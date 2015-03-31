Wabco India Ltd (WABC.NS)

Name Description

M. Lakshminarayan Mr. M. Lakshminarayan is an Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Wabco India Limited. He was Independent Chairman of the Board of Wabco India Ltd. Mr. M. Lakshminarayan holds Masters Degree in Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai. He has 37 years experience in distinguished companies such as Tata Motors and Bosch Ltd (formerly MICO). He has headed a product group in Germany for over two years during his tenure in Bosch. He has served as Chairman of Southern Region at Confederation of Indian Industry and has been an Executive Council Member of the Indian machine Tool Manufacturer's Association. He is the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Central Manufacturing Technology Institute, Bangalore.

P. Kaniappan Mr. P. Kaniappan has been appointed as Managing Director of Wabco India Limited., effective June 17, 2014. Priot to that, he has been a Whole-time Director of the Company. He is a graduate in mechanical engineering from Regional Engineering College, Karnataka, India and postgraduate in manufacturing systems engineering from University of Warwick, UK. He holds Executive MBA degree from Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai. His experience includes 10 years in TVS Motor Company Ltd, Hosur responsible for production management in different areas such as machining, fabrication, painting, engine and vehicle assembly. He was in the purchase department of brakes division in Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL) in various capacities during 1993 to 1999 and was in the rank of General Manager before elevated as business head of Foundry division of SCL. He held this position from 1999 to 2001 and became Operations head of brakes division of SCL from 2001 to May 2009 (since demerged to WABCO-TVS (INDIA) Limited (WTIL) from 28th March 2008.

Jorge Solis Mr. Jorge Solis is the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of WABCO INDIA LIMITED.

Lisa Brown Ms. Lisa Brown is the Non-Executive Non Independent Director of WABCO INDIA LIMITED.