Perrigo”) since 2006 and was appointed as its Chairman in 2007. He resigned from all positions at Perrigo in April, 2016. Prior to joining Perrigo, Mr. Papa served from December 2004 to October 2006 as Chairman and CEO of the Pharmaceutical and Technologies Services segment of Cardinal Health, Inc. From 2001 to 2004, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Watson”). Prior to joining Watson, Mr. Papa has also held management positions at DuPont Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacia/ Searle and Novartis AG. Mr. Papa has been a director of Smith & Nephew, a developer of advanced medical devices, since August 2008.

Paul Herendeen Mr. Paul S. Herendeen is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. He has been our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since August 2016. Prior to joining Valeant, he served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Zoetis Inc. for two years. From 2005 to 2013 and from 1998 to 2001, Mr. Herendeen served as CFO at Warner Chilcott, a specialty pharmaceuticals company. He rejoined Warner Chilcott after four years as EVP and CFO of MedPointe, a privately held healthcare company, where he served as CFO from 2001 until 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Herendeen spent nine years as a principal investor at both Dominion Income Management and Cornerstone Partners, where he worked on investments as well as mergers and acquisitions for the firms and their portfolio companies. He spent the early part of his career in banking and public accounting, having held various positions with the investment banking group of Oppenheimer & Company, the capital markets group of Continental Bank Corporation and as a senior auditor with Arthur Andersen & Company. Mr. Herendeen earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Boston College.

Christina Ackermann Ms. Christina Ackermann is Executive Vice President, General Counsel of the Company. She has been our Executive Vice President and General Counsel since August 2016. Prior to joining Valeant, Ms. Ackermann was part of the Novartis group of companies for the past 14 years, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, General Counsel for Alcon, where she was responsible for the Legal, Intellectual Property and Compliance functions. Prior to this, she served as Global Head, Legal and General Counsel at Sandoz, the generics division of Novartis, from 2007 to 2012. She joined Novartis Pharma in 2002 as Head, Legal Technical Operations and Ophthalmics and assumed the role of Head Legal General Medicine in July 2005. Before Novartis, Ms. Ackermann served in Associate General Counsel roles with Bristol Myers Squibb and DuPont Pharmaceuticals, as well as in private practice, where she focused on securities and mergers & acquisitions. Ms. Ackermann has a Post Graduate Diploma in EC Competition Law from the University of London, U.K. and a Bachelor of Laws from Queen’s University, Kingston, Canada.

Thomas Appio Mr. Thomas J. Appio is Executive Vice President, Company Group Chairman, International of the Company. He joined Valeant from Bausch & Lomb in 2013, and under his leadership Valeant has experienced accelerated growth in revenue and profitability in the region, particularly in China. During his almost seven years with Bausch & Lomb, Mr. Appio served as Vice President, North Asia/Japan and as Managing Director, Greater China and Japan. Previous to joining Bausch & Lomb, Mr. Appio served 23 years with Schering-Plough in a wide range of leadership and operations responsibilities. Mr. Appio has spent nearly 18 years working in the Asia Pacific region. Mr. Appio holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Arizona State University, W.P. Carey School of Business.

William Humphries Mr. William D. Humphries is Executive Vice President, Company Group Chairman, Dermatology of the company since January 2017. He was previously CEO of Merz North America from March 2012 until December 2016, where he oversaw strategic direction and collaboration among three North American companies: Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Merz Aesthetics, Inc. and Merz Pharma Canada, Ltd. Prior to joining Merz, he served as the President of Stiefel, a leader in global dermatology and skin health, where he spearheaded two major acquisitions, and led the global integration of Stiefel into GlaxoSmithKline. Previously, Humphries held multiple senior executive roles within Allergan, Inc., concluding as Vice President of the U.S. Skincare business. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Bucknell University and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

Thomas Ross Mr. Thomas W. Ross, Sr. is Lead Independent Director of the Company. He has been serving on the Board since March 2016 and was appointed our Lead Independent Director in June 2016. He has served as the President of Volcker Alliance since July 2016 and is President Emeritus of the University of North Carolina (“UNC”) having served as President from January 2011 to January 2016. He currently serves as the Sanford Distinguished Fellow in Public Policy at the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy. Prior to becoming President of the UNC system, Mr. Ross served as President of Davidson College, Executive Director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, director of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts, a Superior Court judge, chief of staff to U.S. Congressman Robin Britt, a member of the Greensboro, NC law firm Smith, Patterson, Follin, Curtis, James & Harkavy and as an Assistant Professor of Public Law and Government at UNC Chapel Hill’s School of Government.

Richard DeSchutter Mr. Richard (Dick) U. DeSchutter is Independent Director of the Company. He has been serving on the Board since January 2017. Prior to his retirement, Mr. DeSchutter served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of DuPont Pharmaceuticals Company from July 2000 until its acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb in October 2001. Mr. DeSchutter was also a director and Chief Administrative Officer of Pharmacia Corporation, which was created through the merger of Monsanto Company and Pharmacia & Upjohn in 2000. Prior to the merger, Mr. DeSchutter was a director, Vice Chairman and Chief Administrative Officer for Monsanto. From 1995 to 1999, he served as Chairman and CEO of G.D. Searle & Co., Monsanto’s wholly owned pharmaceutical subsidiary. Mr. DeSchutter currently serves as a director of AuVen Therapeutics and Applied Silver, Inc. He was previously Chairman of Navicure, Inc. (2002 to 2016); Incyte Corporation (2003 to 2015); Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Sprout”) (2011 to 2015); Durata Therapeutics Inc. (2012 to 2014); and Lead Independent Director (2011 to 2014) and director (2001 to 2014) of Smith & Nephew plc. Mr. DeSchutter earned a Bachelor of Science degree (1963) and a Master of Science Degree (1965) in Chemical Engineering from the University of Arizona.

Fredric Eshelman Dr. Fredric N. (Fred) Eshelman is Independent Director of the company. He has been serving on the Board since March 2016 and has more than 35 years of strategic development, executive, operational and financial leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. He is the founder and principal of Eshelman Ventures, LLC, an investment company focused on the healthcare industry. From July 2009 to July 2014, Dr. Eshelman served as the Chairman of Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a drug development company that collaborated with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to increase the value of their drug candidates by applying an accelerated approach to drug development. He was the founder and former CEO and Executive Chairman of Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc., a global contract pharmaceutical research organization providing drug discovery, development and lifecycle management services from July 2009 to December 2011. Dr. Eshelman currently serves as Chairman of The Medicines Company.

D. Robert Hale Mr. D. Robert Hale is Independent Director of the Company. He has been serving on the Board since August 2015. He is a Partner of ValueAct Capital Management, L.P. (“ValueAct Capital”), a governance-oriented investment fund which invests in a concentrated portfolio of public companies and works collaboratively with management and the board of directors on matters such as strategy, capital structure, M&A and talent management. During his tenure at ValueAct Capital as a Partner, and formerly as a Vice President and Associate, Mr. Hale has worked on investments in the pharmaceutical, medical device, information technology and business services industries. Prior to joining ValueAct Capital in January 2011, Mr. Hale was a Principal with The Parthenon Group, a strategy consultancy firm, working with corporate and private equity clients in industries such as investment management, media, education and retail in both the Boston and Mumbai offices of Parthenon’s strategic consulting practice. He also worked in an investment role at Parthenon’s long-short public equity vehicle, Strategic Value Capital. Mr. Hale is a former director of MSCI, Inc.

Argeris Karabelas Dr. Argeris (Jerry) N. Karabelas, Ph.D., is Independent Director of the Company. He has been serving on the Board since June 2016. Since December 2001, Dr. Karabelas has been a Partner at Care Capital, LLC (“Care Capital”), a life sciences venture firm with $500M under management. Prior to his work at Care Capital, from July 2000 to September 2001, Dr. Karabelas was the founder and Chairman at Novartis BioVenture Fund. Dr. Karabelas served as Head of Healthcare and CEO of Worldwide Pharmaceuticals for Novartis Pharma AG from 1998 to 2000, with responsibilities for Novartis Pharma, Ciba Vision, Generics and strategic and operational leadership of research and development. Prior to joining Novartis, Dr. Karabelas was Executive Vice President of SmithKline Beecham responsible for U.S. and European operations, regulatory and strategic marketing. Dr. Karabelas has served on numerous boards of pharmaceutical and therapeutics companies, including Renovo, plc, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NitroMed, Inc., Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation and SkyePharma, plc. Since May 2015 has served as a board member of REGENEXBIO Inc. He has served as a director of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation since July 2012 and is currently Chairman, however, his term as director expires in June 2016 and he is not standing for reelection. Dr. Karabelas also served as a board member of Human Genome Sciences from 2003 to 2013. He is currently Chairman of Polyphor, LTD and, since 2015, is a board member of Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sarah Kavanagh Ms. Sarah B. Kavanagh is Independent Director of the Company. She has been serving on the Board since July 2016. From June 2011 through May 2016, she served as a Commissioner and since 2014 as Chair of the audit committee, at the Ontario Securities Commission. She is currently a director of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (chair of audit committee) and a Trustee of WPT Industrial REIT (chair of compensation and governance committee). In addition to her public company directorships, she is a director at the American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC (chair of audit committee) and the Canadian Stock Transfer Company, a director of Sustainable Development Technology Canada (chair of audit and investment committee), and a director of Canadian Tire Bank. Between 1999 and 2010, Ms. Kavanagh served in various senior investment banking roles at Scotia Capital Inc., including Vice- Chair and Co-Head of Diversified Industries Group, Head of Equity Capital Markets, Head of Investment Banking. Prior to Scotia Capital, she held several senior financial positions with operating companies. She started her career as an investment banker with a bulge bracket firm in New York. Ms. Kavanagh graduated from Harvard Business School with a Masters of Business Administration and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Williams College. She completed the Directors Education Program at the Institute of Corporate Directors in May 2011.

John Paulson Mr. John Paulson serves as Independent Director of the Company effective June 14, 2017. Mr. Paulson is the president of Paulson & Co., Inc., a New York-based investment firm.

Robert Power Mr. Robert N. Power is Independent Director of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., since August 2008. He has been serving on the Board since August 2008. Mr. Power was a faculty member at The Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, where he taught multinational marketing from 2009 to 2011. Mr. Power has over 25 years’ experience working in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry through a number of leadership positions with Wyeth beginning in 1985 through 2007, including Director — New Product Development, Managing Director — U.K./Ireland, Vice President —Global Marketing, President —Europe, Middle East, Africa, President —International and Executive Vice President —Global Business Operations. Mr. Power also has completed the Director Professionalism course offered by the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Russel Robertson Mr. Russel C. (Russ) Robertson is Independent Director of the Company. He has been serving on the Board since June 2016. He served as Executive Vice President and Head, Anti-Money Laundering, at BMO Financial Group (“BMO”), a diversified financial services organization from July 2013 to August 2016. Prior to that role, he served as Executive Vice President, Business Integration, at BMO Financial Group, and as Vice Chair at BMO Financial Corp. since March 2011. He joined BMO as interim Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), BMO Financial Group in March 2008 and was appointed CFO, BMO Financial Group in August 2009. Before joining BMO, he spent over 35 years as a Chartered Public Accountant. In this capacity, he held various senior positions with a number of major accounting firms, including holding the positions of Vice Chair, Deloitte & Touche LLP in Toronto, Canada, from 2002 to 2008, and Canadian Managing Partner, Arthur Andersen LLP, from 1994 to 2002. Mr. Robertson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree (Honours) from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario. Since June 2012, Mr. Robertson has served on the board of Turquoise Hill Resources. He was on the board of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. from May 2013 to August 2016.