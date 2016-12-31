Siltronic AG (WAFGn.DE)

Name Description

Tobias Ohler Dr. Tobias Ohler has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG since December 12,2015. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG since 2013 till December 11,2015. He is Chairman of the Executive, Conciliation, Nomination Committee and Member of the audit Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Management Board at Wacker Chemie AG.

Christoph Von Plotho Dr. Christoph Von Plotho is President and Chief Executive Officer at Siltronic AG since October 2010. He is responsible for Marketing & Sales Technology, Application Technology, Operations, Supply Chain, Quality, Engineering, Site Management, Burghausen & Freiberg, Siltronic Singapore, Legal & Compliance, Investor Relations & Communications, Corporate Development. He started his career as Lab Head at WACKER’s N-HTV laboratory and has held various positions at Wacker ChemieAG and its subsidiaries. He studied chemistry at the Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische-Hochschule (RWTH) Aachen and in 1984 he obtained a doctorate in the area of Inorganic Chemistry.

Johann Hautz Mr. Johann Hautz is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Siltronic AG since January 1, 2016. Previously, he has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative since 2003. He is Vice Chairman of the Works Council Siltronic AG Burghausen. He is Member of the Executive and Conciliation Committee.

Rainer Irle Mr. Rainer Irle is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Siltronic AG since January 2013. He started his career as a Management Consultant at A.T. Kearney GmbH in 1997. Since 2003 he has held various positions at Wacker Chemie AG and its subsidiaries, including CFO of Siltronic Corporation. He graduated in Industrial Engineering at the University of Siegen and holds Master of Science in Engineering from the Chalmers University of Technology, Goeteborg.

Maximilian Baumgartner Mr. Maximilian Baumgartner has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative at Siltronic AG since 2008. He is Head of Operation Processes. He serves as Vice President of Crystal Center Siltronic AG.

Sieglinde Feist Ms. Sieglinde Feist is Member of the Supervisory Board at Siltronic AG since December 15, 2014. She is Head of Corporate Development Wacker Chemie AG.

Gebhard Fraunhofer Mr. Gebhard Fraunhofer is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative at Siltronic AG since January 1, 2016. He serves as Chairman of the general works council. He is Member of the Conciliation Committee.

Hermann Gerlinger Dr. Hermann Gerlinger has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Siltronic AG since March 2011. He is Member of the Executive Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Executive Board Carl Zeiss AG.

Karin Gottschalk Ms. Karin Gottschalk is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Siltronic AG since May 1, 2004. She is Vice Chairman of the Works Council Siltronic AG Freiberg.

Bernd Jonas Mr. Bernd Jonas is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Siltronic AG since May 7, 2015. He is Chairman of the audit Committee at the Company. He is a Consultant and former Head of Corporate Center Taxes & Customs at ThyssenKrupp AG.

Gertraud Lauber Ms. Gertraud Lauber has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Siltronic AG since February 26, 2013. She serves as Divisional Head REACH / Water Management. She also serves as Secretary of the Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union (IG BCE), Energy Transition/ Sustainability Department.

Franz Richter Dr. Franz Richter has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Siltronic AG since 2008. He is Managing Director of Thin Materials AG, among others. He holds Doctorate in Mechanical Engineering from Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen.

Harald Sikorski Mr. Harald Sikorski has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Siltronic AG since 2011. He is Member of the Mediation Committee at the Company. He is District manager at IG BCE. He is member of the Audit Committee.