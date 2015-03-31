Wabco India Ltd (WABC.NS)
WABC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
6,002.75INR
11:19am BST
6,002.75INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-80.45 (-1.32%)
Rs-80.45 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs6,083.20
Rs6,083.20
Open
Rs6,110.05
Rs6,110.05
Day's High
Rs6,128.95
Rs6,128.95
Day's Low
Rs5,980.05
Rs5,980.05
Volume
4,034
4,034
Avg. Vol
5,322
5,322
52-wk High
Rs6,490.00
Rs6,490.00
52-wk Low
Rs4,780.00
Rs4,780.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
M. Lakshminarayan
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
R. S. Raja Sastry
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
M. C. Gokul
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P. Kaniappan
|55
|2014
|Managing Director
|
N. Sivalai Senthilnathan
|2016
|General Manager - Finance
|
Sean Deason
|2015
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Shivaram Narayanswami
|2015
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Jorge Solis
|2015
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Lakshmi Venu
|33
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Lisa Brown
|38
|2015
|Non-Executive Non Independent Director
|
Narayan Seshadri
|59
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Christian Fife
|2014
|Vice President - Investor Relations & General Auditor
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
M. Lakshminarayan
|Mr. M. Lakshminarayan is an Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Wabco India Limited. He was Independent Chairman of the Board of Wabco India Ltd. Mr. M. Lakshminarayan holds Masters Degree in Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai. He has 37 years experience in distinguished companies such as Tata Motors and Bosch Ltd (formerly MICO). He has headed a product group in Germany for over two years during his tenure in Bosch. He has served as Chairman of Southern Region at Confederation of Indian Industry and has been an Executive Council Member of the Indian machine Tool Manufacturer's Association. He is the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Central Manufacturing Technology Institute, Bangalore.
|
R. S. Raja Sastry
|
M. C. Gokul
|
P. Kaniappan
|Mr. P. Kaniappan has been appointed as Managing Director of Wabco India Limited., effective June 17, 2014. Priot to that, he has been a Whole-time Director of the Company. He is a graduate in mechanical engineering from Regional Engineering College, Karnataka, India and postgraduate in manufacturing systems engineering from University of Warwick, UK. He holds Executive MBA degree from Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai. His experience includes 10 years in TVS Motor Company Ltd, Hosur responsible for production management in different areas such as machining, fabrication, painting, engine and vehicle assembly. He was in the purchase department of brakes division in Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL) in various capacities during 1993 to 1999 and was in the rank of General Manager before elevated as business head of Foundry division of SCL. He held this position from 1999 to 2001 and became Operations head of brakes division of SCL from 2001 to May 2009 (since demerged to WABCO-TVS (INDIA) Limited (WTIL) from 28th March 2008.
|
N. Sivalai Senthilnathan
|
Sean Deason
|
Shivaram Narayanswami
|
Jorge Solis
|Mr. Jorge Solis is the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of WABCO INDIA LIMITED.
|
Lakshmi Venu
|
Lisa Brown
|Ms. Lisa Brown is the Non-Executive Non Independent Director of WABCO INDIA LIMITED.
|
Narayan Seshadri
|Mr. Narayan K. Seshadri is Non-Executive Independent Director of Wabco India Limited. He is a graduate of Science from the University of Bangalore and a Chartered Accountant with 25 years of professional experience. He was the founder Chairman and CEO of Halcyon Group, an Investment Advisory and Management Services organization. Halcyon Group runs a USD 300 million Special Situations Fund investing in distressed companies and latent businesses with considerable potential for growth. Prior to establishing Halcyon, Mr Narayan K Seshadri was the Managing partner at KPMG's Business Advisory Service Practice which he helped turnaround and rebuild. Besides the industry sectors that he works with, Mr Narayan Seshadri has advised the Power, Banking and Financial Services, Agribusiness, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, IT and ITES Sectors at different levels - from policy formulation to corporate strategy, restructuring and organization transformation.
|
Christian Fife
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
M. Lakshminarayan
|1,150,000
|
R. S. Raja Sastry
|--
|
M. C. Gokul
|--
|
P. Kaniappan
|10,403,000
|
N. Sivalai Senthilnathan
|--
|
Sean Deason
|--
|
Shivaram Narayanswami
|--
|
Jorge Solis
|--
|
Lakshmi Venu
|--
|
Lisa Brown
|--
|
Narayan Seshadri
|1,225,000
|
Christian Fife
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
M. Lakshminarayan
|0
|0
|
R. S. Raja Sastry
|0
|0
|
M. C. Gokul
|0
|0
|
P. Kaniappan
|0
|0
|
N. Sivalai Senthilnathan
|0
|0
|
Sean Deason
|0
|0
|
Shivaram Narayanswami
|0
|0
|
Jorge Solis
|0
|0
|
Lakshmi Venu
|0
|0
|
Lisa Brown
|0
|0
|
Narayan Seshadri
|0
|0
|
Christian Fife
|0
|0