VST Industries Ltd (VSTI.NS)

Name Description

Raymond Noronha Mr. Raymond S. Noronha is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of VST Industries Limited since October 01, 2012. He is no longer Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company effective September 2, 2012. Mr. Noronha is a B.A. (Hons.) from St. Stephen's College, Delhi and attended the Wharton Advanced Management Program (1995) at Philadelphia, USA. He has had over 36 years of varied experience in the cigarette business both international and domestic and has held several top level positions for over a decade. He is also a director on the board of the Tobacco Institute of India.

Anish Gupta Mr. Anish Gupta is the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of VST Industries Limited. On 23 April 2014 the Board has appointed, the existing Vice-President-Finance Mr. Anish Gupta as Chief Financial Officer.

N. Sai Sankar Mr. N. Sai Sankar is Managing Director, Whole Time Director of VST Industries Limited. He resigned as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of the Company effective October 19, 2012. He is a B.Com (Hons.) from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata and is a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India and Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has about 29 years of experience in Finance and Accounting field. Mr. Sai Sankar joined the Company in 1995 and has made contributions during his association with the Company. He is a member of the Committee of Directors and Shareholders Grievance Committee of the Company. He is also a director on the Board of the Tobacco Institute of India. He acts as the Secretary of the Audit Committee. Previously he served as Finance Manager, Palmtech India Ltd.

Devraj Lahiri Mr. Devraj Lahiri has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director, Whole -Time Director of VST Industries Limited, July 1, 2016. Mr. Devraj Lahiri is a Commerce graduate from Calcutta University and Masters in Business Administration from Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management, Kolkata. He joined the Company in 2001 and has made contributions during his association with the Company. He is a member of the Committee of Directors and Shareholders Grievance Committee of the Company.

Ramakrishna Addanki Mr. Ramakrishna V. Addanki is the Non-Executive Director of VST Industries Limited since April 2015. Mr. Addanki is a Commerce graduate from Osmania University and an associate member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and has over 20 years of experience in the tobacco industry. Having started his career in India, Mr. Addanki for the past 16 years has been with British American Tobacco Group in different countries with experiences in finance and general management. Mr. Addanki is currently the Finance Director for the Group's subsidiary in Turkey and prior to this he was the CEO for the group's business in the Czech Republic and responsible for the Czech Cluster as a whole. He specialises in finance and general management functions.